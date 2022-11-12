ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

1st round playoffs: Indians knocked out by powerhouse Oconee Co.

DAHLONEGA — First-year Lumpkin County coach Heath Webb has insisted from the beginning that his Indians are just beginning their building process. However, after tying the program record in wins in a season (8 -- 1967, 1976, 2022), setting the program record in points scored (365), and securing their first home playoff game since 2014, it was hard not to think they had arrived ahead of schedule.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Wesleyan drops first-round matchup at Stephens County

TOCCOA — Wesleyan’s football season ended Saturday with a 51-14 first-round loss at Stephens County in Class AAA. Ben Brown threw a touchdown pass to Reed Purcell, and Wes Vail tossed a TD pass to Jamie Tremble for the Wolves’ points.
TOCCOA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cedar Shoals vs Cedartown

The Cedartown Bulldogs hosted the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in this Class AAAA matchup. The winner of this game gets to play the winner of the Pace Academy-Stephenson game.
CEDARTOWN, GA
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Buford routs Peachtree Ridge; advances in Class 7A playoffs

BUFORD, Ga. — Buford scored when they wanted to en route to a 63-6 win over Peachtree Ridge at Tom Riden Stadium Saturday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Wolves (11-0, Region 8-7A No. 1) have now won 24 straight first round playoff games across seven different classifications. It also was the Wolves first Class 7A playoff win since joining the state’s largest classification this season.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Dogs-Tech finale set for a noon kickoff at Sanford Stadium

ATHENS — It will be an early start for the 2022 regular season finale between Georgia and Georgia Tech. ESPN has announced a noon kickoff between the two arch-rivals at Sanford Stadium. Georgia leads the all-time record between both teams at 67-39-5, including a 32-16-1 mark at Sanford Stadium....
ATHENS, GA
High School Football PRO

Cartersville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Cartersville High School on November 12, 2022, 15:30:00.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Union County advances with 28-14 win over Model

ROME, Ga. — For the first time in school history, Union County has advanced to the second round of the state playoffs after winning a road game in the opening round with a 28-14 win over Model Friday night. This is the second playoff win in Union County's football...
UNION COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA
dawgnation.com

Mike Leach: Mississippi State a few big plays away from upsetting Georgia

ATHENS — Mike Leach sounded very much like a man who figured out how to beat No 1-ranked Georgia but didn’t have the team capable of executing the plan. “They have to run the ball in order to play — that’s what Georgia has got to do, and then we missed some gaps and gave up three big plays, explosive,” Leach said in his postgame radio show.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJCL

Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA

