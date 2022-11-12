Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Forsyth County property owners must pay tax bill by Nov. 15Michelle HallForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
accesswdun.com
1st round playoffs: Indians knocked out by powerhouse Oconee Co.
DAHLONEGA — First-year Lumpkin County coach Heath Webb has insisted from the beginning that his Indians are just beginning their building process. However, after tying the program record in wins in a season (8 -- 1967, 1976, 2022), setting the program record in points scored (365), and securing their first home playoff game since 2014, it was hard not to think they had arrived ahead of schedule.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Wesleyan drops first-round matchup at Stephens County
TOCCOA — Wesleyan’s football season ended Saturday with a 51-14 first-round loss at Stephens County in Class AAA. Ben Brown threw a touchdown pass to Reed Purcell, and Wes Vail tossed a TD pass to Jamie Tremble for the Wolves’ points.
fox5atlanta.com
Cedar Shoals vs Cedartown
The Cedartown Bulldogs hosted the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in this Class AAAA matchup. The winner of this game gets to play the winner of the Pace Academy-Stephenson game.
accesswdun.com
Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
accesswdun.com
Football playoffs: Buford routs Peachtree Ridge; advances in Class 7A playoffs
BUFORD, Ga. — Buford scored when they wanted to en route to a 63-6 win over Peachtree Ridge at Tom Riden Stadium Saturday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Wolves (11-0, Region 8-7A No. 1) have now won 24 straight first round playoff games across seven different classifications. It also was the Wolves first Class 7A playoff win since joining the state’s largest classification this season.
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 13
Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this 13th week of FFN 2022.
accesswdun.com
Dogs-Tech finale set for a noon kickoff at Sanford Stadium
ATHENS — It will be an early start for the 2022 regular season finale between Georgia and Georgia Tech. ESPN has announced a noon kickoff between the two arch-rivals at Sanford Stadium. Georgia leads the all-time record between both teams at 67-39-5, including a 32-16-1 mark at Sanford Stadium....
Cartersville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Cartersville High School on November 12, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
accesswdun.com
Football: Union County advances with 28-14 win over Model
ROME, Ga. — For the first time in school history, Union County has advanced to the second round of the state playoffs after winning a road game in the opening round with a 28-14 win over Model Friday night. This is the second playoff win in Union County's football...
accesswdun.com
Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound
A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
dawgnation.com
Mike Leach: Mississippi State a few big plays away from upsetting Georgia
ATHENS — Mike Leach sounded very much like a man who figured out how to beat No 1-ranked Georgia but didn’t have the team capable of executing the plan. “They have to run the ball in order to play — that’s what Georgia has got to do, and then we missed some gaps and gave up three big plays, explosive,” Leach said in his postgame radio show.
Area briefs include a Bulldog Saturday in Starkville, plans for distribution center in Lavonia
The Georgia Bulldogs have a weekend road game: the top-ranked Dogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday in Starkville Mississippi. There is a 7 o’clock kickoff for the game that will be televised on ESPN. There is no word yet on how many jobs it might create, but...
WJCL
Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies
ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
accesswdun.com
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum reflect on Georgia hiring Kirby Smart, development of program
Georgia is being talked about as potentially the next dynasty team in college football as the Bulldogs stand the best chance at becoming the No. 1 seed in the College Football playoff with a real possibility of repeating as national champions. Head coach Kirby Smart has been a big part...
Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list
Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
Nearly 2 dozen Georgians indicted in connection to years-long drug trafficking conspiracy
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Thirty-two people, including 22 from Georgia, were indicted on charges related to their involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that spanned almost six years in south Georgia, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
Coastal Georgia begins picking up the pieces from Tropical Storm Nicole
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Coastal Georgia and left scattered debris, flooded streets and broken tree limbs in its wake. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was with neighbors as they started their clean-up process. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “There were...
accesswdun.com
Football playoffs: North Forsyth rallies to beat Blessed Trinity 24-21
COAL MOUNTAIN, Ga. — North Forsyth found itself in a corner with seconds remaining in the first half. Blessed Trinity was about to go up 17-10 on a 27-yard field goal try. Logan Curry blocked it, and JD Galligan returned to the Titans’ 2-yard line with no time left in the first half.
Comments / 0