ATHENS — Mike Leach sounded very much like a man who figured out how to beat No 1-ranked Georgia but didn’t have the team capable of executing the plan. “They have to run the ball in order to play — that’s what Georgia has got to do, and then we missed some gaps and gave up three big plays, explosive,” Leach said in his postgame radio show.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO