Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

Closing the Fall In Columbia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt swimming travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for the last scheduled competition of the fall season when the Commodores take part in the Gamecock Invitational. Vandy will face host South Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, UNC-Wilmington, and North Florida in a three-day meet starting...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Harbison Honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After scoring 20-plus points twice and handing out at least five assists in each of Vanderbilt women’s basketball’s three wins the opening week of the season, Caija Harbison has been named the SEC co-Player of the Week it was announced Tuesday. The graduate transfer...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Florida Headed to FirstBank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — So many times throughout the past two-plus seasons, Vanderbilt has been asked to respond to an SEC loss. Now the tables have turned. “I don’t know if our approach changes. I would say that morale is little lifted,” Vandy senior tight end Gavin Schoenwald said Tuesday, three days after a 24-21 victory over Kentucky. “I think that’s natural with guys feeling good about the win. I’ve been a little bit surprised with how well we’ve been able to refocus. That was, honestly, something that the captains were talking about as well.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Game Notes: Florida Week

Vanderbilt hosts Florida on Saturday (11 a.m. on SEC Network) Florida (6-4, 3-4 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5 SEC) FirstBank Stadium • Nashville, Tenn. • SEC Network. • Vanderbilt returns home for the final two games of the 2022 campaign. The Commodores will first welcome Florida to FirstBank Stadium this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Vandy Romps Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Graduate guard Marnelle Garraud scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures as Vanderbilt remained undefeated with an 84-48 victory over Tarleton State on Tuesday afternoon in front of a crowd of 2,663 at Memorial Gymnasium. Garraud finished 6 for 12 from the field,...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Commodores Cop Comeback Win at Columbia

NEW YORK — Ciaja Harbison scored 27 points and helped spark a second-half rally as Vanderbilt remained undefeated by beating Columbia 74-63 on Sunday afternoon at Levien Gymnasium. Harbison finished 9 of 13 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free throw line as the Dores handed...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Owls Go Down In OT

PHILADELPHIA — Myles Stute scored a team-best 21 points and Liam Robbins added 20 and a block as time expired to lift Vanderbilt men’s basketball to an 89-87 overtime victory over Temple Tuesday at The Liacouris Center. Stute was 7 of 10 from 3-point range, also sharing the...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Homestand Starts Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After making two road trips in the first week of the season, Vanderbilt is returning home again for a longer stay. The Commodores begin a three-game homestand at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday against Tarleton State at 11 a.m. CT, followed by games against Austin Peay on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Saint Joseph’s on Sunday at 2 p.m. All three games will be aired on SEC Network+.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores to Philly

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (0-2, 0-0 SEC) at TEMPLE OWLS (1-1, 0-0 AAC) Vanderbilt hits the road for the first time this season to take on Temple in Philadelphia. Vandy looks to avenge last season’s 72-68 overtime loss to the Owls in the meeting in Nashville last December. The Commodores are...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Gold on Top

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A two-run home run by T.J. McKenzie led the Gold Team to a 2-0 shutout victory in the David Williams Fall Classic on Sunday afternoon at Hawkins Field. Pitching highlighted Sunday’s intrasquad, as the two teams were scoreless after five innings of action. Matthew Polk led off the top of the sixth with a double down the left field line to put a runner in scoring position. In the next at-bat, McKenzie connected on a two-run shot to left field to give Gold a 2-0 lead, which would be the only runs scored on the day.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Take Second

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Vanderbilt finished second at the MOTIV Ladyjack Classic on Sunday as its opportunity to beat McKendree in the championship math slipped away with untimely miscues in the closing games. The final score was 4.5-2.5 as the Bearcats won the final four Baker games. The match featured...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Channel Nebraska

What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?

Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Superspeedway's June Cup race moves to prime time

GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars. NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Acclaimed NYC Restaurateur to Open Italian Restaurant in Nashville's Gulch Neighborhood

After 29 years at Fresco by Scotto, famed New York City restaurateur Anthony Scotto has moved to Nashville to start his first solo venture, Luogo. Opening on November 17 in The Gulch at 211 12th Avenue South, the restaurant is named after the Italian word for “the place” and focuses on upscale, authentic Italian food featuring Scotto’s signature Mediterranean flair and five-star service.
NASHVILLE, TN

