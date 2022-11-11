Read full article on original website
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
vucommodores.com
Closing the Fall In Columbia
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt swimming travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for the last scheduled competition of the fall season when the Commodores take part in the Gamecock Invitational. Vandy will face host South Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, UNC-Wilmington, and North Florida in a three-day meet starting...
vucommodores.com
Harbison Honored
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After scoring 20-plus points twice and handing out at least five assists in each of Vanderbilt women’s basketball’s three wins the opening week of the season, Caija Harbison has been named the SEC co-Player of the Week it was announced Tuesday. The graduate transfer...
vucommodores.com
Florida Headed to FirstBank
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — So many times throughout the past two-plus seasons, Vanderbilt has been asked to respond to an SEC loss. Now the tables have turned. “I don’t know if our approach changes. I would say that morale is little lifted,” Vandy senior tight end Gavin Schoenwald said Tuesday, three days after a 24-21 victory over Kentucky. “I think that’s natural with guys feeling good about the win. I’ve been a little bit surprised with how well we’ve been able to refocus. That was, honestly, something that the captains were talking about as well.
vucommodores.com
Game Notes: Florida Week
Vanderbilt hosts Florida on Saturday (11 a.m. on SEC Network) Florida (6-4, 3-4 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5 SEC) FirstBank Stadium • Nashville, Tenn. • SEC Network. • Vanderbilt returns home for the final two games of the 2022 campaign. The Commodores will first welcome Florida to FirstBank Stadium this weekend.
vucommodores.com
Vandy Romps Texans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Graduate guard Marnelle Garraud scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures as Vanderbilt remained undefeated with an 84-48 victory over Tarleton State on Tuesday afternoon in front of a crowd of 2,663 at Memorial Gymnasium. Garraud finished 6 for 12 from the field,...
vucommodores.com
Commodores Cop Comeback Win at Columbia
NEW YORK — Ciaja Harbison scored 27 points and helped spark a second-half rally as Vanderbilt remained undefeated by beating Columbia 74-63 on Sunday afternoon at Levien Gymnasium. Harbison finished 9 of 13 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free throw line as the Dores handed...
vucommodores.com
Owls Go Down In OT
PHILADELPHIA — Myles Stute scored a team-best 21 points and Liam Robbins added 20 and a block as time expired to lift Vanderbilt men’s basketball to an 89-87 overtime victory over Temple Tuesday at The Liacouris Center. Stute was 7 of 10 from 3-point range, also sharing the...
vucommodores.com
Homestand Starts Tuesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After making two road trips in the first week of the season, Vanderbilt is returning home again for a longer stay. The Commodores begin a three-game homestand at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday against Tarleton State at 11 a.m. CT, followed by games against Austin Peay on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Saint Joseph’s on Sunday at 2 p.m. All three games will be aired on SEC Network+.
vucommodores.com
Dores to Philly
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (0-2, 0-0 SEC) at TEMPLE OWLS (1-1, 0-0 AAC) Vanderbilt hits the road for the first time this season to take on Temple in Philadelphia. Vandy looks to avenge last season’s 72-68 overtime loss to the Owls in the meeting in Nashville last December. The Commodores are...
vucommodores.com
Gold on Top
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A two-run home run by T.J. McKenzie led the Gold Team to a 2-0 shutout victory in the David Williams Fall Classic on Sunday afternoon at Hawkins Field. Pitching highlighted Sunday’s intrasquad, as the two teams were scoreless after five innings of action. Matthew Polk led off the top of the sixth with a double down the left field line to put a runner in scoring position. In the next at-bat, McKenzie connected on a two-run shot to left field to give Gold a 2-0 lead, which would be the only runs scored on the day.
vucommodores.com
Dores Take Second
KENOSHA, Wisc. — Vanderbilt finished second at the MOTIV Ladyjack Classic on Sunday as its opportunity to beat McKendree in the championship math slipped away with untimely miscues in the closing games. The final score was 4.5-2.5 as the Bearcats won the final four Baker games. The match featured...
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
WKRN
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
Foreigner ‘farewell’ tour to make Nashville stop in 2023
The '80s rock band Foreigner is going on one last tour, making a stop in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheatre in July 2023.
WKRN
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned …. Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Bodycam released from deadly...
News Channel Nebraska
What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?
Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
Rutgers’ Brian Soldano making redshirt decision difficult after dazzling debut
The good news for Rutgers: Brian Soldano looks every bit like the one-of-a-kind wrestler who made every match memorable during his run to three state titles at High Point High School. The bad news? He may only wrestle three more times this season.
wilsonpost.com
Superspeedway’s June Cup race moves to prime time
GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars. NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.
Acclaimed NYC Restaurateur to Open Italian Restaurant in Nashville’s Gulch Neighborhood
After 29 years at Fresco by Scotto, famed New York City restaurateur Anthony Scotto has moved to Nashville to start his first solo venture, Luogo. Opening on November 17 in The Gulch at 211 12th Avenue South, the restaurant is named after the Italian word for “the place” and focuses on upscale, authentic Italian food featuring Scotto’s signature Mediterranean flair and five-star service.
