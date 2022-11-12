Fans of the Niles football team have had a long road this season. The 2022 football season was played entirely on the road this fall as Viking Stadium was being converted from a grass playing field to artificial turf. Construction on the field didn’t start until August, which made it impossible for the Vikings to play any games at home this season. Niles had four home games scheduled, their game against Buchanan was played at Berrien Springs new Sylvester Stadium. Games against Vicksburg and Dowagiac were played at Steve Upton Field at Dickinson Stadium in St. Joe. And the Vikings homecoming game against Paw Paw was actually played at Falan Field in Paw Paw.

