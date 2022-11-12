ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane, over-the-back touchdown catch

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven’t exactly been known for having a high-powered passing attack so far this season, but the team certainly got a lot of attention for one particular passing play on Saturday thanks to an absolutely insane catch from Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy. During...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Highschool Basketball Pro

South Bend, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Trinity School basketball team will have a game with Career Academy South Bend on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
SOUTH BEND, IN
goleafs.net

Men's basketball takes on two MAC teams in exhibition games

KALAMAZOO, Mich. & OXFORD, Ohio - The men's basketball team got great experience in some large basketball arenas as they had exhibition games at Western Michigan and Miami (OH) this week - two teams in the Division-I Mid-American Conference (MAC). The Broncos won 99-62 on Thursday and the Redhawks won on Saturday, 87-44.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wsjmsports.com

Niles new football field finally completed

Fans of the Niles football team have had a long road this season. The 2022 football season was played entirely on the road this fall as Viking Stadium was being converted from a grass playing field to artificial turf. Construction on the field didn’t start until August, which made it impossible for the Vikings to play any games at home this season. Niles had four home games scheduled, their game against Buchanan was played at Berrien Springs new Sylvester Stadium. Games against Vicksburg and Dowagiac were played at Steve Upton Field at Dickinson Stadium in St. Joe. And the Vikings homecoming game against Paw Paw was actually played at Falan Field in Paw Paw.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

The history of Clashmore Mike

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - There's not much on campus suggesting that Clashmore Mike was once the Irish mascot but here outside Alumni Hall, you can actually catch a glimpse of the Irish terrier. The days Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy graced Notre Dame Stadium, a little-known sidekick was also...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Notre Dame mourns the death of current student

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame is mourning the death of a current student. In a letter sent out Saturday morning, university leaders notified the community of the death of James (Jake) Blaauboer, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Letters and a military veteran of the U.S. Army.
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Cubs hosts Holiday Extravaganza December 3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs will host the eighth annual Holiday Extravaganza on December 3 at Four Winds Field. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this time, kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, participate in a scavenger hunt, enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies, and write letters to Santa.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Veterans honored by Mission Barbeque in Mishawaka

ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Several Michiana restaurants are honoring our service men and women tonight with a free meal, one of those restaurants being Mishawaka's Mission Barbeque. Serving up food to our local veterans, every active duty and former military member gets a free sandwich and cake tonight.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend to officially recognize Women's Entrepreneurship Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City officials will be making history on Monday as Mayor James Mueller is set to sign the first ever special resolution and proclamation that recognizes the efforts of women entrepreneurs in the community. The historic signing will take place at the County-City Building during the city's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Community Schools to host annual Showcase of Schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation is set to host their annual Showcase of Schools on Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Century Center. The showcase is designed as a way to help parents learn more about South Bend Schools' Pre-K through 12th grade programs.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night

ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
NILES, MI

