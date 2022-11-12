Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Freeman's Focus: Keeping the momentum to face the Midshipmen
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Coming off a showstopping win against Clemson, Notre Dame is now preparing to face Navy in a matchup that goes back nearly 100 years. Head Coach Marcus Freeman is focused on keeping the momentum going into Saturday's game.
Notre Dame Didn't Take The Step I Wanted, But They Took A Step Forward
Notre Dame's win over Navy was ugly at times, but it did show growth
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane, over-the-back touchdown catch
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven’t exactly been known for having a high-powered passing attack so far this season, but the team certainly got a lot of attention for one particular passing play on Saturday thanks to an absolutely insane catch from Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy. During...
Cal Women Give Strong Performance in Loss to No. 9 Notre Dame
Bears were within three points in fourth quarter in the nationally televised game
South Bend, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Win Over Navy
A look at the top standouts for Notre Dame from its 35-32 win over Navy
goleafs.net
Men's basketball takes on two MAC teams in exhibition games
KALAMAZOO, Mich. & OXFORD, Ohio - The men's basketball team got great experience in some large basketball arenas as they had exhibition games at Western Michigan and Miami (OH) this week - two teams in the Division-I Mid-American Conference (MAC). The Broncos won 99-62 on Thursday and the Redhawks won on Saturday, 87-44.
Marcus Freeman poised to take Notre Dame higher than Brian Kelly ever did
Think back all the way to 2010. Notre Dame football had just come off a season in which they went 6-6 and fired head coach Charlie Weis. They hired up-and-coming Cincinnati head coach Brian Kelly to steer the ship back to the promised land. Kelly would have the Fighting Irish...
Clemson’s upset loss now has the chance to snowball into something much worse
Clemson losing so badly to Notre Dame could be ominous for the ACC’s slim playoff chances. If Notre Dame revealed Clemson to be Paper Tigers, then that is horrendous news for the ACC. Clemson plummeted from No. 4 all the way to No. 10 in the latest College Football...
wsjmsports.com
Niles new football field finally completed
Fans of the Niles football team have had a long road this season. The 2022 football season was played entirely on the road this fall as Viking Stadium was being converted from a grass playing field to artificial turf. Construction on the field didn’t start until August, which made it impossible for the Vikings to play any games at home this season. Niles had four home games scheduled, their game against Buchanan was played at Berrien Springs new Sylvester Stadium. Games against Vicksburg and Dowagiac were played at Steve Upton Field at Dickinson Stadium in St. Joe. And the Vikings homecoming game against Paw Paw was actually played at Falan Field in Paw Paw.
abc57.com
The history of Clashmore Mike
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - There's not much on campus suggesting that Clashmore Mike was once the Irish mascot but here outside Alumni Hall, you can actually catch a glimpse of the Irish terrier. The days Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy graced Notre Dame Stadium, a little-known sidekick was also...
abc57.com
Notre Dame mourns the death of current student
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame is mourning the death of a current student. In a letter sent out Saturday morning, university leaders notified the community of the death of James (Jake) Blaauboer, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Letters and a military veteran of the U.S. Army.
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs hosts Holiday Extravaganza December 3
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs will host the eighth annual Holiday Extravaganza on December 3 at Four Winds Field. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this time, kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, participate in a scavenger hunt, enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies, and write letters to Santa.
abc57.com
Veterans honored by Mission Barbeque in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Several Michiana restaurants are honoring our service men and women tonight with a free meal, one of those restaurants being Mishawaka's Mission Barbeque. Serving up food to our local veterans, every active duty and former military member gets a free sandwich and cake tonight.
WNDU
Saturday Morning Spotlight: Celebrity Paranormal Investigator Corbyn Bentley
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Celebrity Paranormal Investigator Corbyn Bentley and Lucy the haunted doll joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Bentley not only grew up in the Michiana area, but it’s also where his passion for ghost hunting started—specifically at the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend.
abc57.com
City of South Bend to officially recognize Women's Entrepreneurship Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City officials will be making history on Monday as Mayor James Mueller is set to sign the first ever special resolution and proclamation that recognizes the efforts of women entrepreneurs in the community. The historic signing will take place at the County-City Building during the city's...
abc57.com
South Bend Community Schools to host annual Showcase of Schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation is set to host their annual Showcase of Schools on Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Century Center. The showcase is designed as a way to help parents learn more about South Bend Schools' Pre-K through 12th grade programs.
abc57.com
Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night
ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
WWMTCw
Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
abc57.com
South Bend Fall ReLeaf program suspended week of November 14 due to snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Fall ReLeaf program has been suspended for the week of November 14 because of the heavy lake effect snow that moved through the area over the weekend. The leaf pickup trucks have been converted to snowplows and crews are getting ready...
