In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?The Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
leeclarion.com
String lights, Santa Claus and shoeboxes: Christmas on campus
Lee University’s Student Engagement Office is offering prizes to campus groups that pack the most Operation Christmas Child boxes, as a part of Lee’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. “This year, we're hoping and planning to combine our OCC (Operation Christmas Child) efforts in...
cityscopemag.com
Readers’ Choice Dining Awards 2022 Winners
Readers voted, and the results are in! Here’s a list of all the restaurant that won the 26th Annual CityScope Magazine Readers’ Choice Dining Awards. Did your favorite restaurant win?. Best Overall Restaurant: Easy Bistro. Best Geographically. Brainerd: TIE: Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine and Chopstix Viet Bistro. Cleveland:...
leeclarion.com
Three Things for November 14
This year, Lee University’s annual Christmas Tree lighting celebration will include live music and cookie decorating. Also new this year, the tree has moved to the corner of Ocoee Street and Billy Graham Avenue in front of the Science and Math Complex. Lee University will welcome Arnold Elementary Children’s Choir and “a special guest from the North Pole.”
WTVC
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Ringgold High School play takes top state honors
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A group of students at Ringgold High School are now state champions for their performance of "Mary Poppins." The Ringgold High School Performing Arts' production of the children's classic won top honors at the One Act Play State Championship over the weekend, after competing against six schools at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.
utc.edu
Sibling rivalry: Sister and brother have pushed each other to excellence
Sherreda Peggs knew just what she had to do after her brother, Cinque, announced he was the salutatorian at their high school: She had to be valedictorian. The siblings, who played all manner of sports—even donning heavy coats in late fall to crash through the leaves in games of rugby at their Jackson, Tennessee, home—lovingly trash-talked each other throughout their childhoods. It continues today at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where Cinque is a senior and Sherreda a junior.
chattanoogapulse.com
SCUBA Claus Returns For The Tennessee Aquarium’s Annual Holidays Under The Peaks Celebration
Rejoice ye merry yule-makers! A familiar jolly, red-suited gentleman is returning to the Tennessee Aquarium in December to help the facility’s underwater residents spread a little holiday cheer. Santa is once again slipping on his fins and donning a self-contained underwater breathing apparatus — more commonly known as SCUBA...
mymix1041.com
TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement
For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
House from ‘A Christmas Story’ goes up for sale in Cleveland
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the 'A Christmas Story' house.
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga's Approach to Relieving Homelessness Is More Than Bench Removals
With the cost of living increasing, while wages remain fairly stagnant, the issue of homelessness continues to affect the city of Chattanooga. Chattanooga city officials and organizations throughout the community have collaborated in order to find solutions for individuals, but more importantly, to prevent people from having to experience homelessness in the first place.
Chattanooga, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Girls Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on November 14, 2022, 15:45:00.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buddy’s bar-b-q Holiday Meals
Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering hickory smoked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and spiral glazed hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With growing concerns about turkeys being harder to find, call Buddy’s bar-b-q and reserve yours today. “Don’t stress this holiday season, let us do the cooking for you. Plan ahead...
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Budgetel Residents Protest Potential Eviction
Several dozen residents of the Budgetel showed up in front of City Hall Tuesday evening saying that they had received word from Hamilton County Schools officials that the extended stay motel would be shut down on Wednesday, putting them out on the street. “I’m 30 weeks pregnant and I have...
The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition
I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Ooltewah, TN
Ooltewah is a small city in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Some locals attribute "Ooltewah" to the Cherokee Native American term "owl's nest." It is not surprising, given the many dense evergreen spaces in the area. Mountains and parks are everywhere in Ooltewah, and they're all worth the visit. To have a...
WTVC
New childhood action plan will help families find quality services in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 3-year plan is finally in the works that aims to tackle the barriers families face when looking for quality health, education, and childcare services here in Hamilton County. "You can often predict a student's future success, not just whether they're going to college, but even...
Johnson City Press
The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map
When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton Police Department warns residents of phone scam
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department said it recently received a fraud complaint about a phone call, and now it’s alerting residents to be aware in case they are targets. The department said the phone scam included several elements designed to seem legitimate, including the caller ID...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
WTVCFOX
Credit union teller in Collegedale charged with stealing $47,000 from customers
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A credit union employee in Collegedale stole more than $47,000 from customers by transferring their money to her family members' accounts before putting the money in her own, according to Collegedale Police. Officers arrested Leilana Bearce on Wednesday. A release says the credit union president said...
