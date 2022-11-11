ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

leeclarion.com

String lights, Santa Claus and shoeboxes: Christmas on campus

Lee University’s Student Engagement Office is offering prizes to campus groups that pack the most Operation Christmas Child boxes, as a part of Lee’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. “This year, we're hoping and planning to combine our OCC (Operation Christmas Child) efforts in...
CLEVELAND, TN
cityscopemag.com

Readers’ Choice Dining Awards 2022 Winners

Readers voted, and the results are in! Here’s a list of all the restaurant that won the 26th Annual CityScope Magazine Readers’ Choice Dining Awards. Did your favorite restaurant win?. Best Overall Restaurant: Easy Bistro. Best Geographically. Brainerd: TIE: Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine and Chopstix Viet Bistro. Cleveland:...
CLEVELAND, TN
leeclarion.com

Three Things for November 14

This year, Lee University’s annual Christmas Tree lighting celebration will include live music and cookie decorating. Also new this year, the tree has moved to the corner of Ocoee Street and Billy Graham Avenue in front of the Science and Math Complex. Lee University will welcome Arnold Elementary Children’s Choir and “a special guest from the North Pole.”
CLEVELAND, TN
utc.edu

Sibling rivalry: Sister and brother have pushed each other to excellence

Sherreda Peggs knew just what she had to do after her brother, Cinque, announced he was the salutatorian at their high school: She had to be valedictorian. The siblings, who played all manner of sports—even donning heavy coats in late fall to crash through the leaves in games of rugby at their Jackson, Tennessee, home—lovingly trash-talked each other throughout their childhoods. It continues today at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where Cinque is a senior and Sherreda a junior.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement

For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga's Approach to Relieving Homelessness Is More Than Bench Removals

With the cost of living increasing, while wages remain fairly stagnant, the issue of homelessness continues to affect the city of Chattanooga. Chattanooga city officials and organizations throughout the community have collaborated in order to find solutions for individuals, but more importantly, to prevent people from having to experience homelessness in the first place.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
High School Soccer PRO

Chattanooga, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Girls Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on November 14, 2022, 15:45:00.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buddy’s bar-b-q Holiday Meals

Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering hickory smoked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and spiral glazed hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With growing concerns about turkeys being harder to find, call Buddy’s bar-b-q and reserve yours today. “Don’t stress this holiday season, let us do the cooking for you. Plan ahead...
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Budgetel Residents Protest Potential Eviction

Several dozen residents of the Budgetel showed up in front of City Hall Tuesday evening saying that they had received word from Hamilton County Schools officials that the extended stay motel would be shut down on Wednesday, putting them out on the street. “I’m 30 weeks pregnant and I have...
EAST RIDGE, TN
KAT Adventures

The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition

I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
GRANDVIEW, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah is a small city in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Some locals attribute "Ooltewah" to the Cherokee Native American term "owl's nest." It is not surprising, given the many dense evergreen spaces in the area. Mountains and parks are everywhere in Ooltewah, and they're all worth the visit. To have a...
OOLTEWAH, TN
Johnson City Press

The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map

When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton Police Department warns residents of phone scam

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department said it recently received a fraud complaint about a phone call, and now it’s alerting residents to be aware in case they are targets. The department said the phone scam included several elements designed to seem legitimate, including the caller ID...
DAYTON, TN

