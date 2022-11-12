Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Men’s college basketball walked in the side door last week. Most of the teams in the Top 25 played teams that were not ranked in the Top 150. That will change this week — thank goodness. Locally that means the Champions Classic, which will match Kentucky vs. Michigan State and Duke against Kansas in Indianapolis Tuesday night.
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, they have one more game left in their three-game home stand to start the 2022-23 season, and it will come against Appalachian State. The Cardinals are off to an inauspicious 0-2 start to the...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville's 4-game win streak ends in 31-16 loss at No. 10 Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – I could sit here and take the Louisville coaching staff to task for wasting much of the first half of Saturday’s 31-16 loss at No. 10 Clemson by playing a compromised quarterback in a painfully conservative offensive game plan. (What happened to the expected...
Louisville announces the signing of Kaleb Glenn
Former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn, who is playing his final season of high school ball at a prep school in Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville. The school announced the signing of the hometown Glenn on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 Glenn committed to Louisville on Sept....
wdrb.com
Out for Blood: Ky. Blood Center urges UK fans to donate during 35th Annual 'Big Blue Crush'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center hopes Cats fans will out-donate Tennessee fans during the 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive. The friendly competition between Wildcat and Vols fans helps raise much-needed blood every year. This year's Big Blue Crush started Nov. 14 and continues for the rest of the week.
wdrb.com
WATCH | LouCity coach Danny Cruz speaks after the USL Championship Final
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC coach Danny Cruz talks with the media after LouCity lost to San Antonio FC in the USL Championship. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
wdrb.com
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 13 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
ramblinwreck.com
No. 13 Jackets Edged by No. 5 Cardinals in Heartbreaker
Riding high following Senior Night celebrations, Georgia Tech (18-6, 11-4 ACC) burst out of the gates, taking four points in five chances to work up to a 10-6 lead. Louisville (23-2, 14-1 ACC) clawed back within a pair trailing 13-11, but the White and Gold answered by snatching five of the next six points to pull further ahead, 18-12. The Yellow Jackets maintained control from there, closing the set by claiming five of the final six points to secure a 25-17 victory in set one.
wdrb.com
Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
wdrb.com
Topgolf announces opening date for Louisville location at Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is ready for its Louisville debut. The company announced Monday that it will open its location at Oxmoor Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Dozens of social media posts show that the golf entertainment complex has been hosting preview events for the past week. The three-story...
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Nov. 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 22, St. X 21 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
WLKY.com
Record November snowfall across Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
wdrb.com
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
wdrb.com
Louisville music fans disappointed, but not deterred by Forecastle's 2023 pause
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A flat note for music fans: Forecastle Festival is skipping 2023. That means some concertgoers will skip a visit to Louisville as well. Kentucky artists such as Sturgill Simpson, My Morning Jacket, and Jack Harlow have all graced the stage at Forecastle. Walking through Guestroom Records...
wdrb.com
For North American Livestock Expo vendors, 15 days in Louisville is big business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The top performers in the world of livestock are all in Louisville for one of the biggest shows of its kind in the country. Not only is it a chance to display animals but for some, it’s very lucrative. “There are thousands of sheep...
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
wdrb.com
Comedian Daman Wayans Jr. gets schooled on pronouncing Louisville on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedy fans may know Damon Wayans Jr. from roles on New Girl or Happy Endings, but he's in Louisville doing stand-up comedy this weekend. Wayans is performing at the Louisville Comedy Club downtown. His first performance was Thursday night, but he woke up early to be on WDRB in the Morning.
wdrb.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
wdrb.com
Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing. One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according...
