wdrb.com

BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Men’s college basketball walked in the side door last week. Most of the teams in the Top 25 played teams that were not ranked in the Top 150. That will change this week — thank goodness. Locally that means the Champions Classic, which will match Kentucky vs. Michigan State and Duke against Kansas in Indianapolis Tuesday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, they have one more game left in their three-game home stand to start the 2022-23 season, and it will come against Appalachian State. The Cardinals are off to an inauspicious 0-2 start to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville announces the signing of Kaleb Glenn

Former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn, who is playing his final season of high school ball at a prep school in Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville. The school announced the signing of the hometown Glenn on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 Glenn committed to Louisville on Sept....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Best Plays of the Week -- Week 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 13 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ramblinwreck.com

No. 13 Jackets Edged by No. 5 Cardinals in Heartbreaker

Riding high following Senior Night celebrations, Georgia Tech (18-6, 11-4 ACC) burst out of the gates, taking four points in five chances to work up to a 10-6 lead. Louisville (23-2, 14-1 ACC) clawed back within a pair trailing 13-11, but the White and Gold answered by snatching five of the next six points to pull further ahead, 18-12. The Yellow Jackets maintained control from there, closing the set by claiming five of the final six points to secure a 25-17 victory in set one.
ATLANTA, GA
wdrb.com

Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Topgolf announces opening date for Louisville location at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is ready for its Louisville debut. The company announced Monday that it will open its location at Oxmoor Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Dozens of social media posts show that the golf entertainment complex has been hosting preview events for the past week. The three-story...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY

You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Nov. 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 22, St. X 21 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Record November snowfall across Louisville region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing. One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according...
KENTUCKY STATE

