Silverton, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Two injured following shooting on I-75 Sunday

CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, two people are injured following a shooting on I-75 Sunday night. Officials say units responded to a shooting on southbound I-75 at mile marker 5 on Sunday and found two victims with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the shooting at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One injured after shooting in West End on Sunday

CINCINNATI — One person is injured following a shooting in the West End on Sunday afternoon. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. Officials said that a victim arrived at Mercy...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after crash in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Vandalia Sunday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of Jewelstone Drive and North Dixie Drive to reports of a crash. On social media Vandalia Division of Fire said that two people were...
VANDALIA, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along south I-75 in Silverton

SILVERTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane alond southbound I-71 at Red Bank Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Silverton, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
SILVERTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Regimental Place in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Regimental Place in Mount Airy. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on ﻿﻿Symmes Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati fire: No injuries reported after house fire

CINCINNATI — No injuries were reported after a fire on Sunday that started in a bedroom, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Two adults have been displaced following the fire. Officials said that companies responded to a fire in the 6000 block of Lebanon Street just after 12 p.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
CINCINNATI, OH

