Clemson, SC

247Sports

Kickoff time, station set for Gamecocks, Clemson

Kickoff time is set for the final game of the regular season for the South Carolina football team. The rivalry clash with Clemson will kickoff at 12 p.m., noon, and will be televised on ABC, according to a release on Monday. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) are looking to snap an...
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Miami football at Clemson kickoff time announced

The Miami football team will kick off at 3:30 PM Eastern time on ESPN according to the Clemson Football Twitter account. Miami fans will have a conflict on Saturday with the basketball team starting at 4 PM ET in the Naismith Memorial Basketball HOF Tip-Off Tournament against Providence on ESPN News.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers credits Georgia's '5-star players' after 45-19 loss

In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

FINAL: Carolina 60 - Clemson 58

The South Carolina basketball rivalry game against Clemson is here, and much earlier than usual. It’s game two of the season for both the Gamecocks (1-0) and Tigers (1-0), which both had somewhat closer than expected victories against in-state opponents. While the Gamecocks hold a 91-80 edge in the...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt

Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Gamecocks women's hoops announces quartet of signees

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
COLUMBIA, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Spartanburg, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Blacksburg High School basketball team will have a game with Spartanburg High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
BLACKSBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville High School coach talks team's performance in classroom

Bubba Kong is a 13-year old Bernese Mountain Dog mix available for adoption at Greenville County Animal Care. Expect a sharp drop in temperatures over the weekend. Today is Veterans Day, a chance to remember and honor those who served. Missing woman's stepmom says ex is man now charged with...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
247Sports

247Sports

