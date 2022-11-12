Read full article on original website
Kickoff time, station set for Gamecocks, Clemson
Kickoff time is set for the final game of the regular season for the South Carolina football team. The rivalry clash with Clemson will kickoff at 12 p.m., noon, and will be televised on ABC, according to a release on Monday. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) are looking to snap an...
Swinney gives tough injury news on a co-starter on defense
Dabo Swinney held his weekly Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening and said Clemson came through Saturday's 31-16 win over Louisville "pretty good" from an injury standpoint. However, the (...)
2022 SEC Championship: Georgia football heavily favored over LSU in early line
The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls and in the College Football Playoff rankings and coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, are set to hit the road again to take on Kentucky, its 11th opponent and eighth Southeastern Conference foe of the season, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS televising the game.
Miami football at Clemson kickoff time announced
The Miami football team will kick off at 3:30 PM Eastern time on ESPN according to the Clemson Football Twitter account. Miami fans will have a conflict on Saturday with the basketball team starting at 4 PM ET in the Naismith Memorial Basketball HOF Tip-Off Tournament against Providence on ESPN News.
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers credits Georgia's '5-star players' after 45-19 loss
In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
FINAL: Carolina 60 - Clemson 58
The South Carolina basketball rivalry game against Clemson is here, and much earlier than usual. It’s game two of the season for both the Gamecocks (1-0) and Tigers (1-0), which both had somewhat closer than expected victories against in-state opponents. While the Gamecocks hold a 91-80 edge in the...
Quotes: Billy Napier discusses 38-6 win against South Carolina
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 38-6 win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville. The Gators improved to 6-4 overall on the season and 3-3 in SEC games. Opening statement:. “A handful of things to cover: first of all, I want to...
Clemson’s upset loss now has the chance to snowball into something much worse
Clemson losing so badly to Notre Dame could be ominous for the ACC’s slim playoff chances. If Notre Dame revealed Clemson to be Paper Tigers, then that is horrendous news for the ACC. Clemson plummeted from No. 4 all the way to No. 10 in the latest College Football...
Analysis: South Carolina women’s soccer advances in NCAA Tournament after victory over Wake Forest
The No. 3 seed South Carolina women’s soccer team defeated Wake Forest 2-0 in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. With the victory, the Gamecocks advanced to the second round of the tournament for the seventh consecutive season. “(I’m) happy to be moving on and...
Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt
Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
ACC Panic Room: UNC believes they can win title, as should everyone else
The ACC Championship game is set between Clemson and North Carolina. Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss how the Heels believe they can win, and everyone else should start believing them as well.
Duke basketball: USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson tips cap to Blue Devils after 84-38 loss
Duke basketball dominated USC Upstate Friday night by way of an 84-38 victory. While the Spartans delivered the first punch, the No. 7 Blue Devils showed their superiority the rest of the night. USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson gave all the credit to Duke in a tough game on the road.
Mark Mitchell recaps USC Upstate win
Freshman forward discusses his team's big victory over USC Upstate ahead of a showdown with defending national champion Kansas.
Gamecocks women's hoops announces quartet of signees
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
Glimpses of Greenville: A visitor’s description of Greenville in 1823
Some people will remember Greenville 26 years ago in 1996 when Mayor Knox White was in his first full year of office. A lot has happened since then. Now try to imagine Greenville 26 years after it first began as a village in 1797!. The following excerpt from The Charleston...
Greenville High School coach talks team's performance in classroom
Bubba Kong is a 13-year old Bernese Mountain Dog mix available for adoption at Greenville County Animal Care. Expect a sharp drop in temperatures over the weekend. Today is Veterans Day, a chance to remember and honor those who served. Missing woman's stepmom says ex is man now charged with...
1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
