ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Chuck Norris Jumps Into U.S. Midterms, Backing Key Senate Candidate

Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters in the Arizona U.S. Senate race. Masters is challenging incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. While polling shows that Kelly has a lead over Masters, the Democrat's advantage has narrowed in recent weeks. "NEW: Chuck Norris endorses Blake Masters for...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
ARIZONA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Democrat Conine wins reelection as Nevada treasurer; Fiore personally calls to concede

On Saturday night, after additional election results from Nevada's two urban counties extended treasurer Zach Conine's lead, his Republican rival Michele Fiore called to concede. With 98% of the vote reported as of Monday morning, the Associated Press called the state treasurer's race for Conine, a first-term Democrat who was leading Fiore by nearly 16,500...
NEVADA STATE
Axios

Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Mark Kelly wins reelection over Republican Masters in Arizona Senate race

(The Center Square) – Relying on mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day, Republican Blake Masters doesn’t appear to have enough momentum to catch Democrat Mark Kelly in their race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat. A Friday night release of ballots from Maricopa County election officials leaned in Kelly’s favor enough for multiple news outlets to call the race for the incumbent Democrat. “Thank you, Arizona,” was Kelly’s message shortly...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Six Countries Splurged $700K at Trump’s Hotel During His First 2 Years in Office

The governments of China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates spent up big at Trump’s D.C. hotel in the first two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, according to hotel accounting records provided by Mazars to the House Oversight Committee and obtained by CNN. A combined $700,000 was splurged on the hotel, calling into question the extent to which Trump was “guided by his personal financial interest while in office rather than the best interests of the American people,” House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said. The committee sent the National Archives a letter on Monday detailing the accounting records, and asking for any additional records related to foreign government stays at Trump properties. Read it at CNN
270towin.com

Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12

As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy