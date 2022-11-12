Read full article on original website
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Chuck Norris Jumps Into U.S. Midterms, Backing Key Senate Candidate
Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters in the Arizona U.S. Senate race. Masters is challenging incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. While polling shows that Kelly has a lead over Masters, the Democrat's advantage has narrowed in recent weeks. "NEW: Chuck Norris endorses Blake Masters for...
Who controls the Senate? — We have a winner
Which party controls the upper chamber could take days or even weeks to determine.
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
NBC San Diego
Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Bringing Democrats One Seat Away From Majority, NBC News Projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate
Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
Adrian Fontes wins highly contested secretary of state in Arizona
The former Marine beat Mark Finchem, an ex-member of Oath Keepers militia who was at the Capitol on January 6
Democrat Conine wins reelection as Nevada treasurer; Fiore personally calls to concede
On Saturday night, after additional election results from Nevada's two urban counties extended treasurer Zach Conine's lead, his Republican rival Michele Fiore called to concede. With 98% of the vote reported as of Monday morning, the Associated Press called the state treasurer's race for Conine, a first-term Democrat who was leading Fiore by nearly 16,500...
'It's looking better for Democrats': See where key Senate races stand right now
CNN's John Berman breaks down where the votes are trending in the Nevada and Arizona Senate races.
Sen. Mark Kelly takes early lead in battleground Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly took the lead in early returns,...
Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, Democrats inch toward Senate control
Former astronaut and U.S. Navy captain Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) has won his bid for re-election in Arizona's Senate race, beating Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and The Associated Press projected Friday. With 85 percent of precincts in Arizona reporting, Kelly had carried 51.8 percent of the vote compared to...
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
Mark Kelly wins reelection over Republican Masters in Arizona Senate race
(The Center Square) – Relying on mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day, Republican Blake Masters doesn’t appear to have enough momentum to catch Democrat Mark Kelly in their race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat. A Friday night release of ballots from Maricopa County election officials leaned in Kelly’s favor enough for multiple news outlets to call the race for the incumbent Democrat. “Thank you, Arizona,” was Kelly’s message shortly...
Jill Biden Chicago: First lady visits Rolling Meadows HS, Aon for National Apprenticeship Week
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also recently in the Chicago area.
Six Countries Splurged $700K at Trump’s Hotel During His First 2 Years in Office
The governments of China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates spent up big at Trump’s D.C. hotel in the first two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, according to hotel accounting records provided by Mazars to the House Oversight Committee and obtained by CNN. A combined $700,000 was splurged on the hotel, calling into question the extent to which Trump was “guided by his personal financial interest while in office rather than the best interests of the American people,” House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said. The committee sent the National Archives a letter on Monday detailing the accounting records, and asking for any additional records related to foreign government stays at Trump properties. Read it at CNN
270towin.com
Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12
As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
