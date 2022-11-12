A Colorado business that started out of the founder's kitchen opened a super bakery in Loveland recently. Bobo's Oat Bars cut the ribbon on its new 123,000 square foot facility in the "Sweetheart City" on Wednesday.Bobo's will go from baking in just a few ovens to using 24 state-of-the-art ovens. They are big enough to fit a 6-foot baking rack inside.Plus, the facility is entirely powered by wind.The company says it's diverting more than 95% of solid waste from the landfill and hope to be carbon neutral by next month..

LOVELAND, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO