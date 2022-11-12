Read full article on original website
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Voodoo Doughnuts plans a fourth Colorado location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland
After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
You Can Stay in a Colorado Hotel Full of Dinosaur Bones
Here in Colorado, there are plenty of attractions that are fun for the whole family that involve dinosaurs. We've got Dinosaur Ridge outside of Red Rocks, dinosaur museums in Fruita and Canon City, all of which are pretty commonly known. However, in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, what appears to...
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
Colorado Voters Pass Universal Free Lunch For Students
The new program will help schools pay for meals by raising $100 million a year through tax increases on those making more than $300,000 a year.
Teens providing technology support to older adults at retirement facility
Every week, a group of students from Cherry Creek High School volunteer their time to teach seniors about technology at the Holly Creek Retirement Community.
coloradosun.com
What the staff at Old Firehouse Books suggests for your next great read
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from book stores across Colorado. This week, staff from Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins recommend “Even Though I Knew the End,” “Liberation Day: Stories by George Saunders” and “White Horse.”
Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back With Three Locations
The holiday season is fastly approaching and if you're looking for fun things to do with your family, you'll love this massive drive-thru holiday light show, now with three Colorado locations. Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back. If you've driven I-25 in either direction around the Thornton Parkway...
Colorado-based business opens wind-powered super bakery in Loveland
A Colorado business that started out of the founder's kitchen opened a super bakery in Loveland recently. Bobo's Oat Bars cut the ribbon on its new 123,000 square foot facility in the "Sweetheart City" on Wednesday.Bobo's will go from baking in just a few ovens to using 24 state-of-the-art ovens. They are big enough to fit a 6-foot baking rack inside.Plus, the facility is entirely powered by wind.The company says it's diverting more than 95% of solid waste from the landfill and hope to be carbon neutral by next month..
Denver physician assistant volunteering in Ukraine to help locals in war-torn country
A man from Denver traveled well over 5,500 miles to Ukraine to help locals struggling with health care since the war started.
Photos: Poudre Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Fort Collins
First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
cpr.org
Want to go see some holiday lights? Here’s a big list of where you can go and when
Nov. 18 – Jan. 7, 2023. For almost 30 years, Blossoms of Light has been The Denver Botanic Gardens’ trademark event. The York Street location becomes a sparkling winter wonderland with an ever-changing display of light and color, including a 360-degree immersive light experience. The Gardens' Chatfield Farms site is also transformed into a winter wonderland with enchanted displays of light and other holiday fun.
Outpost Sunsport Owner Walks Away After 50 Years in Fort Collins
The longtime owners of Outpost Sunsport - located at 931 E. Harmony Road - are hanging up their proverbial skis, so to speak. Randy Morgan and his wife Nancy have sold the business to a 3-person group out of Montana, led by Riley Siddoway, whose parents live in Colorado. Siddoway is an avid outdoorsman himself and runs a similar business in Montana. He says it will be business as usual at Outpost Sunsport, for both customers and staff as the ownership transition occurs.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: People with a felony record are getting more opportunities from Colorado employers
Now that the election is over (well, almost over), new economic data coming in gives us better insight into what was happening last month when politicians were campaigning full steam. In October, consumer prices were up 7.7% nationwide from a year ago, according to the latest inflation report from the...
1037theriver.com
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Were you born in a barn? Nope, but I want to live in a barndominium. It seems that there are more and more barndominiums that keep popping up for sale in the state of Colorado. Today we are highlighting one that is big and blue in the town of Wellington,...
denverite.com
One of Denver’s oldest dive bars, the White Horse, is on the market for $1.5 million
Westsiders drank and drank and drank for nearly 100 years at the White Horse Bar, where fights were rare and the company was mostly good. Getting sloppy never cost too much at the Westwood dive, at Alameda Ave. and Sheridan Blvd. Neighbors would stumble over to meet friends and family....
denverite.com
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close
A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
Santa Claus will once again be on Longmont’s airwaves
For the third year in a row, Longmont kids will have the chance to talk to Santa over the radio. The Longmont Amateur Radio Club is once against hosting St. Nick over the waves for this year’s Santa on the Air. Club President Chuck Puck explained that the idea...
New Longmont businesses win grants from EforAll
Three Longmont businesses won grants from a local nonprofit for entrepreneurs in this year’s round of funding. EforAll, also known as EparaTodos, graduated 15 small local businesses from the Entrepreneurship for All Summer 2022’s free accelerator programs. Of the companies that graduated, seven participated in the English program and eight participated in the Spanish.
Photos: Longmont salutes local veterans in parade
Longmont celebrated those who served their country during Friday’s Veterans Day Parade down Main Street. Local veteran organizations, car clubs and St. Vrain high schools were some of the many groups that marched in the parade. School groups also attended to cheer and thank local veterans. The parade was...
