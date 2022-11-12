ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K99

You Can Stay in a Colorado Hotel Full of Dinosaur Bones

Here in Colorado, there are plenty of attractions that are fun for the whole family that involve dinosaurs. We've got Dinosaur Ridge outside of Red Rocks, dinosaur museums in Fruita and Canon City, all of which are pretty commonly known. However, in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, what appears to...
LAKEWOOD, CO
coloradosun.com

What the staff at Old Firehouse Books suggests for your next great read

Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from book stores across Colorado. This week, staff from Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins recommend “Even Though I Knew the End,” “Liberation Day: Stories by George Saunders” and “White Horse.”
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado-based business opens wind-powered super bakery in Loveland

A Colorado business that started out of the founder's kitchen opened a super bakery in Loveland recently. Bobo's Oat Bars cut the ribbon on its new 123,000 square foot facility in the "Sweetheart City" on Wednesday.Bobo's will go from baking in just a few ovens to using 24 state-of-the-art ovens. They are big enough to fit a 6-foot baking rack inside.Plus, the facility is entirely powered by wind.The company says it's diverting more than 95% of solid waste from the landfill and hope to be carbon neutral by next month..
LOVELAND, CO
cpr.org

Want to go see some holiday lights? Here’s a big list of where you can go and when

Nov. 18 – Jan. 7, 2023. For almost 30 years, Blossoms of Light has been The Denver Botanic Gardens’ trademark event. The York Street location becomes a sparkling winter wonderland with an ever-changing display of light and color, including a 360-degree immersive light experience. The Gardens' Chatfield Farms site is also transformed into a winter wonderland with enchanted displays of light and other holiday fun.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Outpost Sunsport Owner Walks Away After 50 Years in Fort Collins

The longtime owners of Outpost Sunsport - located at 931 E. Harmony Road - are hanging up their proverbial skis, so to speak. Randy Morgan and his wife Nancy have sold the business to a 3-person group out of Montana, led by Riley Siddoway, whose parents live in Colorado. Siddoway is an avid outdoorsman himself and runs a similar business in Montana. He says it will be business as usual at Outpost Sunsport, for both customers and staff as the ownership transition occurs.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close

A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
The Longmont Leader

New Longmont businesses win grants from EforAll

Three Longmont businesses won grants from a local nonprofit for entrepreneurs in this year’s round of funding. EforAll, also known as EparaTodos, graduated 15 small local businesses from the Entrepreneurship for All Summer 2022’s free accelerator programs. Of the companies that graduated, seven participated in the English program and eight participated in the Spanish.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Photos: Longmont salutes local veterans in parade

Longmont celebrated those who served their country during Friday’s Veterans Day Parade down Main Street. Local veteran organizations, car clubs and St. Vrain high schools were some of the many groups that marched in the parade. School groups also attended to cheer and thank local veterans. The parade was...
LONGMONT, CO
K99

