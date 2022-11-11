AEW Rampage results: Orange Cassidy retains again
Who would have imagined that Orange Cassidy would be the hardest working champion in AEW? It doesn’t really fit his personality at all, but Freshly Squeezed is back at it again on AEW Rampage, defending his All-Atlantic Championship after several tough defenses just last week.
This time out, it’ll be Lee Johnson getting a shot at the gold. And speaking of gold, the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament was supposed to have all three of its remaining first round matches on tonight’s show. However, Ricky Starks isn’t cleared to compete, kicking his match with Lance Archer into next week.
We’ll still see two other tourney matches as Brian Cage takes on Dante Martin and Rush collides with Bandido. The winners of those matches will join Ethan Page in the semifinals after his victory on Dynamite.
Let’s check out what’s going down as we wrap up the week in AEW on TV.
AEW Rampage results in 30 seconds:
- “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry wants to challenge Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage match face to face, but it doesn’t go so well when he ends up getting slammed onto a steel chair
- Pac lectures the rest of Death Triangle again for not cheating like he does, saying they need to defend their trios titles by any means necessary
- Brian Cage def. Dante Martin by pinfall in an AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament match
- Lee Moriarty says he wants any champion in AEW … but even Stokely Hathaway loses some of his bravado when Hook shows up
- Another promo video airs for the House of Black
- Bandido def. Rush by pinfall in an AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament match after John Silver helped counteract interference from Jose The Assistant
- Jake Hager made a challenge of some sort to Claudio Castagnoli
- Nyla Rose def. Kayla Sparks by pinfall, but gets dropped by a pump kick from an angry Jade Cargill
- Orange Cassidy def. Lee Johnson by pinfall to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship
Comments / 0