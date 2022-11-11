AEW Rampage results: Orange Cassidy retains again

Who would have imagined that Orange Cassidy would be the hardest working champion in AEW? It doesn’t really fit his personality at all, but Freshly Squeezed is back at it again on AEW Rampage, defending his All-Atlantic Championship after several tough defenses just last week.

This time out, it’ll be Lee Johnson getting a shot at the gold. And speaking of gold, the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament was supposed to have all three of its remaining first round matches on tonight’s show. However, Ricky Starks isn’t cleared to compete, kicking his match with Lance Archer into next week.

We’ll still see two other tourney matches as Brian Cage takes on Dante Martin and Rush collides with Bandido. The winners of those matches will join Ethan Page in the semifinals after his victory on Dynamite.

Let’s check out what’s going down as we wrap up the week in AEW on TV.

AEW Rampage results in 30 seconds: