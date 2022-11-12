Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
amherstindy.org
Letter: Board Of Health Must Weigh In On PFAS Hazard In Synthetic Turf
The following letter was sent to Amherst Health Director Jennifer Brown and the Amherst Board of Health on November 10, 2022. We are writing to you and to the Board of Health (BOH) to request that you do due diligence on the directive you received from the Town Council on October 17, to evaluate the safety of synthetic turf, prior to the council’s vote to approve funding such an installation at Amherst Regional High School. My understanding is that the Board has postponed those investigations until BOH Chair Nancy Gilbert, who is currently out of the country, returns to Amherst.
Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”
The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
amherstindy.org
Finally! Council Votes For Parking Changes On Lincoln Avenue.
Report On The Meeting of the Amherst Town Council, Part 2. November 7, 2022. This meeting was held in hybrid format and was recorded. It can be viewed here and here. Councilors in the Town Room: President Lynn Griesemer (District 2), Mandi Jo Hanneke and Andy Steinberg (at large), Michele Miller and Cathy Schoen (District 1), Pat DeAngelis (District 2), Jennifer Taub (District 3), Pam Rooney and Anika Lopes (District 4), Ana Devlin Gauthier and Shalini Bahl-Milne (District 5)
amherstindy.org
What’s In This Issue?
ANALYTICS. (Note: The Indy was on vacation for the month of July). Numbers in parentheses indicate change from the previous week. Last 30 days: 33,431 (+1142) Last 30 Days: 16,630 (+356) Last Week: 3850 (-1426) TOP FIVE MOST-READ ARTICLES IN THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. (Editor’s note: we were unable to...
amherstindy.org
Questions Surround Planned Building Project Tax Override
How Much And Which Project(s) Require Additional Property Tax Funding Still To Be Determined. For more than two years Amherst Finance Director Sean Mangano has touted a financial framework for funding four Amherst building projects – construction of a new Central Fire Station, Dept. of Public Works Headquarters, Fort River Elementary School, and renovated 63,000 sq. ft. Jones Library – that includes asking property owners to exceed Proposition 2½ tax limits in picking up the Town’s share of the school building cost.
Holyoke resident keeps Anniversary Hill clear as city moves to restore the abandoned parkland
HOLYOKE – A leisurely walk to Scott Tower doesn’t last long for Robert Gubala, who stops 50 feet up his first trail to pick up a thick piece of broken glass. He turns it over and notes it’s a 1970s era Budweiser bottle, easily spotted from the raised logo on the amber glass.
Western Massachusetts deals with heavy rainfall over two days
Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with rainfall once again this morning.
westernmassnews.com
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
Stanley Park’s new director calls Westfield institution the ‘gold standard’ of parks
WESTFIELD — Victoria Connor grew up in Newburyport, but now calls Westfield home. And although she did not grow up visiting Stanley Park, her daughter Keely did. Connor spent years on the fields and playgrounds of Stanley Park with her now 19-year-old daughter, and now, she is at the helm of this treasured park.
Sewage leak into Connecticut River
The remnants from Nicole have brought significant rain to the area, and the Holyoke Water and Pollution Control Facility announced Friday evening the precipitation caused sewer overflow discharge from the sewage collection system into the Connecticut River.
Will Massachusetts see snow Tuesday? Parts of the state may, forecasters say
Parts of Massachusetts are poised to see the state’s first accumulating snow of the season on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Projections vary from a coating of snow to more than two inches, with the likelihood of higher accumulations increasing further inland. The weather agency’s regional office said much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 2 and 3 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 2 inches.
DUC-PAC moves to new Springfield location
An east Longmeadow manufacturing company is moving to Springfield and they received a warm welcome Thursday on Page Boulevard.
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
Phone found on Line Street in Southampton
A lost phone was dropped off at the Southampton Police Department on Saturday.
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
WRGB
Pittsfield visited by Massachusetts first female and openly gay Governor-elect
Less than 48 hours after being elected as Massachusetts first female governor and the first openly gay woman to be elected governor in American history, Maura Healey was in Pittsfield this afternoon. Ensuring the residents of her state plans to be a governor for everyone in every corner of the...
Northampton Fire Department investigating Chesterfield Road house fire
The Northampton Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Chesterfield Road Friday afternoon.
Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years
Jensen's Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
