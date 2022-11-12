ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Board Of Health Must Weigh In On PFAS Hazard In Synthetic Turf

The following letter was sent to Amherst Health Director Jennifer Brown and the Amherst Board of Health on November 10, 2022. We are writing to you and to the Board of Health (BOH) to request that you do due diligence on the directive you received from the Town Council on October 17, to evaluate the safety of synthetic turf, prior to the council’s vote to approve funding such an installation at Amherst Regional High School. My understanding is that the Board has postponed those investigations until BOH Chair Nancy Gilbert, who is currently out of the country, returns to Amherst.
Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”

The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
Finally! Council Votes For Parking Changes On Lincoln Avenue.

Report On The Meeting of the Amherst Town Council, Part 2. November 7, 2022. This meeting was held in hybrid format and was recorded. It can be viewed here and here. Councilors in the Town Room: President Lynn Griesemer (District 2), Mandi Jo Hanneke and Andy Steinberg (at large), Michele Miller and Cathy Schoen (District 1), Pat DeAngelis (District 2), Jennifer Taub (District 3), Pam Rooney and Anika Lopes (District 4), Ana Devlin Gauthier and Shalini Bahl-Milne (District 5)
Questions Surround Planned Building Project Tax Override

How Much And Which Project(s) Require Additional Property Tax Funding Still To Be Determined. For more than two years Amherst Finance Director Sean Mangano has touted a financial framework for funding four Amherst building projects – construction of a new Central Fire Station, Dept. of Public Works Headquarters, Fort River Elementary School, and renovated 63,000 sq. ft. Jones Library – that includes asking property owners to exceed Proposition 2½ tax limits in picking up the Town’s share of the school building cost.
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
Sewage leak into Connecticut River

The remnants from Nicole have brought significant rain to the area, and the Holyoke Water and Pollution Control Facility announced Friday evening the precipitation caused sewer overflow discharge from the sewage collection system into the Connecticut River.
Will Massachusetts see snow Tuesday? Parts of the state may, forecasters say

Parts of Massachusetts are poised to see the state’s first accumulating snow of the season on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Projections vary from a coating of snow to more than two inches, with the likelihood of higher accumulations increasing further inland. The weather agency’s regional office said much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 2 and 3 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 2 inches.
Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
