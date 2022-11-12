ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

yourerie

Your Health: Sleep debt, can you pay it off?

Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race to Josh Shapiro. Hagen History Center holds war re-enactments in honor of Veterans Day. Sikh Temple in Erie celebrates 553rd birthday
ERIE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

UPMC Hamot to Build Warming Kits for Local Non-Profits

UPMC Hamot's Martin Luther King Day of Service kicked off Monday morning. The initiative will benefit 15 local non-profits this winter. UPMC Health Plan, Hamot Health Foundation and UPMC Hamot employees will create warming kits for local non-profits including the UPMC Hamot emergency department. MLK Community Service Projects are in...
ERIE, PA
Colorado Newsline

Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen.

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg. They wanted someone who heard the voices of the state's Black […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
etownian.com

PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11).
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Pennsylvania

With over 13 million residents, Pennsylvania has the fifth-highest population of any U.S. state. Forests cover most of the state, with mountain ranges including the Allegheny, Pocono, and Appalachian Mountains. Home to both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is chock full of history. For visitors, there’s plenty to see, whether you’re into the outdoors, or into learning about the history of the United States, Pennsylvania has something for you. But, just where is the highest point in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Two Carvana Locations Suspended In Pennsylvania

Carvana is facing legal issues once again, this time in Pennsylvania. State regulators have suspended two locations from registration actions and to perform motor vehicle titling. However, both will still be able to sell used vehicles. The suspension affects retail locations in Philadelphia and Bridgeville, a Pittsburgh suburb.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Local Artist Highlights The People Of Chautauqua County

WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – A project shining a spotlight on the diversity of Chautauqua County by a local artist was put on display over the weekend. On Friday, Westfield artist Katherine Galbraith unveiled the collection of more than 40 oil portraits that she calls “Painting the Faces of Chautauqua.”
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Cemetery Association General Manager to Retire

The Board of Trustees of the Erie Cemetery Association (ECA) announced that General Manager/Secretary Clarke Kuebler is set to retire during the first quarter of 2023. The ECA is a Pennsylvania non-profit corporation that owns and operates three non-denominal cemeteries, the Erie Cemetery, Laurel Hill Cemetery and Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
ERIE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate

Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania's State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Democrats say they will rule state House, Republicans urge caution

Democrats think they won a majority of state House seats, but Republicans say not so fast. In politically divided Pennsylvania, complications are certainly possible, even as history hangs in the balance. As of Friday, Democratic candidates led in 102 House races, Republicans in 101. The House has 203 seats.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

