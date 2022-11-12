Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Peanut festival security closer to normal
With Sunday being the last day of the Peanut Festival, only about half the festival was open today, and security was much closer to normal. After the shooting Saturday, the Peanut Festival brought in extra officers from both Dothan police and Houston County police. The extra security totaled to about...
BCSO is holding their 15th annual Rodeo
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)– The Bay County Sheriffs’ Office said to get out your belt buckles and boots, the rodeo is here. The show will be on Friday and Saturday nights at Youngstown Ball Park on Highway 231. The rodeo gates will open at five and the rodeo events will start at seven. The riders come from […]
mypanhandle.com
Members of the Sealab reunite in downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s only fitting on Veterans Day that a special group of veterans had a reunion. Friday night, divers from Sealab gathered to share stories about their experimental journey from the 60s. For the first time in almost 20 years, the forefathers of the...
Chipley Bugle
First Presbyterian Church of Chipley
The Chipley Presbyterian Church will have a Scottish Highland Games Festival on Saturday November 19.
PCB restaurant honors veterans
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Veterans Day may not be until Friday but some local restaurants began honoring service members Thursday. American Charlie Grill & Tavern will have live music Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. beginning with the national anthem. Veterans and their families can buy draft beer for just a dollar. Veterans Day […]
wtvy.com
Daleville names interim superintendent
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has named their interim superintendent. Joshua Robertson was appointed during a Board of Education meeting earlier today. Robertson is currently the Daleville High School principal. Former superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation last month. She had served in the position for three and a...
Flags placed on graves of veterans at Panama City cemetery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The local Knights of Columbus gathered at the Catholic Cemetery in Panama City Friday morning to pay tribute to those who have served our country. “We take U.S. American flags and we place them on the graves of all the veterans who are buried here,” Knights of Columbus event coordinator […]
washingtoncounty.news
3rd BBQ in the Pines served up good food, fun for festival goers
Where there was smoke, there was delicious barbecue in the making at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd BBQ in the Pines festival Saturday. Families and barbecue connoisseurs trickled into Hard Labor Creek Hunting Plantation for an afternoon of good eats, games, music and shopping among local tent vendors.
Holmes County advances, earns revenge over Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County football team advanced to the Class 1R Region Semifinal after defeating Freeport 49-20 on the road Friday night. The Blue Devils improved to 7-4 and will visit Northview on Friday, November 18. Freeport finished its season at 5-6.
Public Eye Soar Festival officials excited for additions
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest outdoor art exhibit in the southeast begins Friday night in Panama City. A local non-profit organization, Public Eye Soar, has more than 40 projectors to display local and international artwork across the Gulf Coast State College campus. Festival officials said thousands of people attend this free event every […]
Atmore Advance
Chiefs to play Holmes County, Fla. in 1A, R regional semifinal
The Northview Chiefs will face Holmes County, Fla. next Fri., Nov. 18 in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A, 1R regional semifinal at home in Bratt, Fla. NHS is coming off a 41-6 regular-season victory over Bay, Fla. to end its regular season 10-0.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
Blountstown shuts out Wewa, advances to region semifinal
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team earned a 42-0 shutout win over Wewahitchka at home Friday night, advancing to the Class 1R Region Semifinal. Blountstown improved to 7-4 and will visit Port St. Joe on Friday, November 18. Wewahitchka finished its season at 6-5.
Some Panhandle schools to close for Tropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: This story was updated with information about Calhoun County schools on Thursday a 5:50 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida. Most schools across the state were already closed Friday for Veteran’s Day. Calhoun County […]
wtvy.com
Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
WJHG-TV
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
Liberty County volleyball clinches state title
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County volleyball team swept Baker 3-0 to win the 1A State Championship. The Bulldogs finish the season 28-2.
WJHG-TV
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
wtvy.com
Coley McCraney hopes for jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
