Holmes County, FL

wdhn.com

Peanut festival security closer to normal

With Sunday being the last day of the Peanut Festival, only about half the festival was open today, and security was much closer to normal. After the shooting Saturday, the Peanut Festival brought in extra officers from both Dothan police and Houston County police. The extra security totaled to about...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

BCSO is holding their 15th annual Rodeo

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)– The Bay County Sheriffs’ Office said to get out your belt buckles and boots, the rodeo is here. The show will be on Friday and Saturday nights at Youngstown Ball Park on Highway 231. The rodeo gates will open at five and the rodeo events will start at seven. The riders come from […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Members of the Sealab reunite in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s only fitting on Veterans Day that a special group of veterans had a reunion. Friday night, divers from Sealab gathered to share stories about their experimental journey from the 60s. For the first time in almost 20 years, the forefathers of the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCB restaurant honors veterans

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Veterans Day may not be until Friday but some local restaurants began honoring service members Thursday. American Charlie Grill & Tavern will have live music Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. beginning with the national anthem.  Veterans and their families can buy draft beer for just a dollar. Veterans Day […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

Daleville names interim superintendent

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has named their interim superintendent. Joshua Robertson was appointed during a Board of Education meeting earlier today. Robertson is currently the Daleville High School principal. Former superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation last month. She had served in the position for three and a...
DALEVILLE, AL
WMBB

Flags placed on graves of veterans at Panama City cemetery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The local Knights of Columbus gathered at the Catholic Cemetery in Panama City Friday morning to pay tribute to those who have served our country. “We take U.S. American flags and we place them on the graves of all the veterans who are buried here,” Knights of Columbus event coordinator […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

3rd BBQ in the Pines served up good food, fun for festival goers

Where there was smoke, there was delicious barbecue in the making at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd BBQ in the Pines festival Saturday. Families and barbecue connoisseurs trickled into Hard Labor Creek Hunting Plantation for an afternoon of good eats, games, music and shopping among local tent vendors.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Holmes County advances, earns revenge over Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County football team advanced to the Class 1R Region Semifinal after defeating Freeport 49-20 on the road Friday night. The Blue Devils improved to 7-4 and will visit Northview on Friday, November 18. Freeport finished its season at 5-6.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Public Eye Soar Festival officials excited for additions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest outdoor art exhibit in the southeast begins Friday night in Panama City. A local non-profit organization, Public Eye Soar, has more than 40 projectors to display local and international artwork across the Gulf Coast State College campus. Festival officials said thousands of people attend this free event every […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Blountstown shuts out Wewa, advances to region semifinal

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team earned a 42-0 shutout win over Wewahitchka at home Friday night, advancing to the Class 1R Region Semifinal. Blountstown improved to 7-4 and will visit Port St. Joe on Friday, November 18. Wewahitchka finished its season at 6-5.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Some Panhandle schools to close for Tropical Storm Nicole

UPDATE: This story was updated with information about Calhoun County schools on Thursday a 5:50 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida. Most schools across the state were already closed Friday for Veteran’s Day. Calhoun County […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Coley McCraney hopes for jail release

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
DOTHAN, AL

