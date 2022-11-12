BOZEMAN--In the Class C unbeaten semifinal match the Bridger Scouts took on their rival the Manhattan Christian Eagles. The Eagles set the tone early in the first set, as Ava Bellach chipped the ball down the line for a kill. She was one of three Eagles in double digit kills tonight, along with Katelyn VanKirk and Miranda Wyatt.

BRIDGER, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO