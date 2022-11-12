Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii
HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
Montana State Billings women race past Chaminade in hoops
HONOLULU — Montana State Billings led from start to finish Saturday in defeating Chaminade 85-43 at the Malika Sports Challenge women's basketball tournament. Ten different players scored in the win for the Yellowjackets (2-0). Dyauni Boyce led the way for MSUB with 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Bailee...
Montana State Billings men upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos
LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0. Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz had 12 points...
Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale
BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
Billings Central sweeps Havre for third straight state title
BOZEMAN--In Class A, it was Billings Central facing off against Havre. The Blue Ponies beat the Hardin Bulldogs Saturday morning for the chance to square off again with the Rams. Havre beat the Rams in the first game 3-1 to force a second championship match. Central came out swinging in...
Billings Senior crowned AA state champions after five-set thriller with West
BOZEMAN--On the AA court, Billings Senior went home with the championship after beating West in back-to-back games. In the undefeated semifinal match Friday, West swept Senior for a statement win to advance to the championship. Saturday afternoon, Senior returned the favor and swept West to force a second championship match.
Pirates punch ticket to 6-man state championship with dramatic win over Redhawks
LAVINA — Quarterback Kade Erickson's passing touchdown and 1-point conversion with 34 seconds left capped off Broadview-Lavina's thrilling 35-34 win over Froid-Medicine Lake in their 6-Man football playoff semifinal showdown Saturday. Down six points with time ticking down, Erickson saved the most important of his five passing scores on...
Familiar territory: Billings Central sweeps Hardin to return to title match
BOZEMAN- Billings Central is back in familiar territory after sweeping Hardin on Friday night to advance to the Class A state title match. The Rams will be playing for a state championship for the seventh consecutive season. Alexa Williams had 15 kills to pace the Rams and Kamryn Reinker added...
Rams run past Broncs to advance to Class A title game
HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
State AA: Billings West sweeps Billings Senior to secure spot in title match
BOZEMAN- Billings West swept Billings Senior in Friday's AA undefeated semifinal in yet another matchup between the crosstown rivals. The Golden Bears defeated the Broncs in the Eastern AA divisional title game a week ago, and rolled Friday night in three sets, led on offense by Sydney Pierce. Pierce finished with 18 kills as the Lady Bears advance to Saturday's championship.
Bridger punches ticket to Class C state championship
BOZEMAN--In the Class C unbeaten semifinal match the Bridger Scouts took on their rival the Manhattan Christian Eagles. The Eagles set the tone early in the first set, as Ava Bellach chipped the ball down the line for a kill. She was one of three Eagles in double digit kills tonight, along with Katelyn VanKirk and Miranda Wyatt.
Huntley Project, Shepherd in familiar territory facing off for shot at state title
BOZEMAN--In the Class B undefeated semifinal round, it was yet another Shepherd and Huntley Project matchup. They played for the championship in both the district and divisional tournaments. Huntley Project won the first set with setter Brynn Wandle mixing up the offense. Harlie Murphy had 20 kills on the match...
Colleagues Reflect on Passing of veteran and country music DJ, Lonnie Bell
BILLINGS, Mont. - Lonnie Bell, a veteran and country music DJ, passed away earlier this month. "Lonnie did so much," said Taylor Brown, the President of the Northern AG Network. "He was born where country music was, almost at the same time country music was, and lived it for the...
Man brandishes handgun while stealing beer from a store in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man brandished a handgun while trying to steal beer in Billings Friday night. Around 7:25 pm, a man in his early 20’s was trying to steal beer from a store on the 500 block of Central Ave. the Billings Police Department reports. When confronted, the...
City of Billings to start encrypting law enforcement radio communication
BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings/Yellowstone County Emergency Communications Center will begin encrypting all City law enforcement radio communications for the safety of officers and security of sensitive information. This change, set to take place on Nov. 15, 2022, means any Billings Police Department communication usually heard via scanner,...
