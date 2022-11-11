To avid skater Saletta Coleman, roller skating in D.C. is a “fractured” scene. The District has lacked a cohesive roller-skating space for the last 30 years since two of its most popular skating sites shut down, and as roller rinks disappear while large-scale grocery stores with high-end housing pop up, room for this long-beloved hobby in D.C. remains dependent on the community that carves it out. So Coleman has taken it upon herself to turn venues like The Anthem at The Wharf into roller rinks to engage and cultivate the roller skating community in the city.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 HOURS AGO