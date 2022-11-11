ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants

When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare (DC) Will Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey for FREE

Turkeys famously can’t fly, but they sure can fry. This Thanksgiving, the public is once again invited to fly, drive, metro or just walk on over to Medium Rare restaurant in Cleveland Park for the 15th Annual Free Turkey Fry. The event has become a much-anticipated DC Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year, Medium Rare co-owner Mark Bucher estimates they’ll fry up to 600 turkeys. It’s for anyone who brings a thawed, eight- to 12-pound bird with them. A dozen fryers filled with almost 500 gallons of oil will be red hot and ready to fry up 96 birds an hour.
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

A glimpse into the history and culture of D.C.’s rollerskating community

To avid skater Saletta Coleman, roller skating in D.C. is a “fractured” scene. The District has lacked a cohesive roller-skating space for the last 30 years since two of its most popular skating sites shut down, and as roller rinks disappear while large-scale grocery stores with high-end housing pop up, room for this long-beloved hobby in D.C. remains dependent on the community that carves it out. So Coleman has taken it upon herself to turn venues like The Anthem at The Wharf into roller rinks to engage and cultivate the roller skating community in the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg

A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County

Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions

You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
foodieflashpacker.com

11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC

When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
WASHINGTON, DC
WITN

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is now making it easier for those in Eastern North Carolina to travel to our nation’s capital. American Airlines seasonal non-stop flights will begin on June 3, 2023 with Saturday service between Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and continue into August.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 14, In Montgomery County

It’s Monday, Nov. 14 and looks like a cloudy day with a slight chance of rain. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting, which will include Council interview and vote on the appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis to the Health Officer position and action on the gun carry legislation and establishing a property tax credit for first responders. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
restonnow.com

Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites

While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University of Virginia

Drone footage shows the area around buses that returned to the University of Virginia after a field trip to Washington, D.C. A student is accused of opening fire, killing three people and hurting others. Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University …. Drone footage shows the area around buses that...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Black Diamond Steakhouse and Lounge is Taking Over the Old TTT/Buena Vida Space in Silver Spring

Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge, a new steakhouse, will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant currently has a hearing for a Class D, Beer, Wine, and Liquor License at 10:30am on Thursday, November 17th. We are told the Black Diamond may open as soon as the end of this month, but no specific date is available at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Philadelphia Ave. Bus Stop to Close for One Year

The westbound Philadelphia Ave. bus shelter at Cedar Ave. in Takoma Park (stop #24859) will be temporarily closed for the duration of the Takoma Park Library reconstruction project, officials announced. On Monday, Nov. 14, the stop will be taken out of service and the shelter will be temporarily removed. Due...
TAKOMA PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy