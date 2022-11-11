Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
bethesdamagazine.com
Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants
When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare (DC) Will Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey for FREE
Turkeys famously can’t fly, but they sure can fry. This Thanksgiving, the public is once again invited to fly, drive, metro or just walk on over to Medium Rare restaurant in Cleveland Park for the 15th Annual Free Turkey Fry. The event has become a much-anticipated DC Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year, Medium Rare co-owner Mark Bucher estimates they’ll fry up to 600 turkeys. It’s for anyone who brings a thawed, eight- to 12-pound bird with them. A dozen fryers filled with almost 500 gallons of oil will be red hot and ready to fry up 96 birds an hour.
GW Hatchet
A glimpse into the history and culture of D.C.’s rollerskating community
To avid skater Saletta Coleman, roller skating in D.C. is a “fractured” scene. The District has lacked a cohesive roller-skating space for the last 30 years since two of its most popular skating sites shut down, and as roller rinks disappear while large-scale grocery stores with high-end housing pop up, room for this long-beloved hobby in D.C. remains dependent on the community that carves it out. So Coleman has taken it upon herself to turn venues like The Anthem at The Wharf into roller rinks to engage and cultivate the roller skating community in the city.
WTOP
Saved By the Jingle Bells: Mario Lopez to visit Westfield Montgomery for holidays
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. When you wake up in the morning and your alarm clock gives out a warning, it’s alright because you’re saved by the jingle bells. Mario Lopez is coming to Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, Maryland for “Home for the Holidays” on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
GW Hatchet
National Park Service closes part of Rock Creek Park to vehicles after facing pressure from locals, faculty
National Park Service officials permanently closed more than five miles of roadway in Rock Creek Park earlier this month after local residents and faculty identified traffic as a safety threat to wildlife and pedestrians. The northern 5.05 miles of Beach Drive, which lies between the Hawthorne and Shepherd Park neighborhoods,...
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
dcnewsnow.com
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
WTOP
Freeze warning Sunday night in DC area with winterlike temps expected
The coldest air of the season is descending on the D.C. area Sunday and threatens to end the growing season for the year. On the heels of the chill, the far western suburbs will be greeted to the season’s first wintry mix. “Get ready for a December feel this...
Washingtonian.com
DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions
You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC
When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is now making it easier for those in Eastern North Carolina to travel to our nation’s capital. American Airlines seasonal non-stop flights will begin on June 3, 2023 with Saturday service between Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and continue into August.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 14, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Nov. 14 and looks like a cloudy day with a slight chance of rain. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting, which will include Council interview and vote on the appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis to the Health Officer position and action on the gun carry legislation and establishing a property tax credit for first responders. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
mocoshow.com
$100,008 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
A North Potomac man has claimed the $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold earlier this month at Steve’s Beer & Wine in Gaithersburg. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A North Potomac man took the drive to Baltimore to claim a $100,008 Powerball prize. The excited...
dcnewsnow.com
Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University of Virginia
Drone footage shows the area around buses that returned to the University of Virginia after a field trip to Washington, D.C. A student is accused of opening fire, killing three people and hurting others. Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University …. Drone footage shows the area around buses that...
fox5dc.com
Antisemitic graffiti in Bethesda: "The Jewish community will not be intimidated," says AJC director
BETHESDA - Antisemitic graffiti was seen near the Trolley Trail in Bethesda on Monday, according to authorities. Photos shared with FOX 5 show hateful images and words against the Jewish community near Tuckerman Lane and Old Georgetown Rd. in North Bethesda. "The antisemitic graffiti found in Bethesda today is a...
mocoshow.com
Black Diamond Steakhouse and Lounge is Taking Over the Old TTT/Buena Vida Space in Silver Spring
Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge, a new steakhouse, will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant currently has a hearing for a Class D, Beer, Wine, and Liquor License at 10:30am on Thursday, November 17th. We are told the Black Diamond may open as soon as the end of this month, but no specific date is available at this time.
After Initiative 82 Passes, D.C. Restaurants Look To Ease Transition Away From Tipped Wages
D.C. voters have overwhelmingly approved Initiative 82, which phases out the tipped minimum wage and will require business owners to pay tipped workers like bartenders and servers the city’s full minimum wage by 2027 without relying on gratuity. Now, bar and restaurant owners are weighing how to respond, both...
Philadelphia Ave. Bus Stop to Close for One Year
The westbound Philadelphia Ave. bus shelter at Cedar Ave. in Takoma Park (stop #24859) will be temporarily closed for the duration of the Takoma Park Library reconstruction project, officials announced. On Monday, Nov. 14, the stop will be taken out of service and the shelter will be temporarily removed. Due...
