Times News
Wyomissing edges Lady Tigers
EMMAUS - Seeing the Northwestern girls soccer team in the quarterfinal round of states has become an annual tradition. This year’s team stretched its streak of consecutive appearances in the quarters to four straight, and was determined to get to the semifinals - which they had failed to do in the three previous seasons.
Times News
Tigers advance to state semis
EMMAUS - The Northwestern Tigers are starting to feel at home playing at Emmaus’ Memorial Field. After beating Allentown Central Catholic in the district championship game, they returned to Memorial Field on Saturday for the quarterfinal round of states and again walked off with a win. This time around,...
therecord-online.com
LH Men’s Wrestling bested by #8 NC State, 32-4
BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team (0-2) took on No. 8 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon at Liberty High School in Bethlehem as part of Journeyman’s Wrangle Mania. The Wolfpack took the non-conference dual, 32-4. In the day’s opening bout, Anthony Noto’s (Lima, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima (NC State)) win in sudden victory highlighted the day for the Bald Eagles. Noto, the No. 13 ranked 125-pounder in the nation, battled No. 21 Jarrett Trombley and after three periods of 1-1 action, Noto secured the takedown in sudden victory to secure his second win in as many days. Both teams were deducted a team point and LHU led 2-0.
Times News
Palmerton winter sports season tickets for sale
Palmerton Area School District will be selling season passes for the 2022-2023 Winter Sports Season on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until noon, and Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m. in the high school lobby. Season pass prices are listed below:. Family pass: $50. Adult pass: $20. Student/Senior Citizen...
Wally Hall Now In His 10th Season At North Schuylkill
FOUNTAIN SPRINGS, Pa. — For Wally Hall here at North Schuylkill it has been a successful 10 year run. Throw in three District XI championships and a total of 86 wins. He's not quite yet in the Hall of Fame but Wally Hall here is inching closer. "Is this...
Times News
Composer cultivates his Pennsylvania roots
Composer/performer Roger Latzgo of Germansville, will bring “Pennsylvania’s Immigrants - A Musical Tapestry,” his tribute in song to the drama of our state’s cultural scene, to The Palmerton Historical Society on Monday. The performance will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Knights Gallery of the...
Times News
Ohio State University
Dana Hansen-Walters of Brodheadsville, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hansen-Walters was initiated at The Ohio State University. Hansen-Walters is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi...
This Labyrinth In the Middle of the Woods Is So Magical
Though be careful, it could be a fae trap.
Times News
Palmerton news for Nov. 12
The third Monday Book Club will meet Nov. 21 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Palmerton Area Library. The book for November is “Oil and Marble” by Stephanie Storey. The book for December is “A Dangerous Mourning” by Ann Perry. And the book for January is “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston.
Times News
Jim Thorpe Class of 1972 50th reunion
The Jim Thorpe High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th class reunion at Woodstone Country Club on Oct. 8. Seated from left: Jane Beers Zboray, Marie Schlenner Miller, Sandy Miller Schweibinz, Geraldine Burnhauser Fioriglio, Sara Brooking Redline, Dona Michel McNear, Rosann Gross Green, Donna Ritter O’Donnell and Cecelia Thamarus Ahner. Standing from left: Patrick Crowley, William Highland, Thomas Foley, Donald Herman, Edward Lewis, Robert Gigliotti, Francis Schlenner, Frank Miller, John Sterling, Jay Llewellyn, Paula Cossman Cardullo, Diane Green Brundage, Margie Gasker Petrucci, Christine Kibler and Mary Kattner McElmoyle. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Weatherly schools host Veterans Day event
Students from Weatherly Area Elementary and Middle Schools attended their annual Veterans Day assembly on Friday morning. The program included speeches about the holiday, local history, and about the veterans. Local veterans were honored by the speakers, and by a film where students said thanks personally. Then the veterans received...
Times News
Christkindlmarkt returns to SteelStacks
Tickets to Christkindlmarkt at SteelStacks are now on sale. The holiday tradition returns for its 30th year for five weekends beginning Friday through Dec. 19. This year to compliment the three-decade long holiday tradition, ArtsQuest will debut The Ice Rink at SteelStacks, presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, an authentic ice rink constructed on the Levitt lawn from Nov. 22 to Jan. 1. Tickets for both Christkindlmarkt and.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: A church with a past and a future
Frequent reply to Dr. Samuel Johnson and his companion James Boswell when they inquired where the population was while on a tour of the Scottish Highlands in the 1750s. It is Pentecost Sunday, 2022 and at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown at the corner of Tilghman Street and North Cedar Crest Boulevard the members are worshiping in three languages- English, Arabic and Chin Burmese- on this special day to celebrate the tradition recognized by Christians as the moment when the spirit of God through Jesus Christ ignited his followers.
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 12, 1983
Receipts totaling $34,510.39 from various organizations that participated in the recent Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital Festival were received by the committee as reported by treasurer Dennis Kresge at Thursday’s session of the board. The revenue included $4,735 from the ever-popular “pot luck” stand operated by nurses and staff at...
Times News
St. John’s Church lists activities
The Lutheran Church of St. John In The Heights, located at 319 South Ave., Jim Thorpe, announces the following activities:. There will be a polka mass at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19, followed by a dinner in the. fellowship hall of the church. The Heidelberg Brass Band will be conducting the...
Times News
Event feeds families this holiday
The concept is as simple as a Drop N’ Go. But the overriding goal of the third annual Operation Give a Gobbler Turkeys For Our Veterans serves a much greater purpose. Presented by Valor, Colossal Radio, and the Pennsylvania State Police, the event will be staged from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Colossal Radio in Palmerton.
Times News
Beagle Club runoff winners selected
Eldred Beagle Club in Kunkletown recently awarded prizes for its fun trial runoff. A series of trials are held the third Sunday of the month from October through September. Top points and consistency winners are named. Prizes were donated by Tractor Supply, AF Boyer Hardware, Thomson’s Meat Market, Hucksters Discount...
Times News
Landmark building razed in Tamaqua
Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
St. Luke’s hosts service, provides breakfast for veterans
First, they were touted for their valiant service to our country. Afterward, they were treated to a complimentary breakfast as a token of appreciation by St. Luke’s Carbon Campus on Veterans Day. Veterans who attended the ceremony Friday morning were treated to eggs, sausage, breakfast potatoes and juice, as...
Champion of the Poconos remembered
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A champion of the Poconos is being remembered. Bob Uguccioni passed away Saturday. Uguccioni served as the executive director of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau from 1967 to 2007. He was known to many as "Mr. Pocono" for his accomplishments in promoting the area to...
