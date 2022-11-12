Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Yardbarker
Avs' Gabriel Landeskog moved to long-term injured reserve
The Colorado Avalanche moved captain Gabriel Landeskog to long-term injured reserve, ColoradoHockeyNow.com reported Saturday. The move, which provides the team some salary cap relief, was not a surprise as the forward was projected to miss about 12 weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 17. Landeskog, who turns 30 on...
Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant. “I think it just means I'm old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”
FOX Sports
Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
ESPN
Jarred Tinordi's 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the...
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal...
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
NHL
Fleury, Wild shut out Kraken, end their winning streak at five
SEATTLE -- Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves, and the Minnesota Wild ended the Seattle Kraken's five-game winning streak, 1-0 at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday. "Obviously, [Fleury] was real good, but I think everybody in front of him was really committed," Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. "A lot of blocked shots (22), he did a lot of good things. Certainly, when we broke down, he was there to bail us out."
Capitals activate D John Carlson, place D Dmitry Orlov on IR
It has been a particularly tough start to the year on the injury front for the Capitals who have been without several key players for the full season while several other regulars were injured within the first few weeks. However, There’s at least some good news coming as NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti relays (Twitter link) that defenseman John Carlson has been activated off injured reserve, paving the way for him to return tonight against Tampa Bay. To make room for him on the roster, Washington has transferred blueliner Dmitry Orlov to IR.
Yardbarker
Blues Barbashev Could Be Used as Trade Bait
It has been a rough start for many of the St. Louis Blues forwards this year. After an unbelievable 2021-22 season that saw nine players score 20 or more goals, the offense has seemingly dried up to begin 2022-23. While a majority of the players that produced offensively for them last season have a proven track record in either the NHL or earlier in their careers in the American Hockey League (AHL) or juniors, the most surprising player was Ivan Barbashev. Like most of his teammates, he is off to a slow start offensively and on pace to score 27 points, a far cry from his 60 points in 81 games in 2020-21. However, his start may be indicative of a regression to his career average, proving last season was an anomaly. If that is the case, Blues management would do well to field offers for him before the trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospects Report: Dmitri Buchelnikov
The depth of the Detroit Red Wings prospect pool has already been tested so far this season due to a bounty of injuries, but this depth spans far beyond the Grand Rapids Griffins and Toledo Walleye. Players from the Griffins and Walleye are those that are called up when vacancies on the roster emerge, but what about all the prospects in other leagues? Well, one such prospect has been making waves across the ocean in Russia between three leagues. Dmitri Buchelnikov has been bouncing between the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), and the Junior Hockey League (MHL) and has seen some success in each.
NHL
Aube-Kubel suspended three games for actions in Capitals game
NEW YORK -- Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote during NHL Game No. 222 in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Nov. 11, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
Yardbarker
Wild’s Fleury & Zuccarello Step Up in Win Over Kraken
The Minnesota Wild were more prepared when they faced the Seattle Kraken for the second time in just over a week on Friday, Nov. 11. Their first meeting was a 4-0 shutout in favor of the Kraken in Minnesota, but the Wild found a way to get things going on the road. The first goal of the game came at the hands of the Wild at the end of the first period and they held the lead throughout the second and into the third.
Timbers extend forward Felipe Mora through 2025
The Portland Timbers and forward Felipe Mora agreed to a restructured contract with an extension through the 2025 season on
ESPN
Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes
NEW YORK -- — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
Comments / 0