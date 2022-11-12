ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

West Branch overcomes slow start to topple Buchtel

The Warriors improve to 12-2 on the season and advance to the Regional Championship game next Saturday against Jefferson. West Branch overcomes slow start to topple Buchtel. The Warriors improve to 12-2 on the season and advance to the Regional Championship game next Saturday against Jefferson. Festive craft show happening...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Marian Democko Dzurnak, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Democko Dzurnak, 89, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. Marian was born December 6, 1932, in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Katherine Turchan Democko. Marian graduated from Struthers High School in 1950. She was employed and retired from Cold Metal Products in...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Skripac's 5 TD game pushes South Range to regional semis

#1 South Range (13-0) #3 Perry (11-2) next week in the regional semifinals. Perry defeated Garaway 27-17. Skripac’s 5 TD game pushes South Range to regional …. #1 South Range (13-0) #3 Perry (11-2) next week in the regional semifinals. Perry defeated Garaway 27-17. Olympic sprinter, medalist visits Liberty...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

William “Bill” Richard Werner, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Richard “Bill” Werner, 83, passed away Thursday November 10, 2022 at Country Club Retirement Home located in Dover, Ohio. He was born August 8, 1939 in Salem, Ohio to William Fredrick and Anna Christine Werner. Bill graduated from Salem High School in...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Ronald “Ron” R. Cook, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA – Ronald R. Cook, 75, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Russell N. and Vera Ward Cook. He was a 1965 graduate of Crestview High School. Ron was the second generation owner of the Midway-Crest Farm...
LEETONIA, OH
27 First News

Kevin J. Conlan, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin J. Conlan, age 60 of Hubbard, passed away at home peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022. Kevin was born August 30, 1962 in Niles, Ohio a son of Louis and Patricia Durig Conlan. He was a 1981 graduate of Hubbard High School. He was...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, 94, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 at the Inn at Glenellen, North Lima. Marilyn was born July 13, 1928 in Columbiana, the daughter of the late Otto and Olive Stewart Souder and had lived in this area all of her life.
NORTH LIMA, OH
27 First News

James R. Billak, Wellsville, Ohio

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. James R. “Jim” Billak, DO, 72, of Wellsville passed away on Friday morning, November 11, 2022 at University Hospital surrounded by his family. Jim was born on August 18, 1950 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Andy and Paula (Capson) Billak. He...
WELLSVILLE, OH
27 First News

Calvin “Bud” Turner, Jr., Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin “Bud” Turner, Jr., age 79, of Leetonia, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. He was born on April 29, 1943, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the...
LEETONIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy