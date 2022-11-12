Read full article on original website
West Branch overcomes slow start to topple Buchtel
The Warriors improve to 12-2 on the season and advance to the Regional Championship game next Saturday against Jefferson. West Branch overcomes slow start to topple Buchtel. The Warriors improve to 12-2 on the season and advance to the Regional Championship game next Saturday against Jefferson. Festive craft show happening...
WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past Baldwin-Wallace for OAC title
Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team playoff bracket is released, with first round games being played November 19. WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past …. Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team...
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
Marian Democko Dzurnak, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Democko Dzurnak, 89, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. Marian was born December 6, 1932, in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Katherine Turchan Democko. Marian graduated from Struthers High School in 1950. She was employed and retired from Cold Metal Products in...
Skripac's 5 TD game pushes South Range to regional semis
#1 South Range (13-0) #3 Perry (11-2) next week in the regional semifinals. Perry defeated Garaway 27-17. Skripac’s 5 TD game pushes South Range to regional …. #1 South Range (13-0) #3 Perry (11-2) next week in the regional semifinals. Perry defeated Garaway 27-17. Olympic sprinter, medalist visits Liberty...
William “Bill” Richard Werner, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Richard “Bill” Werner, 83, passed away Thursday November 10, 2022 at Country Club Retirement Home located in Dover, Ohio. He was born August 8, 1939 in Salem, Ohio to William Fredrick and Anna Christine Werner. Bill graduated from Salem High School in...
Summers leads Sharpsville past Mercyhurst Prep to head to D-10 championship
Sharpsville advances to face Farrell in the District 10 Class 2A title game next week.
Ronald “Ron” R. Cook, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA – Ronald R. Cook, 75, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Russell N. and Vera Ward Cook. He was a 1965 graduate of Crestview High School. Ron was the second generation owner of the Midway-Crest Farm...
Kevin J. Conlan, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin J. Conlan, age 60 of Hubbard, passed away at home peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022. Kevin was born August 30, 1962 in Niles, Ohio a son of Louis and Patricia Durig Conlan. He was a 1981 graduate of Hubbard High School. He was...
Reynolds rolls behind McLaughlin’s three scores
In the District 10-1A playoffs, #1 seed Reynolds took care of business, beating Maplewood 44-6.
Lowry, Canfield survive late push from Ursuline
Canfield (11-1) advances to face #1 Chardon in week 14.
Another huge local matchup with a regional final on the line
No Southern (11-1) team has ever made it this far in the playoffs, while Warren JFK (10-1) is looking for it's fourth regional championship since 2016.
Farrell cruises after bye-week to advance in playoffs
Farrell would not waste any time, as Julius Phillips Jr would return the opening kick of the game to jump out to a 7-0 lead.
Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, 94, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 at the Inn at Glenellen, North Lima. Marilyn was born July 13, 1928 in Columbiana, the daughter of the late Otto and Olive Stewart Souder and had lived in this area all of her life.
Watch: Canfield receiver makes diving grab on ‘Game of the Week
With 8:11 left in the second quarter, Canfield quarterback Broc Lowry found Jack Davis down the sideline for an incredible diving catch.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
James R. Billak, Wellsville, Ohio
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. James R. “Jim” Billak, DO, 72, of Wellsville passed away on Friday morning, November 11, 2022 at University Hospital surrounded by his family. Jim was born on August 18, 1950 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Andy and Paula (Capson) Billak. He...
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
Calvin “Bud” Turner, Jr., Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin “Bud” Turner, Jr., age 79, of Leetonia, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. He was born on April 29, 1943, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the...
McLaughlin makes history as Youngstown State win streak ends
Youngstown State University's four-game win streak snapped in a close road matchup against Missouri State after the Penguins' 25-22 loss.
