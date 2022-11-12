ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores game-winning TD for Boston College against NC State

Joe Griffin Jr. wrote another chapter in his breakout freshman season at Boston College on Saturday night. With 14 seconds left in the Eagles’ game on the road against No. 16 North Carolina State, the Springfield Central alum pulled in a two-yard, one-handed touchdown reception from quarterback Emmett Morehead to put Boston College ahead of the Wolfpack, 21-20.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Woonsocket Call

No. 5 Tennessee 74, UMass 65

UMASS (1-1) Breen 6-17 3-4 18, White 3-9 0-0 6, Mayo 7-16 0-0 15, Philoxy 3-15 1-2 10, Taylor 4-19 2-4 11, Ngalakulondi 1-1 3-4 5, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-78 9-14 65. TENNESSEE (1-1) Jackson 9-18 6-8 24, Key 5-8 3-4 13, Horston 1-5...
AMHERST, MA
CBS Boston

Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree

BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
BRAINTREE, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

SUV Crashes Into Home in Lawrence

An SUV crashed into a home early Monday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Lawrence Fire Department responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Monday, on the 450 block of Haverhill Street, according to the agency. The incident is under investigation by the city's police force. The building inspector was called...
LAWRENCE, MA
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
universalhub.com

Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age

This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Snow? First flakes of season possible next week so get ready for winter

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer BOSTON -  WINTER IS COMING.I hear you, I hear you, kind of a dramatic headline and rather obvious as well. This, for me, is the saddest weekend of the entire year. It's time to put the patio furniture away for the winter. Typically, I bring it in when we turn the clocks back, but the weather has been so mild, I figured why not stretch it out a bit longer. Well, the time has come. We are in for a BIG change. Saturday will likely be the sixth...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed in the back in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A man was stabbed in the back in Fall River on Friday night, police said. Officers responded to Hope Street at about 9:20 p.m. to help a 31-year-old man with a stab wound. Police said an argument led up to the incident. The man...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Providence dies

(WJAR) — A pedestrian struck by a car in Providence has died, authorities said Friday. Providence police said the 73-year-old man was hit Thursday night at Doyle Avenue and Camp Street and was taken to the emergency room, where health workers attempted to revive him with no success. He was pronounced dead on Thursday night, according to police.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
NECN

Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam

The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York

Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy