Lowell, IN

WNDU

Friday Night Football: Regionals in Indiana, Michigan

(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in regional playoff games Friday night. Here are the scores and highlights involving our local teams:. INDIANA. CLASS 5A:. Fort Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27. CLASS 4A:. New Prairie 55, Northridge 7. CLASS 3A:. West Lafayette 55,...
INDIANA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Miami 81, Boston U. 46

BOSTON U. (0-2) Durant 1-7 0-0 2, Weimar 3-10 1-2 7, Davenport 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 4-14 2-2 11, Pina 1-7 3-4 5, Crispe 3-7 0-0 6, Semenova 0-0 0-0 0, Shean 1-1 0-0 2, Beneventine 0-1 2-2 2, Mingo 4-7 0-0 11, Totals 17-56 8-10 46. MIAMI (3-0) Harden...
MIAMI, FL
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
DURHAM, NC
Woonsocket Call

Boston 3, Buffalo 1

Buffalo100—1 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 11, 5:17 (sh). Penalties_Power, BUF (Cross Checking), 4:45; Bergeron, BOS (Holding), 18:30. Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 6 (Marchand, DeBrusk), 18:51 (pp). Penalties_McAvoy, BOS (Slashing), 8:54; McAvoy, BOS (Tripping), 11:04; Lyubushkin, BUF (Roughing), 17:43. Third Period_3, Boston, Zboril 1 (Nosek), 12:31. 4, Boston, Bergeron 7...
BUFFALO, NY

