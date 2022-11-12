Read full article on original website
How to Watch No. 11 Indiana Women's Basketball Vs. No. 5 Tennessee on ESPN2
On Monday, Nov. 14, the No. 11-ranked Hoosiers will face No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville. Details on how to watch and team stat comparisons are included in the story.
WNDU
Friday Night Football: Regionals in Indiana, Michigan
(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in regional playoff games Friday night. Here are the scores and highlights involving our local teams:. INDIANA. CLASS 5A:. Fort Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27. CLASS 4A:. New Prairie 55, Northridge 7. CLASS 3A:. West Lafayette 55,...
Woonsocket Call
Miami 81, Boston U. 46
BOSTON U. (0-2) Durant 1-7 0-0 2, Weimar 3-10 1-2 7, Davenport 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 4-14 2-2 11, Pina 1-7 3-4 5, Crispe 3-7 0-0 6, Semenova 0-0 0-0 0, Shean 1-1 0-0 2, Beneventine 0-1 2-2 2, Mingo 4-7 0-0 11, Totals 17-56 8-10 46. MIAMI (3-0) Harden...
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Basketball's 63-44 Win Over Austin Peay
Purdue basketball defeated Austin Peay on Friday night inside Mackey Arena to improve to 2-0 on the season. Take a look at the sights during the victory by scrolling through 20 pictures from the game.
Recapping the best college football bets from Week 11
Betting on college football this weekend was tough
Woonsocket Call
Boston 3, Buffalo 1
Buffalo100—1 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 11, 5:17 (sh). Penalties_Power, BUF (Cross Checking), 4:45; Bergeron, BOS (Holding), 18:30. Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 6 (Marchand, DeBrusk), 18:51 (pp). Penalties_McAvoy, BOS (Slashing), 8:54; McAvoy, BOS (Tripping), 11:04; Lyubushkin, BUF (Roughing), 17:43. Third Period_3, Boston, Zboril 1 (Nosek), 12:31. 4, Boston, Bergeron 7...
