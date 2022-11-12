LeBron James has seriously thrown his name into the GOAT conversation in recent years, especially after winning his 4th NBA championship in the 2020 season. For 20 years in a row, LeBron has been the most talented player in the world with both physical and mental gifts that allow him to dominate the game. Ever since his rookie season, he was being compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson and he has not disappointed anybody. In many ways, he has exceeded expectations.

