FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
Related
Yardbarker
Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."
Kyrie Irving's latest antics have gotten some pretty big names speaking up in his defense. Besides his teammate Kevin Durant, Irving has received some support from various prominent figures in the NBA community, and even some outside the NBA community. As it turns out, one of Irving's biggest supporters is...
Yardbarker
Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James
While the Dallas Mavericks may be just 6-6 on the season, their superstar Luka Doncic has given the whole city a lot to be excited about. As one of the best and most talented young players in the game, Luka is almost single-handily keeping the Mavs afloat this season and has emerged as a major early front-runner for the MVP.
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
Most fans on social media weren't keen to see Morant and the Grizzlies' animated revelry.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
Derrick Rose’s layup got stuck on rim in the most Knicks miss ever (Video)
Knicks guard Derrick Rose had a layup balance perfectly behind the rim for a miss that felt uniquely fitting for New York fans. There are dozens of missed baskets during every NBA game but some of them are a lot more impressive than others. After Friday night’s Derrick Rose layup miss, Knicks fans should petition the league to award points to the rarest of those misses.
Yardbarker
Watch: New York Knicks BIG HOME WIN vs. Detroit | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 11, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Detroit Pistons at home. Highlights from November 11, 2022. RJ Barrett finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jalen Brunson finished with 26 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals. Julius Randle finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
Yardbarker
Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk
The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
Most Expensive Minnesota Home Sale Goes to Kevin Garnett in 2022
There are a lot of very nice homes for sale in Minnesota, but one home topped all others so far in 2022 for being the highest price paid for a residential property. That $9 million home sale goes to former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett who unloaded his former lake house for a record in 2022.
Yardbarker
76ers star Joel Embiid makes NBA history in 59-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been hobbled by injury throughout the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite this, Embiid has decided to play through the injury issues as he attempts to help Philadelphia break out of its early-season funk. One of the most-dominant centers in modern...
ESPN
New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons
NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kawhi Leonard's beef with the Spurs was the feud nobody expected | Part One
It’s incredible how much Kawhi Leonard fit the San Antonio Spurs' ethos. A reclusive team-first superstar, who rarely showed emotions and only cared about hooping. San Antonio is a model franchise that’s often been called bland, boring, or as I like to say — sauceless but whatever you wanna call them, their success on the court has spoken volumes. On paper, Kawhi and the Spurs were a match made in heaven who appeared to be locked in with each other until the end of time. Except, the relationship that seemed to be unbreakable from the outside ultimately deteriorated behind the scenes, resulting in a messy divorce. But to truly appreciate the tenderness of this beef you have to understand that it’s arguably the most improbable feud that occurred in NBA history. Written and produced by: Joe Ali Directed and edited by: Ryan Simmons Art direction by: Michael Das.
Byron Scott admits he started watching the NBA again because of Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Lakers legend got interested in watching basketball after seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo rise in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start
A quick look at the Western Conference standings will tell you all you need to know about the NBA's biggest storyline so far. After trading away their two franchise cornerstones in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, nobody was expecting them to win more than 25 games all season.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."
Basketball may be a team game, but it depends as much on the quality of the biggest superstars as it does on the rest of the team. The game's greatest players have been able to function as the fulcrum for sustained success for their teams. And having the right teammates was what took them to the next level, turning successful regular seasons into championships and dynasties.
Yardbarker
Cavs Can't Complete Comeback, Lose 129-124 To Timberwolves
The Cavs made it a game, but they couldn't close the deal. Cleveland ended up dropping their fourth straight game as they were beaten by the Minnesota Timberwolves with a final score of 129-124. The Timberwolves hit the ground running in the first quarter. They put up 40-points and were...
Yardbarker
Wizards win Four Straight, Takedown Grizzlies 102-92
WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards headed into game three of the six-game home stand on a three-game winning streak. The Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and beat the current best team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz during this streak. Washington hosted the last team to beat them, the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington and Memphis had a back-and-forth battle last Sunday, and the Grizzlies won 103-97. Much like last week’s game, the Wizards were without Bradley Beal. The difference this time was with the Grizzlies who were without their two-star players Ja Morant (Ankle) and Desmond Bane (Toe) due to injuries.
ESPN
Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant had 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and five assists for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks scored 21. Brandon Clarke added...
