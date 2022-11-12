Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
People with long COVID face barriers to disability benefits
When Josephine Cabrera Taveras was infected with COVID-19 in spring 2020, she didn’t anticipate that the virus would knock her out of work for two years and put her family at risk for eviction. Taveras, a mother of two in Brooklyn, New York, said her bout with long COVID...
19 Legitimately Fascinating Maps Of The United States That Made Me Go, "This Country Is Wonderful And Deeply Weird"
From sea to shining sea...are a whole lot of surprises.
Migrant situation in El Paso hits the airport after community releases
EL PASO, Texas -- A week after the safe community releases started in the city, reports indicate migrants are backlogged at the airport. According to a New York Post article, the surge of migrants may overwhelm the airport. This was after the city ended the former bus program that was sending migrants to New York. The post Migrant situation in El Paso hits the airport after community releases appeared first on KVIA.
What's the connection between cosmetic procedures and mental health?
Although we cannot be sure of the exact numbers of Australians undergoing cosmetic procedures, as there is no requirement for health professionals to report their statistics, there is a consensus demand is on the rise. In 2015, the Cosmetic Physicians College of Australasia found Australians were spending more than $1 billion a year on non-invasive cosmetic procedures like Botox and fillers. This is more than 40% higher, per capita, than in the United States. In the US, where procedure statistics are reported, there was a 42% increase in the number of filler procedures and a 40% increase in Botox procedures performed...
McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats’ decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state’s […]
Rhode Island voters authorize $400B in state borrowing
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island will borrow $400 million to help refurbish a state-run university campus, replenish a school building, and fund environmental projects after voters on Tuesday approved three ballot questions authorizing the spending. Question 1, which was approved by 58% of the vote, calls for issuing $100 million in bonds for the University of Rhode Island Narragansett Bay Campus’ education and research needs. The University of Rhode...
Some states look to expand Medicare for kids
Before the COVID-19 public health emergency began in 2020, millions of children churned on and off Medicaid each year — an indication that many were losing coverage because of administrative problems, rather than because their family’s income had increased and made them ineligible. Spurred by pandemic-era lessons, several...
Young climate activists: 'Adults aren't listening'
WASHINGTON — The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. And they are fed up. “Instead of talking about how to solve the climate crisis, they negotiate about how to continue polluting,” said Mitzy Violeta, a 23-year old indigenous activist from Mexico. “Youth movements are realizing the solution isn’t going to be in international gatherings,” like the one taking place in Egypt.
Jill Biden Chicago: First lady visits Rolling Meadows HS, Aon for National Apprenticeship Week
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also recently in the Chicago area.
