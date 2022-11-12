ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Drugs seized at Morrow Planet Fitness, police say

MORROW, Ga. - They might look like harmless Flinstone vitamins for children, but Morrow police said what you're actually looking at is ecstasy/MDMA. Officers said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in a Planet Fitness parking lot where they seized the colorful tablets along with marijuana. The suspect was arrested and...
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga.henry - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
MACON, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested

A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
LITHONIA, GA
NBC News

Georgia man arrested and accused of breeding and training over 100 pit bulls for dog fighting

Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man and accused him of breeding and training 106 pit bulls for dog fighting, sheriff’s officials said. Paulding County sheriff's detectives arrested Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, on Tuesday at his home about 30 miles from Atlanta after a long investigation of a "massive dog fighting operation," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

1 dead after shooting outside a Georgia funeral home, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car

NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy