fox5atlanta.com
Drugs seized at Morrow Planet Fitness, police say
MORROW, Ga. - They might look like harmless Flinstone vitamins for children, but Morrow police said what you're actually looking at is ecstasy/MDMA. Officers said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in a Planet Fitness parking lot where they seized the colorful tablets along with marijuana. The suspect was arrested and...
Man arrested in Planet Fitness parking lot charged with drug possession, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Morrow Police Department said they arrested a man after officers noticed a suspicious car in the Plant Fitness parking lot on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the suspect, Harry Mikell, was arrested and charged after officers...
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer, killing man arrested at Georgia motel
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting a Henry County detention officer and killing a man is now in custody. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday afternoon. The task force said it made the arrest with assistance from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel
MACON, Ga.henry - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
WMAZ
Man wanted for shooting detention officer, killing another at McDonough apartments arrested, US Marshals say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for a shooting that left a Henry County detention officer critically injured and another person dead on Nov. 4 at a McDonough apartment complex has been arrested, the US Marshals Service confirmed. The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas began just over...
Man arrested for breeding more than 100 pit bulls for dog fighting
Police in Georgia announced the arrest of a man who is accused of breeding and training 106 pit bulls for the purpose of dog fighting, according to a press release.
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling and frustrated, and went over to the pump to speak...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested
A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
Butts County SWAT standoff lasts 14 hours, barricaded suspect now in custody
A SWAT standoff that lasted more than 14 hours ended peacefully Monday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a Butts County home. The sheriff’s office said that the city of Jackson police responded Sunday night to a call about a person screaming in the Fox Hollow Subdivision. When...
The Citizen Online
Police raid of 2 Stevens Entry apartments nets 2 felons arrested, drugs seized
Search warrants executed at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Nov. 10 resulted in several arrests and the seizure of various illegal drugs. More information will be forthcoming. “In the early morning hours of Nov. 10, members of the Peachtree City Police Department’s Special Response Team, with the assistance...
Georgia man arrested and accused of breeding and training over 100 pit bulls for dog fighting
Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man and accused him of breeding and training 106 pit bulls for dog fighting, sheriff’s officials said. Paulding County sheriff's detectives arrested Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, on Tuesday at his home about 30 miles from Atlanta after a long investigation of a "massive dog fighting operation," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Newnan officer fired, charged with DUI in crash on way to work
An officer with the Newnan Police Department was fired after he crashed his vehicle Friday on his way to work and charge...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
WMAZ
1 dead after shooting outside a Georgia funeral home, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov....
Pig found hoofin’ around in Fayette County neighborhood
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — It was a not so ty-pig-cal Monday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One animal pig’ed the right place to go hiding in south Fayette County. Deputies received a call stating that the domesticated pig was found in the...
Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car
NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
A man who attempted to sell a stolen ring to a Cobb County jewelry store last Friday was arrested, police said.
2 people die, 1 injured in Henry County house fire
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died in a house fire Monday morning in Henry County. At approximately 6:30 a.m., firefighters with the Henry County Fire Department, along with officers from the Stockbridge Police Department, responded to reports of a fire on Mimosa Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
One person found shot near funeral home in southwest Atlanta, police investigating
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta that left one person dead near a funeral home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to M.D. Walker Funeral Home at 103 Joseph E....
