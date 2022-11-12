ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
AMARILLO, TX
CBS Austin

Austinites react to significant drop in temperatures Friday afternoon

Central Texas is dealing with a little taste of winter. Friday morning started off with pleasant temperatures but changed quickly by the afternoon with heavy rain and cool temperatures. “It’s getting a little crazy,” said Austinite Matt Meyers. “Winter has started,” said Austinite Allen Dornak. Cooler temperatures...
AUSTIN, TX
WOWK 13 News

Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
KENTUCKY STATE
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (11/13 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Very similar conditions to yesterday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s. The only difference being winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph, which combined with the sunshine will make it feel warmer when outside. Tonight will be clear through...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Preparing for winter weather in Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service refers to winter storms as “Deceptive Killers” because a majority of deaths are indirectly related to the storm and with Texas beginning its transition into the winter months it’s important to stay prepared. Ready South Texas suggests preparing for winter weather in the following ways: Before winter […]
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

A Nebraska Woman Fails Miserably at Trying to Make Fun of Texas Icons

Many people like to visit Texas. Some actually think that we still travel by horse and tumbleweeds roll through our towns on a daily basis. Oh wait, that's West Texas. We welcome anyone to visit our great state. However, we do ask that you learn certain things before visiting. Like how to pronounce certain cities correctly or just accept that we will say "yes ma'am" and "no ma'am" or learn that we can take a joke but when you start getting disrespectful, we will rightfully call you out for it.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Coats for Kids 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — As temperatures are getting cooler, many of us will start grabbing for that jacket to keep warm. We all know that weather in Texas can be unpredictable, so the need for a coat could happen at any time. Unfortunately, many children across Central Texas don’t have...
AUSTIN, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

