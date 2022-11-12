ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

Homestand Starts Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After making two road trips in the first week of the season, Vanderbilt is returning home again for a longer stay. The Commodores begin a three-game homestand at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday against Tarleton State at 11 a.m. CT, followed by games against Austin Peay on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Saint Joseph’s on Sunday at 2 p.m. All three games will be aired on SEC Network+.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores to Philly

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (0-2, 0-0 SEC) at TEMPLE OWLS (1-1, 0-0 AAC) Vanderbilt hits the road for the first time this season to take on Temple in Philadelphia. Vandy looks to avenge last season’s 72-68 overtime loss to the Owls in the meeting in Nashville last December. The Commodores are...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Ballard Wins Individual Title

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Vanderbilt methodically worked its way through five opponents, including third-ranked Nebraska, to go unbeaten and holds down second place on the team leaderboard heading into Sunday’s final action at the Ladyjack Invitational. McKendree leads the 14-team field based on total pin fall over two days...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Take Second

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Vanderbilt finished second at the MOTIV Ladyjack Classic on Sunday as its opportunity to beat McKendree in the championship math slipped away with untimely miscues in the closing games. The final score was 4.5-2.5 as the Bearcats won the final four Baker games. The match featured...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Wright Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After leading the Vanderbilt football team to a 24-21 victory over No. 24 Kentucky, quarterback Mike Wright has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Wright posted a QBR of 94.6 while throwing for 184 yards and a touchdown and also running for 126 yards...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Vanderbilt Knocks Off No. 24 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mike Wright ran 59 yards for a touchdown and completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left for a 24-21 win over Kentucky Saturday, snapping a 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak. Wright was named the Commodores’ starting quarterback to start the season...
LEXINGTON, KY
vucommodores.com

Commodores Take Down Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. — Vanderbilt is going to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a thrilling 1-0 victory over fifth-seeded Clemson on Friday afternoon at Riggs Field. The Commodores knocked off No. 25 Clemson to advance to the second round for the seventh time in program history. The...
CLEMSON, SC
vucommodores.com

Bluegrass Bliss

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The weather was, at times, miserable. The play on the field was often miserable. But in the end, it was one of the most beautiful sights in the world. Mike Wright’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left in the game gave Vanderbilt a 24-21 victory at No. 24 Kentucky, breaking all sorts of long losing streaks for the Commodores on a gray and frozen day on Kroger Field.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

It's Game Day

All the links you need to follow Vanderbilt's game at Kentucky. 11 a.m CT • Kroger Field • Lexington, Ky. Catch-up on everything Vanderbilt football from game week …. Taylor Made (Chad Bishop/VUCommodores.com) Vandy Football Player Hosts Flag Football Game for Cancer Research (News Channel 5) Wright Back...
LEXINGTON, KY
WJTV 12

Is Hattiesburg below sea level?

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level. Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

Tim Gray for Chancery Clerk

MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

City of Purvis hosts 3rd annual ‘Street Festival’

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - After being cancelled in 2021, “The Street Festival” returned to Purvis Saturday. Booths, vendors and food trucks filled in along Main Street, offering visitors a variety of fun. Along with the vendors, the festival included a car-and-bike show, live music and special appearances from...
PURVIS, MS
WJTV 12

Man faces nearly a dozen aggravated assault charges

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing nearly a dozen aggravated assault charges after he allegedly fired a gun at a group of people in Jasper County on Wednesday, November 9. The Laurel Leader Call reported Aaron Holder, 38, is accused of firing a high-powered rifle at a construction crew and family with […]
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire. The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived. Northeast eventually was joined by units from three...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS

