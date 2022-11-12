Read full article on original website
vucommodores.com
Homestand Starts Tuesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After making two road trips in the first week of the season, Vanderbilt is returning home again for a longer stay. The Commodores begin a three-game homestand at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday against Tarleton State at 11 a.m. CT, followed by games against Austin Peay on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Saint Joseph’s on Sunday at 2 p.m. All three games will be aired on SEC Network+.
vucommodores.com
Dores to Philly
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (0-2, 0-0 SEC) at TEMPLE OWLS (1-1, 0-0 AAC) Vanderbilt hits the road for the first time this season to take on Temple in Philadelphia. Vandy looks to avenge last season’s 72-68 overtime loss to the Owls in the meeting in Nashville last December. The Commodores are...
vucommodores.com
Ballard Wins Individual Title
KENOSHA, Wisc. — Vanderbilt methodically worked its way through five opponents, including third-ranked Nebraska, to go unbeaten and holds down second place on the team leaderboard heading into Sunday’s final action at the Ladyjack Invitational. McKendree leads the 14-team field based on total pin fall over two days...
vucommodores.com
Dores Take Second
KENOSHA, Wisc. — Vanderbilt finished second at the MOTIV Ladyjack Classic on Sunday as its opportunity to beat McKendree in the championship math slipped away with untimely miscues in the closing games. The final score was 4.5-2.5 as the Bearcats won the final four Baker games. The match featured...
vucommodores.com
Wright Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After leading the Vanderbilt football team to a 24-21 victory over No. 24 Kentucky, quarterback Mike Wright has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Wright posted a QBR of 94.6 while throwing for 184 yards and a touchdown and also running for 126 yards...
vucommodores.com
Vanderbilt Knocks Off No. 24 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mike Wright ran 59 yards for a touchdown and completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left for a 24-21 win over Kentucky Saturday, snapping a 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak. Wright was named the Commodores’ starting quarterback to start the season...
vucommodores.com
Commodores Take Down Tigers
CLEMSON, S.C. — Vanderbilt is going to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a thrilling 1-0 victory over fifth-seeded Clemson on Friday afternoon at Riggs Field. The Commodores knocked off No. 25 Clemson to advance to the second round for the seventh time in program history. The...
vucommodores.com
Bluegrass Bliss
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The weather was, at times, miserable. The play on the field was often miserable. But in the end, it was one of the most beautiful sights in the world. Mike Wright’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left in the game gave Vanderbilt a 24-21 victory at No. 24 Kentucky, breaking all sorts of long losing streaks for the Commodores on a gray and frozen day on Kroger Field.
vucommodores.com
It's Game Day
All the links you need to follow Vanderbilt's game at Kentucky. 11 a.m CT • Kroger Field • Lexington, Ky. Catch-up on everything Vanderbilt football from game week …. Taylor Made (Chad Bishop/VUCommodores.com) Vandy Football Player Hosts Flag Football Game for Cancer Research (News Channel 5) Wright Back...
Mendenhall beats defending champ Columbia 29-20 in second round
MENDENHALL — There will be a new champion in MHSAA’s Class 4A. Behind the play of quarterback Tayton James and a defense that forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter, the Mendenhall Tigers knocked off defending state champion Columbia 29-20 in the Second Round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs ...
Is Hattiesburg below sea level?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level. Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
mageenews.com
Tim Gray for Chancery Clerk
WDAM-TV
City of Purvis hosts 3rd annual ‘Street Festival’
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - After being cancelled in 2021, “The Street Festival” returned to Purvis Saturday. Booths, vendors and food trucks filled in along Main Street, offering visitors a variety of fun. Along with the vendors, the festival included a car-and-bike show, live music and special appearances from...
98-year-old World War II veteran among group honored by George County students
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Dozens of veterans were recognized by students at Agricola Elementary School in George County Friday morning. Veterans from five different wars were represented at the program organized by Mrs. Regina Everett and the 6th Grade History Club. The guests were treated to breakfast while students sang, read poetry and played […]
Man faces nearly a dozen aggravated assault charges
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing nearly a dozen aggravated assault charges after he allegedly fired a gun at a group of people in Jasper County on Wednesday, November 9. The Laurel Leader Call reported Aaron Holder, 38, is accused of firing a high-powered rifle at a construction crew and family with […]
Court: Man responsible for distribution of 20 pounds of meth in Mississippi sentenced to 25 years in prison
A Mississippi man who was responsible for the possession and distribution of approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine in South Mississippi was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Stokes Marque Wells, 30, of Mount Olive was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. Wells was...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire. The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived. Northeast eventually was joined by units from three...
Two detained — including juvenile — in active shooter threat on Mississippi high school
Two people have been detained, including one juvenile, after authorities learned of active shooter threat Wednesday evening. Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett posted about the incident on social media Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 p.m., the office began receiving multiple calls referencing an active shooter threat posted on social media...
WDAM-TV
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mount Olive man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison Thursday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Stokes Marque Wells, 30, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
