LEXINGTON, Ky. — The weather was, at times, miserable. The play on the field was often miserable. But in the end, it was one of the most beautiful sights in the world. Mike Wright’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left in the game gave Vanderbilt a 24-21 victory at No. 24 Kentucky, breaking all sorts of long losing streaks for the Commodores on a gray and frozen day on Kroger Field.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO