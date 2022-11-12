First Americans Museum Honors Tribal Veterans With Annual Opening Of Archive Project

The First Americans Museum opened its annual Making History Project on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

The project allows veterans who are citizens of an Oklahoma tribal nation to submit photos and military history to be displayed in a museum exhibit. The FAM also offers on-site portraits with a professional photographer.

“It's incredible to us to have the honor to get to celebrate them,” said Dr. Heather Ahtone, senior curator at the museum. “We want to make sure they understand how much we value their service today.”

The database is viewable in the museum’s OKLA HOMMA exhibit.

Ron Hayes, a Marine Corps veteran, and Chickasaw citizen said he wanted to share his photo and serving history with the museum to honor his heritage.

“It's an honor because the FAM itself honors all Native American people across the country. It's an honor to just be here to have them help us tell our story,” Hayes said.

The Making History Project is open on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.