ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

First Americans Museum Honors Tribal Veterans With Annual Opening Of Archive Project

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUKTS_0j85OFTc00

The First Americans Museum opened its annual Making History Project on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

The project allows veterans who are citizens of an Oklahoma tribal nation to submit photos and military history to be displayed in a museum exhibit. The FAM also offers on-site portraits with a professional photographer.

“It's incredible to us to have the honor to get to celebrate them,” said Dr. Heather Ahtone, senior curator at the museum. “We want to make sure they understand how much we value their service today.”

The database is viewable in the museum’s OKLA HOMMA exhibit.

Ron Hayes, a Marine Corps veteran, and Chickasaw citizen said he wanted to share his photo and serving history with the museum to honor his heritage.

“It's an honor because the FAM itself honors all Native American people across the country. It's an honor to just be here to have them help us tell our story,” Hayes said.

The Making History Project is open on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

New memorial honors Oklahomans killed in military service

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Oklahomans who were killed while serving in the U.S. military were honored with a memorial Friday. In Shawnee, gold star families — those families who lost a loved one — saw the unveiling of the memorial. This offered comfort to people like Donna Warren,...
SHAWNEE, OK
madillrecord.net

For the Children: Let the healing begin

OKLAHOMA CITY – By the time you likely read this column, the elections will be over, except for a select few which might go to a recount or have some type of challenge. Every two years, voters have the opportunity to go to the polls to cast a decision for which candidate they each feel would do the best job in an elective office. Some decide by party, while others cross those lines for a variety of reasons, to give their vote to someone who has likely spent months, if not years, campaigning to do the job.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC

After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. A grand...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Saturday Evening, Sunday Morning Newscasts To Be Statewide

Oklahoma's Own News 9 is moving downtown, and we're excited!. Our final broadcast at the studios on Kelley Avenue in northeast Oklahoma City will be Saturday morning. So that we can prepare for our first broadcast Sunday night from 100 W. Main in downtown Oklahoma City, our Saturday night and Sunday morning broadcasts will be done statewide from our Tulsa station, News On 6.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Purcell Register

It was a good ride

They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
NORMAN, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy