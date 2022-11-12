Remembering 70 Years Of News 9 In NE Oklahoma City
News 9 has been located on Kelley Ave. in northeast Oklahoma City for 7 decades.
That run comes to an end this weekend as we make the move downtown.
We took a look back at all the history.
