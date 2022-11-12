ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Remembering 70 Years Of News 9 In NE Oklahoma City

 2 days ago
News 9 has been located on Kelley Ave. in northeast Oklahoma City for 7 decades.

That run comes to an end this weekend as we make the move downtown.

We took a look back at all the history.

