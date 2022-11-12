ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dunn's late free throws help Temple stun No. 16 Villanova

By DAN GELSTON
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l92Vr_0j85NpmD00

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Khalif Battle got lost in a swarm of delirious Temple students that had mobbed the court in celebration of one of the program's wildest wins in years.

Just one problem.

The tiniest of ticks were stuck on the clock.

Hey, it had been 10 years since the Owls knocked off mighty Villanova. What's a few more seconds?

“It felt like the party just started,” Battle said. “I mean, they had to chuck-up a shot with .2 seconds on the clock. You do that, I take my hat off. But we won.”

Damian Dunn drew a foul on a driving layup with 1.1 seconds left and made both free throws as Temple beat No. 16 Villanova 68-64 on Friday night, sending the Owls’ fans into a court-storming frenzy — twice! — at Liacouras Center.

The 14 lead changes in the second half helped this one shape up into a Big 5 classic. All that was missing was the Palestra.

“Temple was one of the big-time programs,” Battle said. “We’re just trying to bring it back to that. Bring our name back. It was a big deal.”

Dunn sank the first free throw for a 65-64 lead and Villanova called timeout to ice the sophomore guard. Temple security guards lined the court in anticipation of the mayhem ahead -- and Dunn delivered.

He hit the second one, Temple’s Zach Hicks intercepted the in-bound pass and hundreds of fans instantly swarmed the court. The public address announcer ordered fans to clear the court -- “the game is not over!” -- even as 0.0 remained frozen on the scoreboard.

Turned out, a foul was called on Villanova’s Eric Dixon and Hicks went to the free-throw line with 0.2 on the clock and hundreds of Temple students stuffed behind the other basket ready to sprint out again.

Hicks made both and Villanova called one final timeout. Temple players high-fived impatient fans and also tried to keep the peace safely contained off the court. When the game finally ended, it was Temple Court Storm, Take 2!

Temple coach Aaron McKie earned his signature win in his four seasons on the bench. The Owls beat a Top 25 team for the first time since they topped No. 16 Wichita State 65-52 on Jan. 15, 2020.

“It's great for the players to see, that's that college energy that these kids go play college basketball for,” McKie said.

Dunn led the Owls (1-1) with 22 points and Battle had 21.

Caleb Daniels led Villanova (1-1) with 19 points and Dixon had 18. Villanova averaged 26 3-point attempts per-game last season but shot only 2 of 7 against Temple. The Owls denied shots on the perimeter and forced the Wildcats to try passes into the paint, which they hit with mixed results.

“They did a good job of taking away something we like to do,” Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said.

Saint Joseph’s, Villanova, La Salle, Penn and Temple had its rivalry games intertwined in the fabric of Philadelphia sports for more than 60 years. The Big 5, though, lost its shine over the last decade as the Wildcats turned into a national power and the other four teams could not keep pace.

The pandemic wiped out the annual matchup each of the last two seasons and this was the first meeting since a Villanova win on Feb. 16, 2020. The Owls hadn’t won in the series since Dec. 5, 2012, when Fran Dunphy was still the coach. Villanova had won seven straight in the series by an average of 18 points.

The Owls hit the court fired-up for the upset.

Battle, healthy after missing nearly all of last season with a broken foot, hit a 3 and then converted a four-point play for a 24-11 lead. Temple fans erupted.

The Wildcats were were off their game in Neptune’s second game since he replaced retired Hall of Famer Jay Wright. Villanova closed on an 11-3 run and trailed 34-29.

The Wildcats played without expected starters Justin Moore (out indefinitely, torn Achilles) and preseason Big East freshman of the year Cam Whitmore (right thumb).

None of that mattered as fans ignored the PA pleas and danced and snapped selfies with Hooter after the final horn.

UP NEXT

Villanova returns home Monday to play Delaware State.

Temple hosts Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Temple News

Temple played so well in its win against USF, it got Bulls coach fired

Temple Football (3-6, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) defeated the University of South Florida (1-8, 0-5 The American) 54-28 on Nov. 5. It was Temple’s first 50-point performance since a 2019 season-opening victory against Bucknell University in 2019, further cementing USF’s low-level opponent status. The loser of the game...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday

The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Coalition pushes to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Supporters pushing to rename Philadelphia's Taney Street to Lecount Street made their voices heard Sunday afternoon. The Rename Taney Coalition gathered petitions from residents who live on the street in Brewerytown.Taney Street is believed to be named for Roger Taney-- the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who wrote the Dred Scott decision, which held that Black people were not and could never become U.S. citizens.The coalition wants the street renamed in honor of Philadelphia activist and educator Caroline Lecount."Caroline Lecount is Philadelphia's Rosa Parks," Tyrique Glasgow, of the Young Chances Foundation, said. "[She] basically integrated the trolley cart and hosted our education system in Philadelphia. It's essential that we get all of our members on board and our community organizations to have support for the block captains and the youth."Philadelphia city council continues to consider the name change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly

Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Princetonian

My professor used the n-word in class. Princeton's inaction is indefensible.

Content Warning: The following opinion guest contribution includes quotations of a racial slur. Joe Scanlan has held many titles across prestigious art and academic institutions — including his current position as an art professor here at Princeton — but none carry more precision in defining his career than racist. With both literal and conceptual blackface in his portfolio — the latter referring to his controversial entrance into the 2014 Whitney Biennial under the name Donelle Woolford (a black female artist of his invention) — Scanlan’s career has been marked with one racially-charged stunt after another, each purporting to be artistic and academic but consistently failing to approach either.
PRINCETON, NJ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
134K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy