Person injured in crash in southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a crash in southeast Raleigh. Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 2100 block of Dandridge Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with...
Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Man killed at Carolina Motor Inn in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — One man died Saturday night after a shooting at a motel in Fayetteville. Around 11 p.m., deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Carolina Motor Inn at 2533 Gillespie St. A man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died.
Raleigh mass shooting suspect moved from WakeMed to rehab facility

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The teenage shooting suspect charged in the murders of five people in the Raleigh mass shooting has been moved from WakeMed to a rehab facility. It’s not known where that new facility is located. Austin Thompson, 15, had been hospitalized since he was critically...
Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
