Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Related
Person injured in crash in southeast Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a crash in southeast Raleigh. Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 2100 block of Dandridge Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with...
WRAL
Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
3 people, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy...
cbs17
Raleigh police investigating early-morning crash with serious injuries, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash with serious injuries early Sunday morning. At about 2:38 a.m., officers said they were called to the 2100 block of Dandridge Dr. in reference to a single vehicle crash. When they got to the scene, police said...
94-year-old woman killed in head on crash Friday in Raleigh
One person was killed, and six others injured Friday night in a head on crash on Aviation Parkway.
Multiple people injured in reported fight, stabbing near downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple people were injured Sunday in a reported fight and stabbing on Glenwood Avenue. Around 2:15 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a fight in the 100 block of Glenwood Ave., near West Jones Street, where they found multiple people with stab wounds.
Three killed, including juvenile, in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Three people, including a juvenile, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. The driver was traveling east in the westbound lanes.
cbs17
I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Cumberland Co. deputies arrest man in connection with early morning shooting that left 1 person dead
Cumberland County Sheriffs arrested and charged a man in connection with an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
cbs17
Man hurt in North Hills shooting in Raleigh, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting in North Hills that happened Saturday morning just after midnight. It comes after two other shootings in Raleigh Friday night. Just before 12:15 a.m., officers said they were called to Park at North Hills Street in reference...
cbs17
94-year-old woman dies in head-on crash near Raleigh-Durham International Airport, NCSHP reports
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say a 94-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a head-on crash near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. At about 7:34 p.m. Friday, troopers said they were called to Aviation Parkway near Airport Blvd. in reference...
WECT
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced one of two people wanted in a Saturday night deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday night. On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn in the 2500...
Neighbors in Hedingham community reflect on mass shooting that killed 5 one-month later
Neighbors are still working to put the pieces back together a month since Raleigh Police said a teen gunned down seven people, killing five in the Hedingham Community.
Man killed at Carolina Motor Inn in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — One man died Saturday night after a shooting at a motel in Fayetteville. Around 11 p.m., deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Carolina Motor Inn at 2533 Gillespie St. A man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died.
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Fayetteville motel
One man died Saturday night after a shooting at a motel in Fayetteville. One man died Saturday night after a shooting at a motel in Fayetteville.
This busy Wake road is getting busier. Here’s what NCDOT proposes to do about it.
What is now a two-lane country road south of Garner will be connecting with the six-lane Triangle Expressway. Transit officials hope to ease that pain.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Raleigh mass shooting suspect moved from WakeMed to rehab facility
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The teenage shooting suspect charged in the murders of five people in the Raleigh mass shooting has been moved from WakeMed to a rehab facility. It’s not known where that new facility is located. Austin Thompson, 15, had been hospitalized since he was critically...
WRAL
Raleigh police see drop in fatal overdoses despite responding to more than 500 overdose calls
The number of deadly overdoses is down compared to previous years, but Raleigh police are responding to an increase in overdose calls. The number of deadly overdoses is down compared to previous years, but Raleigh police are responding to an increase in overdose calls.
cbs17
Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
WXII 12
Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 1