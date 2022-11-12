Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah sees booked appointments, uptick in respiratory viruses
SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses that aren't COVID-19, and hospitals and doctors say they're seeing it every day in Utah. Intermountain Healthcare told KSL-TV Friday that they first started seeing early signs of...
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
Cool temps and dry skies highlight weather in Utah
We can expect to see cooler temperatures and mostly dry skies as we wait for the next round of moisture to come to us.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
kjzz.com
Utah mother warns parents about effects of kratom
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is warning parents of a legal substance easily found at smoke shops and some convenience stores. "It's not the wonder drug that everybody is making it out to be," said Diane Scott. Scott is talking about kratom. It comes from a...
Valley doctors say new COVID strain is more aggressive than ever before
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports a 42% increase in COVID-19 cases and doctors in the valley say the new variant has more aggressive symptoms.
New Cache Valley warming center in need of volunteers
In December, Nicole Burnard aims to open Cache Valley’s first emergency crisis response warming center, with locations in Logan and North Logan at a church and a veterans' center.
ksl.com
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences
SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived was ripe with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
KUTV
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
Utah snowpack may help in relieving drought conditions
Utah Division of Water Resources reported that strong snowfall this time of the year has contributed to around 95% of the state's water supply. However, the
kmyu.tv
New benefits highlighted for Utah veterans that some might be missing out on
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Less than 1% of the U.S. population chooses to serve their country and those that serve are awarded certain benefits that veterans advocates say some might be missing out on. "Utah is very patriotic. We love our veterans,” said Cory Pearson, the Deputy Director...
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
In a market characterized by ‘volatility’ and ‘uncertainty,’ Utah housing predictions vary. Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah’s leading housing experts disagree with each other.
Long lines, traffic troubles greet visitors to Utah ski resorts
Visitors heading to some of Utah's ski resorts on Friday experienced the flipside of the excitement over opening day.
Two freshman lawmakers discuss joining the Utah Senate
When the state legislature convenes for its general session next year, there will be some new lawmakers in the mix.
There’s now a ‘variant soup’ of COVID-19 out there. Here’s why that worries Utah’s chief scientist
BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 already account for nearly 30% of Utah’s coronavirus cases, leading to concerns that more severe versions of the virus may yet emerge.
midutahradio.com
Salt Lake County Dismissed Lawsuit Filed By Teens
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Salt Lake County judge has dismissed a lawsuit regarding Utah’s fossil fuel policies. A group of teenagers filed the suit against the state, claiming that fossil fuel policies harm their health and violate their constitutional rights. Judge Robert Faust dismissed the suit yesterday. Faust said the teenagers have “a valid concern” but this issue needs to be taken up by the legislative branch.
Common Causes Of House Fires In Utah
Fires in the home are one of the most devastating and dangerous risks that we face on a daily basis. Not only can they cause serious damage to our homes and belongings, but they can also claim the lives of those who are trapped inside. One of the key contributors to house fires is flammable items and gasses. These materials include common household cleaning supplies, including bleach and ammonia, as well as combustible items like paper or wood. In order to reduce our risk of fire-related damages and injuries, it is crucial that we take proactive steps to manage these materials safely in our homes. This might mean storing them in fire-resistant containers or placing them in rooms that have proper ventilation and adequate access for emergency responders. By taking these necessary precautions, we can help protect ourselves and our loved ones from the devastation of house fires.
VIDEO: Make a wish! Meteor fireball seen over Utah
Many in northern Utah got that chance Thursday after seeing a streaking beam of light that was most likely a meteor.
kslnewsradio.com
Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins
SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
