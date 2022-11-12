ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Utah sees booked appointments, uptick in respiratory viruses

SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses that aren't COVID-19, and hospitals and doctors say they're seeing it every day in Utah. Intermountain Healthcare told KSL-TV Friday that they first started seeing early signs of...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
KANAB, UT
kjzz.com

Utah mother warns parents about effects of kratom

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is warning parents of a legal substance easily found at smoke shops and some convenience stores. "It's not the wonder drug that everybody is making it out to be," said Diane Scott. Scott is talking about kratom. It comes from a...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences

SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived was ripe with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Salt Lake County Dismissed Lawsuit Filed By Teens

(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Salt Lake County judge has dismissed a lawsuit regarding Utah’s fossil fuel policies. A group of teenagers filed the suit against the state, claiming that fossil fuel policies harm their health and violate their constitutional rights. Judge Robert Faust dismissed the suit yesterday. Faust said the teenagers have “a valid concern” but this issue needs to be taken up by the legislative branch.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Fire Cash Buyers

Common Causes Of House Fires In Utah

Fires in the home are one of the most devastating and dangerous risks that we face on a daily basis. Not only can they cause serious damage to our homes and belongings, but they can also claim the lives of those who are trapped inside. One of the key contributors to house fires is flammable items and gasses. These materials include common household cleaning supplies, including bleach and ammonia, as well as combustible items like paper or wood. In order to reduce our risk of fire-related damages and injuries, it is crucial that we take proactive steps to manage these materials safely in our homes. This might mean storing them in fire-resistant containers or placing them in rooms that have proper ventilation and adequate access for emergency responders. By taking these necessary precautions, we can help protect ourselves and our loved ones from the devastation of house fires.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins

SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy