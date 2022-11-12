Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Related
sheltonherald.com
No. 5 Quinnipiac hockey hands Yale its fifth straight loss
NEW HAVEN – Peppered early and often with shots on goal, Yale goalie Nathan Reid did his best to keep the Bulldogs in their game with Quinnipiac on Saturday. This included allowing only two goals in the first period despite the Bobcats outshooting the Bulldogs 20-3 in the period.
yalebulldogs.com
Late Goal lifts Yale over Brown in Regular Season Finale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Yale men's soccer team ended another successful regular season with a thrilling victory. Eric Lagos headed home a Paolo Carroll cross with 2:29 left in the second half as the Bulldogs came from behind to edge Brown 2-1 at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Yale ends the regular...
yalebulldogs.com
No. 4 Men's Squash Victorious Against No. 5 Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Yale men's squash team defeated No. 5 Virginia, 6-3, at the MacArthur Squash Center. The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 on the year, while the Cavaliers fell to 0-1. In his collegiate debut, Tad Carney was victorious, defeating his opponent in three games. Speaking...
yalebulldogs.com
Double-Doubles from McGill, Thybulle Not Enough; Bulldogs Fall at Saint Joe’s
PHILADELPHIA – In the first two games of the 2022-23 season, the Yale women's basketball team has seen signs of the building blocks for success. The latest example came Friday night at Saint Joseph's, as two of the Bulldogs' talented sophomores registered their first career double-doubles on the same night. Guard Nyla McGill finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and forward Grace Thybulle had 16 points and 13 rebounds. They were part of a dominant 47-29 rebounding advantage for Yale, and McGill's 19 points were a huge reason why the Bulldogs had a 27-7 advantage in bench scoring – the second straight game in which Yale's bench outscored its opponent's bench by 20. But the Bulldogs were vexed early on Friday by poor shooting, and trailed by as many as 12 in the first quarter. A late rally to tie the score heading into the fourth was ultimately in vain, as Saint Joe's pulled away for a 59-54 win.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Cruise Past MVSU at Rainbow Classic
HONOLULU, Hawaii – Paradise is suiting the Yale men's basketball team quite well. Matt Knowling led three Bulldogs in double figures with 20 points as Yale cruised to an 80-51 victory over Mississippi Valley State in its second game at the Rainbow Classic at SimpliFi Arena. The Bulldogs, who...
scsuowls.com
SCSU Football Drops Season Finale To New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut football lost its season finale to New Haven, 54-14. With the loss, the Chargers retain the Elm City Trophy and improve to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Northeast 10 while Southern Connecticut's season ends with a final record of 3-8 overall and 2-5 in conference play.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Wrap Up Season at Brown
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's soccer team plays its season finale on Saturday at Brown. Kickoff at Stevenson-Pincince Field is slated for 5 p.m. The Bulldogs (6-4-5) have already clinched a winning overall record for the fourth straight season. The last time Yale accomplished that was 1996 to 1999.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Round out Season with Ninth-Place Regional Finish
NEW YORK – On a cold, rainy Friday morning, over 10 grueling kilometers of racing at Van Cortlandt Park, the Yale men's cross country team battled to a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championships. After placing fifth at the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships two weeks ago, the...
Eyewitness News
UConn football bowl eligible after upset win against No. 19 Liberty
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Huskies won their third-straight game and become bowl eligible for the first-time since the 2015 season. The Huskies won 36-33 against No. 19 Liberty. UConn’s six wins so far is their most since going 6-7 in 2015 and their 5-1 record at home this...
Hamden, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Haven High School football team will have a game with Hamden High School on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
yalebulldogs.com
Big Second Half Lifts Yale to Victory in Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii – The Yale men's basketball team made a big statement on the Big Island. In their first game of the Outriggers Rainbow Classic, the Bulldogs opened the second half on a 25-5 run on their way to a 74-60 victory over Eastern Washington at SimpliFi Arena at the University of Hawaii.
6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships
VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
zip06.com
North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8
NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 10, 2022
Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook reports that the solid fall fishing has continued this week. There have been daily blitzes fueled by peanut bunker and silversides, and most of these blitzes end up being tremendous in size and action. Blitzes can be found just about anywhere throughout the sound, but the river and creek mouths on the ebb tide tends to set up the best action. The blitzes consist of mainly schoolie to slot-sized bass, but there are still some plenty of larger fish in the mix. There are also still a few albies showing up in the area, but they haven’t been getting too much angler attention this week. Tautog reports have still been very good for most anglers that are still getting out there. You generally need to weed through loads of short fish, but anglers are still reporting plenty of keeper fish.
Eyewitness News
CT Lottery: $45,000 Keno ticket sold in May set to expire Sunday
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A $45,000 Keno ticket will expire Sunday if the winner does not claim it soon. According to the Connecticut Lottery, this ticket was sold back in May at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Ave in Waterbury. The winning numbers are 696205 with a 7 of 7...
New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike to
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Connecticut, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
AdWeek
Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
Comments / 0