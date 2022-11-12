Read full article on original website
An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
Medical News Today
What are the benefits of walking for arthritis in the feet?
Arthritis is a group of conditions that cause pain and swelling in the joints. It is common in the small joints of the foot and ankle. Walking may help relieve pain and improve joint mobility in people with arthritis. People of all ages can have arthritis, but it becomes more...
Healthline
The Top Products for Arthritis Pain in Hands
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. A quick look at the best products for arthritis in hands. Best for wrist pain: PopSockets Grip. Best for personal care: EZ...
Does Cracking Your Knuckles Give You Arthritis?
Doctors weigh in on this common warning from parents.
Does exercise affect hair growth?
Healthy hair can be affected by a number of factors. We ask a a hair transplant surgeon, 'does exercise affect hair growth?'
Dear Doctor: What can older women do to combat hair loss?
DEAR DR. ROACH: My hair is falling out. What can be done about it? I take biotin and saw palmetto, but it hasn’t stopped the hair loss. The older a lady gets, the more the hair falls out! -- L. ANSWER: I have learned not to underestimate the psychological...
aarp.org
10 Surprising Causes of Back Pain
If an aching back is starting to feel more like a regular thing — and less like something you randomly pulled at the gym — well, you’re not alone. About 6 million older adults in the U.S. live with chronic lower back pain. In a 2019 survey by the National Center for Health Statistics, almost 46 percent of adults 65 and older said they experienced back pain in the past three months.
scitechdaily.com
Groundbreaking Discovery of “Special” Muscle That Can Promote Fat Burning While Sitting
The ‘Soleus Pushup’ is a metabolic innovation that rivals any therapeutic approach. A groundbreaking discovery from the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little” is set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: Though only 1% of your body weight, the soleus muscle in the calf, if activated correctly, can do big things to significantly enhance the metabolic health in the rest of your body.
Does exercise help arthritis? Here's what the experts say
Does exercise help arthritis and what activities are best for relieving symptoms? We asked a doctor to explain
What happens to your body when you sleep on your stomach?
We talk to the experts about whether sleeping on your stomach has any benefits.
MindBodyGreen
Why You Should Take Hyaluronic Acid Supplements For Joint Pain
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Aching hips, stiff knees, and overall joint tightness tends to get worse during winter months, but why? Some experts believe decreased physical activity is to blame, while others believe a change in barometric pressure1 more likely causes the strain.
pethelpful.com
What Color Should My Dog's Eye Discharge (Boogers) Be?
Adrienne is a certified dog trainer and former veterinarian assistant who partners with some of the best veterinarians worldwide. When a dog develops eye discharge, commonly referred to as "boogers," it's quite normal for dog owners to feel alarmed about it, especially if they appear of a different color. Other...
Standing Up Straight Might Not Be As Beneficial As We Thought
We’re told to stand up straight from a young age, but experts say there’s more to spinal health than good posture.
thewildest.com
Immunotherapy Can Be the Solve For Your Dog’s Allergies
Dogs: They’re just like us! They need love and activity to thrive, they poop better in a squatting position, and sometimes they hump someone they shouldn’t. Also, much like us, they can have allergies. My own dog, Cleo, is allergic to cedar pollen, a discovery we made during...
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Make a Move to Support Your Dog’s Joint Health!
Joint supplements may be helpful in supporting your dog’s musculoskeletal system, which includes joint, cartilage, ligament, and bone health. A dog must have good joint health to be active, healthy, playful, and happy. They use their joints for everything they do — from the shortest walks to the longest hikes and every motion in between. Learn how to help support your dog’s joint health!
cohaitungchi.com
Why your pregnant belly feels tight and heavy
You expect your belly to get bigger during pregnancy. What nobody tells you is how it will feel as it expands, and how that feeling can change over time. Depending on your stage of pregnancy, your body type, and even the time of day, sometimes your belly will feel soft and other times it will feel tight and hard.
What causes reverse sneezing in dogs? Our vet explains
Reverse sneezing in dogs may be a term you’ve heard of, but do you know what it means, or what causes it in the first place?. Dogs can make all sorts of noises, some more alarming than others. One of the noises that pet owners may hear on occasion is reverse sneezing. This is a very different sound from snoring, snorting or coughing, and it may cause you to worry that your dog is struggling for breath. It’s important to stay calm though, as most dogs are completely back to normal within seconds.
