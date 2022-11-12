Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A mom of 3 paid off her mortgage 17 years early and saved $100,000 by following 6 strategies
Liz Gendreau was motivated to pay...
Motley Fool
I Canceled My Life Insurance Policy. Here's Why
Not everyone needs life insurance at all points in their life. Life insurance is certainly necessary for those who have dependents. If you have no one relying on your income, you might not need it. If your life circumstances change (say if you get married, divorced, or buy a home...
Business Insider
Balloon mortgages can secure a small monthly housing payment, but they're risky and hard to find
With a balloon mortgage, you start...
Business Insider
I used to sell life insurance, so I knew I'd found the right policy for my family when it checked 3 boxes
As a former life insurance agent,...
What does car insurance cover?
The most common coverage types cover medical costs and maintenance repairs, but optional add-ons may cover roadside assistance or the cost of a new vehicle. Photo illustration by Victoria Ellis/Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Buying a car that fits your budget and needs is a big deal. But...
travelawaits.com
3 Reasons You Need Life Insurance In Retirement — Plus Why It’s Easier To Apply Now
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. Though life insurance is typically thought of as a product for young families, the fact is that for retirees, this product can be important and an extra sense of security, especially when you travel. Cash at death is not just needed to pay taxes, but also to assure a surviving spouse’s well-being, leave a legacy for your family or charity, and achieve related estate planning goals. And with the recent pandemic, it’s no surprise sales of life insurance have been up in the last two years.
Business Insider
My family's life insurance will cost us nearly $20,000 over the course of 20 years, and it's worth every penny for peace of mind
For my wife and me, it...
Does the age of a car affect your auto insurance coverage?
Newer cars may benefit from policy add-ons to protect their value, and older cars may not require as much coverage. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Selecting which type of car insurance coverage is right for you is an important decision and may need to be reviewed...
How you might benefit from no-exam life insurance policy
No-exam life insurance policies could benefit you:(RODNAE Productions/Pexels) Life insurance might benefit you if you want to leave a financial legacy for loved ones. Your beneficiaries will get a cash payment from your life insurance policy after you pass away, which they can put toward any outstanding debts, funeral expenses, or other obligations.
Prudential Financial Launches FlexGuard Life, a Next-Generation Life Insurance Product That Goes Beyond Death Benefits
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Prudential Financial, Inc., has launched Prudential FlexGuard ® Life, an innovative Indexed Variable Universal Life product that offers a flexible combination of protection, growth, and access to meet consumers’ changing life insurance needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005569/en/ Salene Hitchcock-Gear President of Individual Life Insurance, Prudential (Photo: Business Wire)
seniorresource.com
Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?
When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
Buying pet insurance? This is the best time to act
Pet insurance offers dog and cat owners a unique opportunity to both protect their animals and their bank account. In exchange for a minimal fee to a provider, each month (potentially cheaper if paid annually) owners can rest easy knowing that their pet has guaranteed medical care. And, should something happen in the future, they'll have the financial support to get through it.
Woonsocket Call
TokensHype Develops a Crypto Security System
The TokensHype team is happy to announce the development of a crypto security system, named "SafeHype." Trying to strengthen the crypto ecosystem, TokensHype will be able to understand scam tokens in advance thanks to the artificial intelligence it has started to prepare. This will ensure that investors can keep their funds safe. The SafeHype feature will be launched and available to users in the first quarter of 2023.
27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...
Woonsocket Call
Millions lost as exploits hit major platforms Mango, Lamden, Binance and others
Millions of dollars worth of crypto were lost over the month of October as exploits impacted large platforms like Mango, Lamden, and Binance. More than $3 billion in crypto has been lost in 2022 so far according to a report from Fortune.com, and almost a billion of that was in October alone.
Auto Insurance Terms: What Does Non-Standard Auto Insurance Mean?
It might seem like insurance agents use a different language when they’re talking about coverage. To the average person, all of the talk about “premiums,” “deductibles,” and “liability limits” can be pretty confusing. So, if you’ve ever had to shop for auto insurance or disputed a claim, you understand it better than most.
Woonsocket Call
Coeus h3c to Deliver Easy, Friction-Free Experience for Home Health Customers
Coeus h3c to help customers live well and heal at home with initial investment from Best Buy. HLTH 2022 booth #3458--Coeus h3c announced today that Best Buy made an initial investment in the company and will use the Home Health Hybrid Cloud (h3c) to accelerate customer access to the full benefits of its home health devices and solutions. h3c is the first end-to-end solution that seamlessly manages the procurement, provisioning, delivery, installation and maintenance required for a successful home health experience. It fixes “the mess in the middle,” addressing enduring pain points that have limited end-user success with home health solutions. Best Buy’s commitment to ensuring a friction-free experience extends its leadership in delivering successful solutions for wellness at home, aging at home and care at home.
Woonsocket Call
Meshroad Marketing Launches Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence Strategies
Sunil Khatri founder of a Multiple Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency and CRM Automation Agency, Meshroad Marketing launches a unique marketing strategy. Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Meshroad Marketing, an agency based in Vancouver is pleased to introduce a marketing strategy that helps businesses to grow through unique Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence. Businesses are provided with the opportunity to potentially grow by optimizing sales with the use of technology and platforms. The founder of the company, Sunil Khatri aims to assist business leaders and owners to scale their sales through its unique Marketing Automation Strategy.
Woonsocket Call
NTGD: Manufacturers and suppliers of all types of pumps
Northern Cape, South Africa Nov 12, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - NTGD pump Co., Ltd. is a certified pump manufacturer. NTGD performs both research and development, sales, and services to ensure reliable products as well as customer satisfaction. The reason for highly reliable pumps from NTGD is due to advanced production technology, complete test equipment, reliable quality, and scientific management. In addition, NTGD has partnered closely with various domestic research institutions to make their products sell well all over the world. NTGD pump manufacturer always adheres to the path of "quality for survival and quality for development" by employing advanced design and manufacturing technology which has made it reach high reliability and standards over the decades. NTGD engineers adopt advanced design including CAD software and CFD dynamics software to ensure the products meet all aspects of reliability and long service life.
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SEDG
If you purchased SolarEdge securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the SolarEdge class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9565 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
