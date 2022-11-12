Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
FarEye Launches New Solutions Oriented to the Complete Order-to-Door Delivery Journey
Last-mile delivery is the new competitive battleground for companies to win, while increasing brand loyalty and repeat purchases. Global e-commerce sales are expected to grow to $7.4 billion by 2025, more than double since 2018, leading to increased last-mile logistics complexity and heightened consumer expectations. Today, FarEye introduces new solutions addressing these challenges, oriented to key areas in the order-to-door delivery journey - Ship, Track, Route, Execute, and Experience.
Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low
If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
Woonsocket Call
MGID Launches Interactive Rich Media Ads, Helping Advertisers Increase Ad Attention and Engagement
MGID, the global advertising platform, has announced the launch of interactive rich media ads across its portfolio of premium publishers, driving effectiveness for advertisers through increased audience engagement and attention. MGID’s interactive rich media format will allow consumers to engage with ads by dragging and tapping the screen, revealing additional...
Woonsocket Call
Budmail 420 Launches Unique Cannabis Advent Calendar
TORONTO - November 13, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Heard of wine advent calendars, or chocolate ones, or even beer versions? Now, thanks to Budmail 420, customers can get their very own cannabis advent calendar in Canada. Calendars feature 20 days of edibles, pre-rolls, grams of flower, and four days of cannabis...
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
Woonsocket Call
Coeus h3c to Deliver Easy, Friction-Free Experience for Home Health Customers
Coeus h3c to help customers live well and heal at home with initial investment from Best Buy. HLTH 2022 booth #3458--Coeus h3c announced today that Best Buy made an initial investment in the company and will use the Home Health Hybrid Cloud (h3c) to accelerate customer access to the full benefits of its home health devices and solutions. h3c is the first end-to-end solution that seamlessly manages the procurement, provisioning, delivery, installation and maintenance required for a successful home health experience. It fixes “the mess in the middle,” addressing enduring pain points that have limited end-user success with home health solutions. Best Buy’s commitment to ensuring a friction-free experience extends its leadership in delivering successful solutions for wellness at home, aging at home and care at home.
Woonsocket Call
Notable Survey: 61% of Patients Skip Medical Appointments Due to Scheduling Hassles
New research shows that patient portals fail to meaningfully expand access to care. Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, today announced the results of a new patient survey, highlighting that legacy digital solutions and manual workflows limit patients’ ability to access care. 61% of patients surveyed said that they skipped going to the doctor in the past year because scheduling an appointment was too much of a hassle.
Woonsocket Call
Foundation Medicine Launches FoundationReport+™, a New Digital Reporting Experience to Streamline Precision Cancer Care
Innovative and interactive reporting functionality offers healthcare providers additional tools to complement integrated electronic health records and make it easier to review and act on results. Foundation Medicine, Inc., a pioneer in molecular profiling for cancer, today announced the launch of FoundationReport+, a new interactive digital report to enhance the...
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
Phone Arena
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
Lenzing and Invista Boosting Made in USA Fiber Production
Two global fiber companies, Lenzing and Invista, are expanding their U.S. manufacturing. Lenzing Veocel As part of Lenzing’s intensive effort to reduce its carbon impact, its carbon neutral Veocel branded lyocell fibers will for the first time be offered from its U.S. specialty production site, located in Mobile, Ala. Lenzing is aiming to work with existing and new customer partners in the broader Mobile area and to prioritize transportation of its product by railway, to further minimize carbon emissions. Lenzing said it’s dedicated to offering products based on renewable material wood derived from sustainably managed forests. The new carbon-neutral lyocell fibers available in...
Woonsocket Call
Sigma Additive Solutions and Dyndrite Announce Agreement to Build Connected In-process Data Software Using Dyndrite Application Development Kit
Furthering Sigma’s Path to Holistic Digital Quality, Dyndrite Generated Tool Paths to be Connected to In-Process Quality Data for the First Time. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," or "our"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today an agreement with Dyndrite™, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next generation digital manufacturing hardware and software. By expanding development of Printrite3D®’s visualization and analysis on Dyndrite’s Additive Developer Kit (ADK), users will have a single user experience for CAM, materials and process development, toolpath creation, and the resulting in-process quality data and analytics. This new solution marks Sigma’s connection to further cover the full quality value chain in additive manufacturing.
Woonsocket Call
Best Bluehost Black Friday Deals 2022: Top Early Website Hosting Sales Compared by The Consumer Post
Save on a wide selection of Bluehost deals at the early Black Friday 2022 sale, together with WordPress hosting, VPS hosting & more hosting offers. Early Black Friday Bluehost deals for 2022 are live. Find the best deals on Bluehost’s WordPress hosting, online store hosting, dedicated hosting, VPS hosting and more website hosting plans. Explore the best deals in the list below.
Woonsocket Call
Meshroad Marketing Launches Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence Strategies
Sunil Khatri founder of a Multiple Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency and CRM Automation Agency, Meshroad Marketing launches a unique marketing strategy. Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Meshroad Marketing, an agency based in Vancouver is pleased to introduce a marketing strategy that helps businesses to grow through unique Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence. Businesses are provided with the opportunity to potentially grow by optimizing sales with the use of technology and platforms. The founder of the company, Sunil Khatri aims to assist business leaders and owners to scale their sales through its unique Marketing Automation Strategy.
As Pay TV Subscribers Decline Faster, Pressure Builds for Streaming Profits
Cable TV providers widened their subscriber losses in the third quarter of 2022, increasing the pressure on major media companies such as Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. Per a tally from Leichtman Research Group on Nov. 14, the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S. saw a loss of 785,000 net video subscribers in 3Q 2022, compared to a loss of 650,000 in 3Q 2021. Comcast suffered the biggest drop in pay TV subscribers with 560,000, with Charter (-204,000), DirecTV (-400,000) and DishTV (-184,000) all seeing declines. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Stock Price Closes at Lowest Level Since MergerWarner...
Woonsocket Call
Skyworks and MediaTek Collaborate to Offer End-to-End 5G Automotive Solutions
MediaTek and Skyworks Develop 5G New Radio Design Enabling Seamless Integration With Automotive Communications Systems. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS) today announced that the company has engaged with MediaTek to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution. This 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of this cutting-edge protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings.
Woonsocket Call
Soof Lift Blepharoplasty, Segmental Brow Lift, and Deep Plane Facelift using malar pad lift
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Nov. 12, 2022 - PRLog -- Top facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Sean Freeman, delivered a lecture on "Soof Lift Blepharoplasty, Segmental Brow Lift, and Deep Plane Facelift using malar pad lift" at the National Academy of Medicine in Washington, DC. He has been a true innovator in the field of facelift surgery and improving the results of lower eyelid surgery.
Woonsocket Call
Multi #1 International Best-Selling Author Jennifer S. Wilkov Hosts the Sold-Out The Next Bestseller™ Workshop Virtually for Writers
Lucky Writers Get Golden Opportunity to Learn How to Approach the Literary and Entertainment Industries with Projects at This Weekend's Sold Out The Next Bestseller™ Workshop. NEW YORK - Nov. 12, 2022 - PRLog -- Multi #1 international best-selling author & CEO of Your Book Is Your Hook, (http://www.yourbookisyourhook.com/),...
Woonsocket Call
Gurobi 10.0 Delivers Blazing-Fast Speed, Innovative Data Science Integration, and an Enterprise Development and Deployment Experience
Latest release enables data professionals to easily integrate machine learning models into optimization models to solve new types of problems. Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, today announced the release of Gurobi Optimizer 10.0. This release provides customers with a boost to its already industry-leading speed, the ability to embed machine learning models directly into Gurobi optimization models, and new tools for model development, monitoring, and advanced diagnosis—so users can solve new types of problems, even faster than before.
Woonsocket Call
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region. Geneva, Switzerland – November 14, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today the appointment of Renae Rae as Director of Sales in North America, effective immediately. Ms. Rae will actively contribute to the expansion of WISeKey business in North America and she will be responsible for Sales Channel Distributors and Sales Representatives.
Comments / 0