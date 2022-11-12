Coeus h3c to help customers live well and heal at home with initial investment from Best Buy. HLTH 2022 booth #3458--Coeus h3c announced today that Best Buy made an initial investment in the company and will use the Home Health Hybrid Cloud (h3c) to accelerate customer access to the full benefits of its home health devices and solutions. h3c is the first end-to-end solution that seamlessly manages the procurement, provisioning, delivery, installation and maintenance required for a successful home health experience. It fixes “the mess in the middle,” addressing enduring pain points that have limited end-user success with home health solutions. Best Buy’s commitment to ensuring a friction-free experience extends its leadership in delivering successful solutions for wellness at home, aging at home and care at home.

1 DAY AGO