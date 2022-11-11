Little change in most COVID indicators, but deaths rise slightly to highest level since March

Read full article on original website
Covid-19 death registrations remain steady at low level
Covid-19 death registrations in England and Wales look to have levelled off, in fresh evidence the recent wave has peaked.Some 650 deaths registered in the week to November 4 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is broadly unchanged from the 651 registrations in the previous week, but also 5% below the 687 that were registered two weeks earlier.650 deaths registered in England and Wales in Week 44 mentioned #COVID19, accounting for 5.5% of all deaths - one fewer death compared with the previous week.Of these, 64.3% (418 deaths) had #COVID19 recorded as...
msn.com
Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster shows higher immune response, but new COVID cases climb back above 40,000 a day
First the good news: Pfizer Inc. and Germany-based partner BioNTech SE said updated trial data for their omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent booster showed a “substantially higher” immune response in adults than the original COVID-19 vaccine. The companies said the Phase 2/3 clinical-trial data, collected one month after the boosters...
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
Home prices rose almost everywhere in the US this summer
In case you needed more evidence of how much home prices have skyrocketed: Even as the housing market was cooling over the summer, prices still rose in 98% of US markets, according to a new report. From July through September, home prices increased in 181 out of 185 cities tracked...
constructiondive.com
Backlog falls below pre-pandemic level, optimism lingers
After jumping above its pre-pandemic level in September, backlog fell again back below the reading observed in February 2020, according to Associated Builders and Contractors. ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator declined to 8.8 months in October, largely due to a decline in the commercial and institutional category. Yet the reading remains 0.7 months higher than in October 2021, according to the release.
First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving
MINNEAPOLIS – The first significant snowfall can be pretty to look at, but perilous to drive in. Law enforcement and safety experts urge caution on the roadways and slower speeds to adjust to the wintery conditions. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured spinouts, crashes and other close calls throughout Monday. Some cars veered off the roads and into ditches. In Bloomington, the fire department there said a driver southbound on Highway 169 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the person's car lodged under a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol said from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were...
Inflation not expected to avert travelers
Thanksgiving travel is inflation-proof, apparently. About 55 million people around the U.S. are expected to travel next week for turkey day -- a 1.5% increase from last year, according to ...
CNET
Inflation Slows Slightly in October, But Food and Gas Prices Remain High
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After months of rapidly rising prices, inflation cooled in October more than experts anticipated, according to the latest government inflation data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Finding safe haven in the climate change future: The Midwest
This Yahoo News series analyzes different regions around the country in terms of climate change risks that they face now and will experience in the years to come. As the negative consequences of rising global temperatures due to mankind's relentless burning of fossil fuels become more and more apparent in communities across the United States, anxiety over finding a place to live safe from the ravages of climate change has also been on the rise.
Women have overtaken men and now account for more than half of the college-educated labor force in the United States.
According to New Research grounded on government data analysis, Women have overhauled men and now regard for further than half(50.7) of the council-educated labor force in the United States. Indeed though the COVID- 19 epidemic redounded in a sharp recession and an overall decline in the size of the nation’s labor force, the change passed in the fourth quarter of 2019 and remains the case moment.
