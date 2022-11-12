Read full article on original website
nativenewsonline.net
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
Holocaust survivor Dr. Edith Eger and her daughter Dr. Marianne Engle on trauma and resilience
When Dr. Edith Eger was a teenager, she was sent to Auschwitz with her family. Despite the odds against her, she survived the Holocaust and emigrated with her husband and young daughter to America, where she became a world-renowned psychologist, specializing in trauma and healing. She also wrote a bestselling book, “The Gift: 14 Lessons to Save Your Life.” Now, she’s released a new edition of the book with her daughter, Dr. Marianne Engle, who is a licensed psychologist herself. Together, Dr. Eger and Dr. Engle, discuss their new edition of their book and Dr. Eger’s healing journey. Both women also talk about how we can find meaning, purpose, and resilience through even the most challenging times–and how to guide our children through suffering.
Woonsocket Call
Multi #1 International Best-Selling Author Jennifer S. Wilkov Hosts the Sold-Out The Next Bestseller™ Workshop Virtually for Writers
Lucky Writers Get Golden Opportunity to Learn How to Approach the Literary and Entertainment Industries with Projects at This Weekend's Sold Out The Next Bestseller™ Workshop. NEW YORK - Nov. 12, 2022 - PRLog -- Multi #1 international best-selling author & CEO of Your Book Is Your Hook, (http://www.yourbookisyourhook.com/),...
‘Descendant’ reviews: Netflix documentary is ‘essential cinema’ and ‘validation of a history so many tried to bury’
Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans in 1860. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today.
Book award finalists are 'debut novelists' in name only
In the minds and official records of the publishing community, Sarah Thankham Mathews is a first-time author. Her novel “All This Could Be Different” has been widely praised as a promising start for the 31-year-old Indian American, whose narrative about a young immigrant's personal and professional conflicts is a finalist for the National Book Awards. But for Mathews and fellow nominees Tess Gunty and Alejandro Varela, the debuts that brought them recognition and acclaim are far from their initial efforts. Like countless other authors, the three finalists had written for years before the public was able to see their...
Woonsocket Call
The Truth is out! Know what really happened – UNBELIEVABLE by Dr. Brent Stein
United States, 13th Nov 2022 – An Accused Serial Rapist: How Did He Get Away With It? “Unbelievable” by Dr. Brent Stein tells the story from the other side, the truth. (Release November 22, 2022. Available in paperback, hard cover and digitally through Amazon.) A pharmacist falls...
Woonsocket Call
Details of America Visa For Liechtenstein, Lithuanian and Luxembourg Citizens
As the center of world trade, the US attracts millions of business travelers each year. The scope of this visa is broad and allows all kinds of activities in addition to the actively running a business. If you are a foreign citizen who needs to do business in the United States, you will most likely need a business (B-1) visa. The B1 US business visa is designed for short-term business trips to the United States and is typically issued for a period of 6-12 months and is intended to support business activities such as attending conferences, negotiations, etc.
Beware The Crown’s blurring of fact and fiction in this age of dangerous untruths
Thirty years ago, the present king tried to usurp his mother, the Queen. He sought to conspire with the then prime minister, John Major, after an opinion poll hostile to the monarch appeared in the Sunday Times. Like all the scenes in Netflix’s The Crown, this is claimed to have been “inspired by real events”.
'Subjects of Desire' director Jennifer Holness discusses new documentary about Black women, beauty
"There is a greater value placed on Black women that look a certain way," director Jennifer Holness said. "And it's not just in the white community, it's in our community,"
Elizabeth Price review – carpet-focused show is a rich weave of politics and passion
To enter Elizabeth Price’s exhibition Underfoot you must first walk up a concrete spiral staircase, like a thread wound around a spool. Once you reach the top, Price’s new film clicks into being. Inverted black-and-white images of Glasgow’s Mitchell Library pop up, its reading rooms and desks juxtaposed on a split screen. The whites in the images glow like an X-ray, making any furniture that catches the light hum with the spirit of all who have touched it. You feel these spaces throng with potential energy, all the work there is left to do.
wanderingeducators.com
Film Blue: A Stunning Work of Sociological Fiction and a Must-Read in Book Clubs and College Classes
As a child of the 80s, I hum Prince, Howard Jones, Michael Jackson, and Duran Duran songs while I’m cooking, can instantly remember the smell of the ditto machine, pegged my jeans, wore Out of Africa-inspired outfits, devoured John Hughes movies, and couldn’t wait to get Back to the Future. And, as with probably any teen who grew up in rural America, I longed for New York City, London, LA, or Tokyo—the lights, activities, enormous libraries, culture, theatre, museums, diversity, and more restaurants than the few our small town sported.
Margaret Brown (‘Descendant’ director) on uncovering century-old family secrets and the African slave ship Clotilda [Exclusive Video Interview]
“You could be lynched for telling the story,” reveals director Margaret Brown while discussing her Netflix documentary “Descendant.” For our recent webchat she adds, “The people in the community were told to keep it in their family. Keep passing it down, because it’s an important family story, but it’s also a dangerous story. People were told to keep quiet for over 100 years.” We talked with Brown as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEE dozens of interviews with 2022/2023 awards contenders In “Descendant,” Brown follows descendants of...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Good, the Bad and the Dirty: Understanding WWII Letter Acronyms
Letter writing was used on all fronts of the Second World War as a way for soldiers to keep in touch with friends and family. It helped maintain morale, with many countries creating propaganda to encourage civilians on the home front to send messages overseas. Whether discussing their role, how much they missed the recipient or making intimate insinuations, many of the letters sent during WWII included creative acronyms, allowing some to include messages that were far from wholesome.
crimereads.com
From Literature Professor to Crime Novelist
In my literature classes, I often asked students to investigate literary texts for their representation of contemporary social issues. What, for example, does Franz Kafka’s The Trial say about the absurdity of life and the legal system in the early twentieth century? Or, how does a natural disaster reveal a crisis of the social order in Heinrich von Kleist’s 1807 “The Earthquake in Chile”? This probing of human truths is an exercise often applied to literary fiction, but less so to genre. And yet, crime, like other examples of literature, holds a magnifying glass to the vices and virtues of the human condition.
