When Dr. Edith Eger was a teenager, she was sent to Auschwitz with her family. Despite the odds against her, she survived the Holocaust and emigrated with her husband and young daughter to America, where she became a world-renowned psychologist, specializing in trauma and healing. She also wrote a bestselling book, “The Gift: 14 Lessons to Save Your Life.” Now, she’s released a new edition of the book with her daughter, Dr. Marianne Engle, who is a licensed psychologist herself. Together, Dr. Eger and Dr. Engle, discuss their new edition of their book and Dr. Eger’s healing journey. Both women also talk about how we can find meaning, purpose, and resilience through even the most challenging times–and how to guide our children through suffering.

18 DAYS AGO