North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Johnson City Press
Senior Day festivities foretell changes coming for ETSU football roster
Blake Austin has two seasons of college football eligibility remaining, so it was surprising to see him being honored during East Tennessee State’s Senior Day festivities. Austin, the Bucs’ starting left tackle and a Johnson City native, will graduate in May and has likely played his last game at ETSU.
Johnson City Press
Bucs fall to Louisiana in close Asheville final
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Louisiana’s long-range shooting trumped East Tennessee State’s inside power in Sunday’s title game of the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0) made 10 of 21 shots from 3-point range in an 81-77 victory. Meanwhile, the Bucs (2-1) struggled...
Johnson City Press
Monterey big plays put end to Hampton's season
HAMPTON — Monterey quarterback Matthew Montgomery broke free for two long touchdown runs in the second half to lift the Wildcats to a 40-16 win over Hampton in the second round of the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs at J.C. Campbell Stadium. After the Bulldogs had taken the lead on...
Johnson City Press
Last-second field goal continues Bucs’ season of misery
It was a fitting ending, considering how East Tennessee State’s football season has gone. Richard McCollum kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Western Carolina to a 20-17 victory over ETSU in a Southern Conference game at Greene Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Moon orbits Farragut for six touchdowns in 40-19 win
When you get caught between the Moon and Johnson City, the best that you can do — is, perhaps, wave goodbye. Tyler Moon put on a playoff performance seen only once before in Science Hill football history, rushing for 303 yards and scoring six touchdowns in a 40-19 victory over Farragut in the second round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs at a nearly empty Tipton Stadium on a rainy Friday night.
Johnson City Press
Reece's Pioneers edge Horne's Titans in Region 1D slugfest
NICKELSVILLE — Lebanon freshman quarterback Mike Reece threw for four touchdowns and ran for another Saturday. It was Reece’s final 2-point conversion that made the biggest difference, however, and allowed the Pioneers to upend Twin Springs 51-49 in the Region 1D football quarterfinals.
Johnson City Press
ETSU women win second game in a row
EASTON, Pa. — Jiselle Thomas scored 22 points, Jakhyia Davis added 16 and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team beat Lafayette 65-45 on Sunday. The Bucs (2-1) earned their second consecutive road win and have already doubled their nonconference victory total from last year.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Cyclones rally comes up short against Mavericks
CLINTON — Dalton Michell passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns for Elizabethton, but the Cyclones came up short in a 30-24 loss to Anderson County in the second round of the TSSAA Class 4A football playoffs. Cade Russell was on the receiving end of all three touchdowns. He...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022
NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
wvlt.tv
UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandra Gooden is a freshman at the University of Tennessee majoring in business. On Saturday, during the final UT home game of the football season, she reunited with her family from Indianapolis. The family reunion was to celebrate her birthday. “My family, my aunt and then...
Winter Weather Outlook 2022: What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
Tennessee football’s playoff chances hurt by Saturday’s slate despite Oregon loss
When you look at the biggest storylines heading into Saturday, Tennessee football couldn’t have asked for much more. The Vols came in at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff ranking, and with the Georgia Bulldogs beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they still have the best loss. Meanwhile, the...
wvlt.tv
Record setting performance sends Vols to 9-1 on the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a win today, Tennessee would complete its first undefeated season at home since it went 7-0 at Neyland Stadium back in 2007. The Vols are 6-0 on Rocky Top this season, having outscored their opponents 321-128 in those games. The Big Orange have won eight in a row inside Neyland dating back to last season, representing their longest home winning streak since posting nine straight victories from 2006-08.
As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric
Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
Johnson City Press
Remembering the year when the world flocked to Knoxville
There was a year when Knoxville was a popular destination for folks from around the globe. And no, it had nothing to do with the Vols or Neyland Stadium.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s BlueSky Institute highlighted by Google
East Tennessee State University’s BlueSky Tennessee Institute, a pivotal partnership with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been highlighted by Google. A blog is live on Google Cloud, a recognition of Google’s collaboration as an industry and learning partner. You may view the blog at https://bit.ly/3A3GdaO.
Josh Heupel made a shameless Tennessee push for CFP style points
Josh Heupel goes No More Mr. Nice Guy by paddling Missouri in the Tennessee parking lot. Josh Heupel hates Missouri so much, you would think the Tennessee head coach went to Kansas!. A week after getting their remaining teeth kicked in by Georgia in Athens, Heupel decided the Vols needed...
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
Johnson City Press
Science Hill ballet dancer won't let scoliosis keep her down
Makaila Miller, a Science Hill junior with a passion for ballet, recently had the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open Golf Tournament in Las Vegas as a patient ambassador. Each year, Shriners Children’s Hospital hosts a PGA golf tournament in Las Vegas to raise money and...
