Roan Mountain, TN

Johnson City Press

Senior Day festivities foretell changes coming for ETSU football roster

Blake Austin has two seasons of college football eligibility remaining, so it was surprising to see him being honored during East Tennessee State’s Senior Day festivities. Austin, the Bucs’ starting left tackle and a Johnson City native, will graduate in May and has likely played his last game at ETSU.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs fall to Louisiana in close Asheville final

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Louisiana’s long-range shooting trumped East Tennessee State’s inside power in Sunday’s title game of the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0) made 10 of 21 shots from 3-point range in an 81-77 victory. Meanwhile, the Bucs (2-1) struggled...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Monterey big plays put end to Hampton's season

HAMPTON — Monterey quarterback Matthew Montgomery broke free for two long touchdown runs in the second half to lift the Wildcats to a 40-16 win over Hampton in the second round of the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs at J.C. Campbell Stadium. After the Bulldogs had taken the lead on...
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Last-second field goal continues Bucs’ season of misery

It was a fitting ending, considering how East Tennessee State’s football season has gone. Richard McCollum kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Western Carolina to a 20-17 victory over ETSU in a Southern Conference game at Greene Stadium.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Moon orbits Farragut for six touchdowns in 40-19 win

When you get caught between the Moon and Johnson City, the best that you can do — is, perhaps, wave goodbye. Tyler Moon put on a playoff performance seen only once before in Science Hill football history, rushing for 303 yards and scoring six touchdowns in a 40-19 victory over Farragut in the second round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs at a nearly empty Tipton Stadium on a rainy Friday night.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Reece's Pioneers edge Horne's Titans in Region 1D slugfest

NICKELSVILLE — Lebanon freshman quarterback Mike Reece threw for four touchdowns and ran for another Saturday. It was Reece’s final 2-point conversion that made the biggest difference, however, and allowed the Pioneers to upend Twin Springs 51-49 in the Region 1D football quarterfinals.
LEBANON, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU women win second game in a row

EASTON, Pa. — Jiselle Thomas scored 22 points, Jakhyia Davis added 16 and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team beat Lafayette 65-45 on Sunday. The Bucs (2-1) earned their second consecutive road win and have already doubled their nonconference victory total from last year.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Cyclones rally comes up short against Mavericks

CLINTON — Dalton Michell passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns for Elizabethton, but the Cyclones came up short in a 30-24 loss to Anderson County in the second round of the TSSAA Class 4A football playoffs. Cade Russell was on the receiving end of all three touchdowns. He...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022

NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandra Gooden is a freshman at the University of Tennessee majoring in business. On Saturday, during the final UT home game of the football season, she reunited with her family from Indianapolis. The family reunion was to celebrate her birthday. “My family, my aunt and then...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Record setting performance sends Vols to 9-1 on the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a win today, Tennessee would complete its first undefeated season at home since it went 7-0 at Neyland Stadium back in 2007. The Vols are 6-0 on Rocky Top this season, having outscored their opponents 321-128 in those games. The Big Orange have won eight in a row inside Neyland dating back to last season, representing their longest home winning streak since posting nine straight victories from 2006-08.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanBuzz

As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric

Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU’s BlueSky Institute highlighted by Google

East Tennessee State University’s BlueSky Tennessee Institute, a pivotal partnership with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been highlighted by Google. A blog is live on Google Cloud, a recognition of Google’s collaboration as an industry and learning partner. You may view the blog at https://bit.ly/3A3GdaO.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill ballet dancer won't let scoliosis keep her down

Makaila Miller, a Science Hill junior with a passion for ballet, recently had the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open Golf Tournament in Las Vegas as a patient ambassador. Each year, Shriners Children’s Hospital hosts a PGA golf tournament in Las Vegas to raise money and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

