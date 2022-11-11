ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

smh ... constantly ...
2d ago

it was reported in another article that the scene they were shooting did not call for Baldwin to have a gun on him ... the truth on this tragedy will probably never be fully known ...

WTRF

Alec Baldwin accuses ‘Rust’ crew of negligence in suit

(WTRF) — In seeking to clear his name, actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit alleging negligence of several “Rust” film crew members over last year’s fatal shooting on set, according to ABC News. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, naming the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

Alec Baldwin sues "Rust" armorer, several other crew members over 1 year after fatal shooting on set

Alec Baldwin has sued the armorer and several other crew members involved in the "Rust" production for negligence over a year after a gun he was holding discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on a Western film set in New Mexico. In the lawsuit, Baldwin alleges that he was not responsible for the set's safety, and he did not know there were live rounds in the gun.
RadarOnline

Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Rolling Stone

‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering

In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife interrupts monologue to issue plea on abortion rights

Jimmy Kimmel Live was interrupted by an alarm during the host’s monologue on Monday (7 November) night. Kimmel’s wife and co-head writer on the show, Molly McNearney, then took to the stage to announce she was “sounding the alarm” because “tomorrow is Election Day” in the United States, and “abortion rights are gone or in danger in 26 states, even though the majority of people in this country support a woman’s right to choose”.
Tyla

Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car

A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
STOCKTON, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
