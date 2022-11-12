ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 3

Susan Nordstrom
2d ago

He voted for all we are experiencing..open border, no diesel, no car fuel, inflation, crime..you people are nuts to vote for this worthless man..he doesn't give a crap about America...

Reply
6
Related
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Defeated Trump-backed Blake Masters blames McConnell for his loss accusing him of ‘malice’ or ‘gross incompetence’

Defeated Trump-backed Blake Masters has blamed Mitch McConnell for his defeat in Arizona and accused him of “malice” or “gross incompetence.”The Republican candidate was beaten by incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in a race called by the Associated Press on Friday night.The win for Mr Kelly gave his party 49 Senate seats and needing just one more seat to secure a US Senate majority with Nevada and the Georgia run-off still in play.Mr Masters was interviewed by right-wing host Tucker Carlson on Fox News and asked why Mr McConnell, the Senate minority leader, had “avoided” the Arizona race.“I will...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Lake cuts into Hobbs' lead in Arizona governor's race; Schweikert takes lead over Hodge; Renting out your home for the Super Bowl

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake needs to significantly close Katie Hobbs' advantage in Maricopa County if she hopes to close the gap in votes statewide between the two. Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., seeking a seventh U.S. House term, took a small lead over Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy