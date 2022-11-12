Read full article on original website
Susan Nordstrom
2d ago
He voted for all we are experiencing..open border, no diesel, no car fuel, inflation, crime..you people are nuts to vote for this worthless man..he doesn't give a crap about America...
Arizona election analysis: No wonder Republican Rachel Mitchell led from the get-go
It’s taking some time to make sense of the 2022 midterm election. We don’t have full results yet, with several races proving to be nail-biters. But voters clearly had some messages...
Chuck Norris Makes Endorsement in Key Senate Race
Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris has thrown his endorsement behind Republican Blake Masters in the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. Masters, who is locked in a close race with incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, received the endorsement from the renowned actor Friday.
Arizona Poll: Blake Masters Holds Slim Lead Over Mark Kelly for First Time
For the first time, a poll in the Arizona U.S. Senate race found Republican Senator Blake Masters narrowly ahead of incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. The poll, published by Emerson College on Friday, found Masters with support from 48 percent of voters and Kelly with 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,000 people and has a margin of error 3 percent.
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
TUCKER CARLSON: Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Americans still not knowing some results in the midterm elections on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Blake Masters wasn't posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona's biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches...
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate
Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs maintains small lead in gubernatorial race, contest still too close to call
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is maintaining her lead over GOP candidate Kari Lake in the latest round of ballots reported from Maricopa County.
Arizona Election Results 2022: Live Updates
Live Arizona Election Results See our full coverage of Arizona election results including governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, secretary of state and local races as well as ballot measures on the ticket. Arizona governor election See...
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Democrats win in six races where they boosted election doubters
Democrats drew criticism from both sides of the aisle for spending resources to elevate Republicans in primaries who had a history of casting doubt on the 2020 election. They argued the strategy was aimed at boosting candidates general election voters would deem to be too extreme, helping Democratic chances in November.
Arizona Republicans Could Pursue A Legal Battle Over A Handful Of Phoenix-Area Ballots, Lawyer Says
With crucial races still undecided, GOP candidates could pursue a legal fight over a printing error in Maricopa County.
Arizona Republicans Baselessly Claim Vote Counting Process Is Sign Of Corruption
As election officials continue counting ballots, Republicans are implying there's a plot against them.
Defeated Trump-backed Blake Masters blames McConnell for his loss accusing him of ‘malice’ or ‘gross incompetence’
Defeated Trump-backed Blake Masters has blamed Mitch McConnell for his defeat in Arizona and accused him of “malice” or “gross incompetence.”The Republican candidate was beaten by incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in a race called by the Associated Press on Friday night.The win for Mr Kelly gave his party 49 Senate seats and needing just one more seat to secure a US Senate majority with Nevada and the Georgia run-off still in play.Mr Masters was interviewed by right-wing host Tucker Carlson on Fox News and asked why Mr McConnell, the Senate minority leader, had “avoided” the Arizona race.“I will...
Lake cuts into Hobbs' lead in Arizona governor's race; Schweikert takes lead over Hodge; Renting out your home for the Super Bowl
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake needs to significantly close Katie Hobbs' advantage in Maricopa County if she hopes to close the gap in votes statewide between the two. Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., seeking a seventh U.S. House term, took a small lead over Democratic...
Comments / 3