Kansas City, MO

KSNT News

Chiefs roll at home against the Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs played host to Jacksonville Sunday for a noon kickoff to try to stay atop the AFC West standings. The Chiefs improved to 7-2 for the season after a 27-17 win over the Jaguars. The Jaguars tried to set the tone early, opening the game with an […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Chiefs: Week 10 live blog

The 3-6 Jaguars are facing the 6-2 Chiefs today. It’s Doug Pederson’s first return to Kansas City as Jacksonville’s coach, plus the first edition of Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes. Let’s get it. Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO

