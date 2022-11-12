GREEN BAY, WI — The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) traveled to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3:25 CST. Cowboys’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s first trip back to Green Bay since being fired in 2018 soured as the Packers beat the Cowboys in overtime, 31-28. After a scoreless 1st quarter, the Cowboys got on the board when QB Dak Prescott connected with WR CeeDee Lamb for a 3-yard touchdown. The 17-play, 83-yard drive took 8:21 off the clock and gave Dallas the lead with 9:52 remaining in the 2nd quarter, 7-0.

