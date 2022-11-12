ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Spoil McCarthy’s Return to Green Bay in OT

GREEN BAY, WI — The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) traveled to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3:25 CST. Cowboys’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s first trip back to Green Bay since being fired in 2018 soured as the Packers beat the Cowboys in overtime, 31-28. After a scoreless 1st quarter, the Cowboys got on the board when QB Dak Prescott connected with WR CeeDee Lamb for a 3-yard touchdown. The 17-play, 83-yard drive took 8:21 off the clock and gave Dallas the lead with 9:52 remaining in the 2nd quarter, 7-0.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Mike McCarthy - ‘Teddy Bear with Grit’ - Returns: Cowboys vs. Packers How to Watch

The Dallas Cowboys travel north to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Lambeau Field in Week 10 to take on the Packers on Sunday. It's Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's return to his former home, where he coached the Packers from 2006-2018, and won Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 NFL season. He'll also return to the street that bears his name outside Lambeau Field, McCarthy Way.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy