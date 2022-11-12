Read full article on original website
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
How the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime
Follow our live coverage of Sunday’s NFL game between the Cowboys and Packers at Lambeau Field.
How Mike McCarthy Explained Cowboys’ Questionable Fourth-Down Decision
Mike McCarthy made the aggressive decision to keep the Dallas Cowboys offense on the field for a fourth-down try in overtime with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the opposite sideline. The Dak Prescott-led offense ultimately failed to convert the fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35 and it helped...
Jimmy Johnson uses this one key word to describe Dallas Cowboys success this season
The two-time Super Bowl champion says the Cowboys have something that championship teams need.
San Angelo LIVE!
Aaron Rodgers, Packers Spoil McCarthy’s Return to Green Bay in OT
GREEN BAY, WI — The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) traveled to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3:25 CST. Cowboys’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s first trip back to Green Bay since being fired in 2018 soured as the Packers beat the Cowboys in overtime, 31-28. After a scoreless 1st quarter, the Cowboys got on the board when QB Dak Prescott connected with WR CeeDee Lamb for a 3-yard touchdown. The 17-play, 83-yard drive took 8:21 off the clock and gave Dallas the lead with 9:52 remaining in the 2nd quarter, 7-0.
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
Major stakes are on the line in this one, as the Dallas Cowboys look to keep pace in the NFC East against a distraught Green Bay Packers squad. With one of the more epic rivalries in the history of the NFL taking place on Sunday afternoon, it is time to check out our NFL odds series where we make our Cowboys-Packers prediction and pick.
Centre Daily
Mike McCarthy - ‘Teddy Bear with Grit’ - Returns: Cowboys vs. Packers How to Watch
The Dallas Cowboys travel north to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Lambeau Field in Week 10 to take on the Packers on Sunday. It's Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's return to his former home, where he coached the Packers from 2006-2018, and won Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 NFL season. He'll also return to the street that bears his name outside Lambeau Field, McCarthy Way.
Clarence Hill’s 5 Things from the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers
The Packers spoiled Mike McCarthy’s return to Green Bay as the Cowboys wasted a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.
NFL Week 10 late games tracker: Kyler Murray, Ezekiel Elliott, Matthew Stafford all inactive
The NFL's Week 10 late game slate is rife with notable inactives. Ezekiel Elliott won't play as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers, while neither Kyler Murray nor Matthew Stafford will start for the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams, respectively, in their NFC West clash. The big...
