‘Deshaun Watson can fix all of this?’: What they’re saying about the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns returned from their bye week on Sunday and were dominated on the road by the Dolphins, 39-17. Cleveland’s run defense was exposed again by a Miami offense that was among the worst in the NFL prior to Sunday. The Dolphins rushed for 195 yards and kept gashing the Browns repeatedly on defense.
Browns Injury Alert: Wyatt Teller exits in first quarter vs. Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns will likely be without their starting right guard the rest of the way against the Miami Dolphins. After missing multiple weeks with an injured calf, right guard Wyatt Teller exited this game in the first quarter as well. In his relief, the Browns will count on Hjalte...
Watch Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and other Browns talk about their matchup with the Dolphins
MIAMI -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrettm Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward and other Browns discuss their big AFC showdown with the 6-3 Dolphins. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. The Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, have won...
Browns’ running back returns, pass rusher cut
The Browns activated rookie running back Jerome Ford from injured-reserve on Saturday in a series of roster moves.
What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
Time to see what Browns coaches did during bye week – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Miami Dolphins:. 1. The Dolphins are 6-1 and average 30 points a game when Tua Tagovailoa is the starting QB. So that’s what the Browns are facing. They could be the fastest team in the NFL, at least when it comes to their passing game. They are averaging 294 yards per game in the air, second only to Kansas City.
Now a Press Club Hall of Famer, Mary Kay Cabot never thought she’d be covering the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Thirty-one years. You’re Mary Kay Cabot, and you’ve been covering the Cleveland Browns for 31 years – the same team you watched on TV every Sunday while growing up in Lakewood. Your dad was Joe Cabot, a Lakewood fireman and a Korean War...
CB Noah Igbinoghene leads Dolphins' list of inactives vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 10th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Joining Igbinoghene on this list are...
Browns at Dolphins: Picks for Sunday’s Week 10 game from cleveland.com staff
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns take to the road this weekend, coming off their bye week and their biggest win of the season, to face the Miami Dolphins and their high-flying offense. Miami is 6-3 and winners of three games in a row. The Browns, meanwhile, broke their four-game losing streak and are awaiting the return of Deshaun Watson in Week 13.
NBC Sports
NFL Playoff Picture: Where Patriots stand in ultra-competitive AFC East
The New England Patriots are on a bye in Week 10 of the NFL season, and yet their chances of winning the AFC East actually improved. That's because the Buffalo Bills lost 33-30 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings in the most exciting game of the year so far. The Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit on the road to improve to 8-1.
What channel is Miami Dolphins game today vs. Browns? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Cleveland Browns, led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, meet the Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in an NFL Week 10 AFC football game on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah leaves game vs. Browns with injury
The Miami Dolphins are continuing to have injury issues on defense, with another impact player leaving a contest early. In the second quarter of their battle with the Cleveland Browns, Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah left the field, escorted by trainers, with an elbow injury. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent on the sidelines before heading back to the locker room.
A grim midseason report as the Browns have lost 5 of their last 6 games – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 39-17 to Miami on Sunday afternoon:. 1. This game has to be a stunner for the people at the top for the Browns. They went into Sunday with hope following the bye week. They were still riding high after the 32-13 victory over the Bengals on Oct. 31.
WKYC
Social Media Reacts: Browns post-bye week bummer
MIAMI — There was a buzz in the Cleveland Browns fanbase as the team took their talents to South Beach to battle the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon. The Browns were fresh off of a dominating win against the Bengals and a bye week to recharge, regroup and get healthy.
Texans vs. Giants inactives: TE Brevin Jordan out
The Houston Texans released their inactives ahead of their Week 10 encounter with the New York Giants Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at MetLife Stadium. Tight end Brevin Jordan was declared inactive. Linebacker Neville Hewitt was already ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury. Receiver Tyron Johnson, defensive...
Real or Phony? We will find out a lot about the Cleveland Browns in next few weeks – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns start the second half of their season in Miami Sunday. Are they another 3-5 perpetually frustrating team, or are they better than that? Let’s talk about it. QUESTION: Do you agree with Miami coach Mike McDaniel, who said: “The Browns are no joke....
