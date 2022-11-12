ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
Cleveland.com

Time to see what Browns coaches did during bye week – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Miami Dolphins:. 1. The Dolphins are 6-1 and average 30 points a game when Tua Tagovailoa is the starting QB. So that’s what the Browns are facing. They could be the fastest team in the NFL, at least when it comes to their passing game. They are averaging 294 yards per game in the air, second only to Kansas City.
NBC Sports

NFL Playoff Picture: Where Patriots stand in ultra-competitive AFC East

The New England Patriots are on a bye in Week 10 of the NFL season, and yet their chances of winning the AFC East actually improved. That's because the Buffalo Bills lost 33-30 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings in the most exciting game of the year so far. The Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit on the road to improve to 8-1.
Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah leaves game vs. Browns with injury

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to have injury issues on defense, with another impact player leaving a contest early. In the second quarter of their battle with the Cleveland Browns, Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah left the field, escorted by trainers, with an elbow injury. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent on the sidelines before heading back to the locker room.
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans Trade Features Bam Adebayo

Often, the present is at odds with the future. By prioritizing one, you run the risk of neglecting the other. This can happen to NBA teams, too. For example, say you have two career opportunities. One doesn’t pay so well, but it offers potential for upward mobility. The other pays nicely, but it’s not going to help you get any further. Which one do you take?
WKYC

Social Media Reacts: Browns post-bye week bummer

MIAMI — There was a buzz in the Cleveland Browns fanbase as the team took their talents to South Beach to battle the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon. The Browns were fresh off of a dominating win against the Bengals and a bye week to recharge, regroup and get healthy.
