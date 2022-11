AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - In possibly the most anticipated night in Auburn football this year, it ended with Carnell "Cadillac" Williams drenched in Gatorade as players jumped into the student section to celebrate in front of a sold-out crowd of 87,451 fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn's defense would lead the way to a 13-10 victory in a battle against the Texas A&M Aggies, securing the first win since September.

