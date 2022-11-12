ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

The Heart of Veteran Suicide Isn't About Combat

Joiner’s interpersonal theory of suicide postulates that suicide occurs because of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness. Male veterans in their late 60s and 70s experience disproportionately high levels of emotional disconnection and thwarted belonginess. These suicide risk factors begin in early childhood socialization around trust, vulnerability, and emotional closeness.
Psych Centra

Emotional Neglect in Childhood: Signs, Effects, and How to Cope

Childhood emotional neglect involves overlooking and dismissing some or all the emotional needs of a child — whether deliberately or inadvertently. Emotional neglect can exist on a spectrum. Some caregivers may be attentive to certain emotional needs of a child but not others, while others may completely neglect the minor’s emotional needs.
psychologytoday.com

How Writing It Out Can Help Estranged Siblings Cope With Grief

Self-directed therapy in a journal with focused content is an effective tool for reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. Writing helps to organize thoughts, label emotions, and gain self-confidence, among other benefits. One study found that participants who wrote about their traumas improved their well-being. A survey for my first...
Psych Centra

Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It

Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
psychologytoday.com

The Questions Around Herschel Walker's Self-Reported Mental Illness

If a public figure claims to have a psychiatric condition, then clinicians can discuss the topic. The accuracy and validity of psychiatric diagnoses reported by public figures should be examined, not assumed. Dissociative identity disorder is a highly controversial diagnosis, whose scientific validity is hotly debated, without a consensus on...
TheConversationAU

Pharmacists could help curb the mental health crisis – but they need more training

Chances are you live within 2.5 kilometres of a community pharmacy and visit one about every three weeks. You don’t need an appointment. The wait time is usually short. These factors make pharmacists highly accessible healthcare professionals. Pharmacists are regularly sought after for advice, including about mental health. In fact, pharmacists may be among the first health professional contacted about a health concern. They are also in regular contact with patients experiencing mental health issues or crises. Despite the fact most pharmacists believe it is part of their role to provide mental health-related help, they may lack the confidence to respond...
oprahdaily.com

How to Stop a Panic Attack, According to Therapists

I’ll never forget where I was when I had my first panic attack. I woke up in the middle of the night with my heart racing, hands trembling, arms tingling, and forehead sweating profusely. I paced around my bedroom screaming because I didn’t know what was going on and it quite literally felt like I was having a heart attack. At the time, I didn’t know how to stop a panic attack, so I just hoped it would subside on its own. I can’t tell you specifically what triggered my panic attack, but after a few sessions with my therapist, we think it was stress-induced, thanks to my never-ending to-do list.

