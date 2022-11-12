Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Heart of Veteran Suicide Isn't About Combat
Joiner’s interpersonal theory of suicide postulates that suicide occurs because of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness. Male veterans in their late 60s and 70s experience disproportionately high levels of emotional disconnection and thwarted belonginess. These suicide risk factors begin in early childhood socialization around trust, vulnerability, and emotional closeness.
Psych Centra
Emotional Neglect in Childhood: Signs, Effects, and How to Cope
Childhood emotional neglect involves overlooking and dismissing some or all the emotional needs of a child — whether deliberately or inadvertently. Emotional neglect can exist on a spectrum. Some caregivers may be attentive to certain emotional needs of a child but not others, while others may completely neglect the minor’s emotional needs.
An EMDR therapist who has treated trauma for 18 years shares her 11 most important pieces of advice
EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization Therapy) is one of the leading treatments for PTSD and trauma. The 8-prong treatment plan involves identifying and working through distressing memories. The treatment can be difficult, but the results can be highly effective. Marisol Solarte-Erlacher is a licensed psychotherapist and consultant who has worked with...
studyfinds.org
Napping worsens PTSD? Daytime sleep can enhance fearful memories of traumatic events
YEKATERINBURG, Russia — Napping during the day can be a great way to get a little energy to power through the rest of the day. However, doing so can also make you remember disturbing or scary events, according to a new study by international researchers. A team of scientists...
psychologytoday.com
How Writing It Out Can Help Estranged Siblings Cope With Grief
Self-directed therapy in a journal with focused content is an effective tool for reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. Writing helps to organize thoughts, label emotions, and gain self-confidence, among other benefits. One study found that participants who wrote about their traumas improved their well-being. A survey for my first...
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
psychologytoday.com
The Questions Around Herschel Walker's Self-Reported Mental Illness
If a public figure claims to have a psychiatric condition, then clinicians can discuss the topic. The accuracy and validity of psychiatric diagnoses reported by public figures should be examined, not assumed. Dissociative identity disorder is a highly controversial diagnosis, whose scientific validity is hotly debated, without a consensus on...
Pharmacists could help curb the mental health crisis – but they need more training
Chances are you live within 2.5 kilometres of a community pharmacy and visit one about every three weeks. You don’t need an appointment. The wait time is usually short. These factors make pharmacists highly accessible healthcare professionals. Pharmacists are regularly sought after for advice, including about mental health. In fact, pharmacists may be among the first health professional contacted about a health concern. They are also in regular contact with patients experiencing mental health issues or crises. Despite the fact most pharmacists believe it is part of their role to provide mental health-related help, they may lack the confidence to respond...
oprahdaily.com
How to Stop a Panic Attack, According to Therapists
I’ll never forget where I was when I had my first panic attack. I woke up in the middle of the night with my heart racing, hands trembling, arms tingling, and forehead sweating profusely. I paced around my bedroom screaming because I didn’t know what was going on and it quite literally felt like I was having a heart attack. At the time, I didn’t know how to stop a panic attack, so I just hoped it would subside on its own. I can’t tell you specifically what triggered my panic attack, but after a few sessions with my therapist, we think it was stress-induced, thanks to my never-ending to-do list.
