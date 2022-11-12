Read full article on original website
First look at Kansas high school football playoff brackets, schedule of semifinal games
Here’s a look at the brackets for high school football playoff games for the semifinals next Friday.
Kansas high school football final game scores: These teams are advancing in state playoffs
Varsity Kansas has you covered with winners across the state in Friday’s sectional championship games.
Hays High tops Salina Central with Mustangs' lead rusher sidelined early
HAYS – One team’s standout running back was able to play. The other team’s star runner was sidelined early. The Hays High football team, buoyed by the return of junior running back Malik Bah, rushed past Salina Central 49-12 in Friday night’s Class 5A Sectional at Lewis Field Stadium. While Hays High (10-1) moves on to next week’s sub-state game at Maize, a 21-14 winner over Hutchinson, Salina Central sees its season end at 8-3.
Rock Creek run comes to an end at the hands of Andale
After ripping off nine straight wins, an incredible campaign in Rock Creek came to an unfortunate 48-0 end at the hands of Andale in this year’s 3A quarterfinals. The Mustang season draws to a close at 9-2, as the first nine-win campaign in Rock Creek since 2011. “Andale is...
