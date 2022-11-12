Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage was recorded after Dynamite and coming from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA and co-host Anthony Pires is there in attendance! Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus come to the ring. Cage says that they are...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CPA VS. SHAWN DONOVAN BARBED WIRE MATCH & MORE: COMPLETE WRESTLEPRO 100 RESULTS FROM RAHWAY, NJ
WrestlePro are holding their 100th live event tonight in Rahway, NJ. Here are the ongoing results from the Rahway Rec Center:. *Matt Macintosh pinned Pat Buck in a back and forth competitive bout with a handspring cutter. This match took place at the first-ever WrestlePro event. *AEW's Shawn Dean pinned...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JON MOXLEY APPEARS, TREY MIGUEL VS. ALEX SHELLEY IRON MAN MATCH & MORE: 11/12 WRESTLING REVOLVER RESULTS FROM DAYTON, OHIO ON FITE+
Wrestling Revolver are presenting "Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em" on FITE+ from Dayton, Ohio tonight. Results from the events saw:. *Speeball Mike Bailey pinned Jake Crist with a Buzzsaw Kick to the head. *Allie Katch defeated Jessicka with her feet on the ropes. *Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson pinned...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA x WILDKAT WRESTLING REVOLUTION RUMBLE TONIGHT IN NEW ORLEANS, COMPLETE DETAILS
The NWA will present the Revolution Rumble event in conjunction with Wildkat Sports tonight at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *2022 Wildkat Revolution Rumble with Luke Hawx, P.J. Hawx, Jace Valor, Mims, Jax Dane, Magic Jake, Danny Flamingo, Jett Danger,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series PPV in Boston, MA features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & two competitors to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & an additional competitor to be named. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN CONFIRMS LATEST AEW SIGNING
AEW President Tony Khan announced the following, confirming our report in the Elite section from several weeks ago:
Pro Wrestling Insider
POTENTIAL SPOILER: BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN IS...
Bobby Roode is backstage at tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Indianapolis. That is the first TV taping the former WWE NXT and Impact Wrestling Champion has been in attendance for in a long time. He last wrestled this past June at a WWE live event in Amarillo, Texas. Roode...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG INTERNATIONAL TAG MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR AEW RAMPAGE
AEW President Tony Khan announced the following for next week's live AEW Rampage in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center:
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS LINEUP, UPDATED RAW & SMACKDOWN LINEUPS FOR NEXT WEEK
December's WWE Tribute to the Troops special on FOX will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. *Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler vs. Tamina & Emma. *Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight. The updated lineup for Monday Night Raw this Monday from from Louisville, Kentucky's KFC Yum! Center:. *WWE...
Blackhawks show support for St. Ignatius Prep hockey players injured in crash
CHICAGO — The head coach of the Blackhawks is one of many in the Chicagoland area who has his mind on the St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team to start the week. Luke Richardson opened his news conference Monday morning by sending his best wishes to the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
A BREAKDOWN OF THE SCARLETT INCIDENT LAST NIGHT AT WWE EVENT IN PEORIA
For those who have asked, here is a breakdown of what happened last night's WWE event in Peoria, IL:. *As Drew McIntyre was wrestling Karrion Kross, there was a sequence where to get heat, Scarlett slapped Drew while the referee was distracted. *After the slap, Scarlett played to the crowd...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Is the House of Black Reborn? | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. Bandido is Back & Looks to Advance in the Championship Eliminator Tournament | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy Takes Aim at Big Shotty Lee Johnson | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. Nyla Rose Continues to do her Best TBS Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah. Match Number One: Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley versus Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. Legend and Nile start things off and Legend with a knee and forearm followed by an elbow drop to the back. Legend sends Nile into the corner and Nile with boots to Legend. Nile with a jumping forearm. Legend goes for a slam but Nile escapes and Nile with a thrust kick. Jackson tags in and Nile with a waist lock but Jackson and Nile with standing switches. Nile with a suplex and Paxley with a flip senton for a near fall. Jackson with a waist lock and she hits a leaping Edge-O-Matic for a near fall. Jackson sends Paxley in the ropes and punches her. Legend tags in and gets a near fall. Paxley with a forearm and drop kick.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dark - Elevation on YouTube:. *Riho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Sugura. *ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Leon Ruffin. *10 with Dark Order vs. Jora Johal. *AR Fox vs. Serpentico. *The Gates of Agony with Prince Nana vs. Teddy Goodz and Big...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MADISON STREET FIGHT, BLOODLINE VS. BRAUN & NEW DAY AND MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE has a live event in Peoria, Illinois tonight at the Peoria Civic Center. This will be the company's first event in that market in over two years. Advertised are The Usos & Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn vs. The New Day & Braun Strowman, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins,Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAY LETHAL SITS DOWN WITH KURT ANGLE AND MORE AEW NOTES
The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny: Uncut | Hey! (EW), 11/13/22. 11/16 - Dynamite in Bridgeport, CT at the Total Mortgage Arena. 11/18 - Rampage in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center. 11/19 - AEW Full Gear 2022 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center. 11/24 - Dynamite and Rampage taping...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUP FOR THIS TUESDAY
Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Tatum Paxley vs. Indi Hartwell.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE HORRIBLE DANIELSON CHAIR SHOT, WHAT IS BRIE THINKING, LOGAN PAUL IN WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Will Logan Paul become a regular talent or just stay as a special attraction?. He will be a special attraction. The guy has so much going on he won’t commit to WWE full time, and I wouldn’t either if I were him. If he did? He would be a top guy, no doubt in my mind. He has been fantastic, for sure.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FANS EJECTED FROM THE SHOW AND MORE: 11/12 WWE IN PEORIA, IL RESULTS
WWE returned to Peoria, IL with the following results:. *Sheamus defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER via DQ when Imperium interferes. Turns into 6 man tag.... *The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium. *Dana Brooke defeated Tamina with a surprise rollup. *Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory. *Drew McIntyre defeated Karion Kross. Scarlet was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/12 WWE NXT RESULTS FROM ORLANDO
The hosts for the show were Kelly Kincaid and Sudu Shah. Match 1) Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Valerie Loureda (with Lucien Price). Grayson Waller came out for a promo. He jokingly called for tribute and respect to both the 24/7 title...
