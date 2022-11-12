ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022

Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)

WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
Pro Wrestling Insider

11/12 WWE NXT RESULTS FROM ORLANDO

The hosts for the show were Kelly Kincaid and Sudu Shah. Match 1) Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Valerie Loureda (with Lucien Price). Grayson Waller came out for a promo. He jokingly called for tribute and respect to both the 24/7 title...
Pro Wrestling Insider

POTENTIAL SPOILER: BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN IS...

Bobby Roode is backstage at tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Indianapolis. That is the first TV taping the former WWE NXT and Impact Wrestling Champion has been in attendance for in a long time. He last wrestled this past June at a WWE live event in Amarillo, Texas. Roode...
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUP FOR THIS TUESDAY

Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Tatum Paxley vs. Indi Hartwell.
Pro Wrestling Insider

A BREAKDOWN OF THE SCARLETT INCIDENT LAST NIGHT AT WWE EVENT IN PEORIA

For those who have asked, here is a breakdown of what happened last night's WWE event in Peoria, IL:. *As Drew McIntyre was wrestling Karrion Kross, there was a sequence where to get heat, Scarlett slapped Drew while the referee was distracted. *After the slap, Scarlett played to the crowd...
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR PPV LINEUP

Following tonight's AEW Rampage, the updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center features:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *Ring...
Pro Wrestling Insider

FANS EJECTED FROM THE SHOW AND MORE: 11/12 WWE IN PEORIA, IL RESULTS

WWE returned to Peoria, IL with the following results:. *Sheamus defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER via DQ when Imperium interferes. Turns into 6 man tag.... *The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium. *Dana Brooke defeated Tamina with a surprise rollup. *Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory. *Drew McIntyre defeated Karion Kross. Scarlet was...
wrestlinginc.com

Naomi Hangs With WWE NXT Star

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16th, 2022, and neither woman has not been seen on WWE programming in nearly half a year. However, Banks and Naomi have both made public appearances outside the company since being suspended following their walk-out, and they have been heavily rumored to be making their return to WWE shortly — rumors that don't get any quieter when they're seen hanging out with WWE wrestlers outside of the ring.
AEW RAMPAGE REPORT

AEW RAMPAGE REPORT

It is Friday and AEW Rampage was recorded after Dynamite and coming from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA and co-host Anthony Pires is there in attendance! Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus come to the ring. Cage says that they are...
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP

The updated lineup for the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series PPV in Boston, MA features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & two competitors to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & an additional competitor to be named. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider

MADISON STREET FIGHT, BLOODLINE VS. BRAUN & NEW DAY AND MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW

WWE has a live event in Peoria, Illinois tonight at the Peoria Civic Center. This will be the company's first event in that market in over two years. Advertised are The Usos & Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn vs. The New Day & Braun Strowman, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins,Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS 2022 SPOILERS FROM INDIANAPOLIS

WWE taped the 2022 Tribute to the Troops special, branded as the 20th anniversary of the event tonight in Indianapolis, featuring:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet defeated Imperium. *Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Tamina & Emma. *Braun Strowman pinned LA Knight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE HORRIBLE DANIELSON CHAIR SHOT, WHAT IS BRIE THINKING, LOGAN PAUL IN WWE AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Will Logan Paul become a regular talent or just stay as a special attraction?. He will be a special attraction. The guy has so much going on he won’t commit to WWE full time, and I wouldn’t either if I were him. If he did? He would be a top guy, no doubt in my mind. He has been fantastic, for sure.
Pro Wrestling Insider

JAY LETHAL SITS DOWN WITH KURT ANGLE AND MORE AEW NOTES

The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny: Uncut | Hey! (EW), 11/13/22. 11/16 - Dynamite in Bridgeport, CT at the Total Mortgage Arena. 11/18 - Rampage in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center. 11/19 - AEW Full Gear 2022 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center. 11/24 - Dynamite and Rampage taping...
