PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Usos make history, Survivor Series WarGames takes shape
The Usos will officially become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history by the time Monday Night Raw rolls around. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso turned back the New Day on Friday's episode of SmackDown and now look ahead to Survivor Series WarGames. New Day held the record for...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/12 WWE NXT RESULTS FROM ORLANDO
The hosts for the show were Kelly Kincaid and Sudu Shah. Match 1) Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Valerie Loureda (with Lucien Price). Grayson Waller came out for a promo. He jokingly called for tribute and respect to both the 24/7 title...
Pro Wrestling Insider
POTENTIAL SPOILER: BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN IS...
Bobby Roode is backstage at tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Indianapolis. That is the first TV taping the former WWE NXT and Impact Wrestling Champion has been in attendance for in a long time. He last wrestled this past June at a WWE live event in Amarillo, Texas. Roode...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILL TRIPLE H ALLOW TALENTS TO RETAIN THEIR RING NAMES POST-WWE?, MUSTAFA ALI, SASHA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you think WWE will become less stringent with the ownership of names, gimmicks, etc. for talents and allow them to take them elsewhere when their WWE run is done?. Absolutely not. They are going to protect themselves as hard...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS LINEUP, UPDATED RAW & SMACKDOWN LINEUPS FOR NEXT WEEK
December's WWE Tribute to the Troops special on FOX will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. *Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler vs. Tamina & Emma. *Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight. The updated lineup for Monday Night Raw this Monday from from Louisville, Kentucky's KFC Yum! Center:. *WWE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUP FOR THIS TUESDAY
Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Tatum Paxley vs. Indi Hartwell.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: MEN'S TAG TITLE MATCH, RONDA HAS AN OPPONENT FOR BOSTON, DO THE BLOODLINE TOO?, THE WORLD CUP STARTS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We begin with highlights from the main event at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are shown in the back, watching the match. Match Number One: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
A BREAKDOWN OF THE SCARLETT INCIDENT LAST NIGHT AT WWE EVENT IN PEORIA
For those who have asked, here is a breakdown of what happened last night's WWE event in Peoria, IL:. *As Drew McIntyre was wrestling Karrion Kross, there was a sequence where to get heat, Scarlett slapped Drew while the referee was distracted. *After the slap, Scarlett played to the crowd...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR PPV LINEUP
Following tonight's AEW Rampage, the updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center features:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *Ring...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR THIS WEDNESDAY IN BRIDGEPORT, THE BUNNY, BOBBLEHEAD ORANGE CASSIDY & MORE
The updated lineup for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport, CT:. *The Full Gear PPV go-home show. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. AR Fox & Top Flight. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. Ethan Page. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. The Bunny. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FANS EJECTED FROM THE SHOW AND MORE: 11/12 WWE IN PEORIA, IL RESULTS
WWE returned to Peoria, IL with the following results:. *Sheamus defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER via DQ when Imperium interferes. Turns into 6 man tag.... *The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium. *Dana Brooke defeated Tamina with a surprise rollup. *Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory. *Drew McIntyre defeated Karion Kross. Scarlet was...
wrestlinginc.com
Naomi Hangs With WWE NXT Star
Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16th, 2022, and neither woman has not been seen on WWE programming in nearly half a year. However, Banks and Naomi have both made public appearances outside the company since being suspended following their walk-out, and they have been heavily rumored to be making their return to WWE shortly — rumors that don't get any quieter when they're seen hanging out with WWE wrestlers outside of the ring.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage was recorded after Dynamite and coming from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA and co-host Anthony Pires is there in attendance! Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus come to the ring. Cage says that they are...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series PPV in Boston, MA features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & two competitors to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & an additional competitor to be named. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MADISON STREET FIGHT, BLOODLINE VS. BRAUN & NEW DAY AND MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE has a live event in Peoria, Illinois tonight at the Peoria Civic Center. This will be the company's first event in that market in over two years. Advertised are The Usos & Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn vs. The New Day & Braun Strowman, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins,Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS 2022 SPOILERS FROM INDIANAPOLIS
WWE taped the 2022 Tribute to the Troops special, branded as the 20th anniversary of the event tonight in Indianapolis, featuring:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet defeated Imperium. *Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Tamina & Emma. *Braun Strowman pinned LA Knight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE HORRIBLE DANIELSON CHAIR SHOT, WHAT IS BRIE THINKING, LOGAN PAUL IN WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Will Logan Paul become a regular talent or just stay as a special attraction?. He will be a special attraction. The guy has so much going on he won’t commit to WWE full time, and I wouldn’t either if I were him. If he did? He would be a top guy, no doubt in my mind. He has been fantastic, for sure.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAY LETHAL SITS DOWN WITH KURT ANGLE AND MORE AEW NOTES
The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny: Uncut | Hey! (EW), 11/13/22. 11/16 - Dynamite in Bridgeport, CT at the Total Mortgage Arena. 11/18 - Rampage in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center. 11/19 - AEW Full Gear 2022 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center. 11/24 - Dynamite and Rampage taping...
