WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: MEN'S TAG TITLE MATCH, RONDA HAS AN OPPONENT FOR BOSTON, DO THE BLOODLINE TOO?, THE WORLD CUP STARTS, AND MORE

Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Absent From WWE SmackDown Due To Personal Reasons
Sami Zayn is the most over member of The Bloodline not named Roman Reigns. The Honorary Uce was absent from the Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. Tonight, he wasn’t in The Usos’ corner for their history-making match. The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
Yardbarker
SPOILER: Returning WWE star is backstage at SmackDown
PWInsider is reporting that Bobby Roode is backstage at WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Roode was recently in Birmingham, Alabama to undergo a medical procedure and he hasn't been on WWE TV in many months. The last time he was on TV he was aligned with Dolph Ziggler. It will be...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Usos React to Setting New WWE Record Today
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are officially the longest-reigning tag team champions in company history. As of today, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for 484 days, and counting. They have officially passed The New Day’s reign of 483 days, which began at SummerSlam on August 23, 2015 when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4 Way over Los Matadores, The Lucha Dragons and the former champions, The Prime Time Players. Those titles eventually became the RAW Tag Team Titles in September 2016, and The New Day dropped the titles to Cesaro (aka Claudio Castagnoli) and Sheamus at Roadblock on December 18, 2016.
Pro Wrestling Insider
USOS MAKE HISTORY, WWE STAR OFFICIALLY RETURNS ON SMACKDOWN, WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT AND MORE
With their victory last night over The New Day, as of this Monday, The Usos will become the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of any kind in company history. Sarah Logan officially returned to the Smackdown brand last night alongside the Viking Raiders. The Street Profits are being locally...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILL TRIPLE H ALLOW TALENTS TO RETAIN THEIR RING NAMES POST-WWE?, MUSTAFA ALI, SASHA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you think WWE will become less stringent with the ownership of names, gimmicks, etc. for talents and allow them to take them elsewhere when their WWE run is done?. Absolutely not. They are going to protect themselves as hard...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUP FOR THIS TUESDAY
Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Tatum Paxley vs. Indi Hartwell.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR THIS WEDNESDAY IN BRIDGEPORT, THE BUNNY, BOBBLEHEAD ORANGE CASSIDY & MORE
The updated lineup for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport, CT:. *The Full Gear PPV go-home show. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. AR Fox & Top Flight. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. Ethan Page. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. The Bunny. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS LINEUP, UPDATED RAW & SMACKDOWN LINEUPS FOR NEXT WEEK
December's WWE Tribute to the Troops special on FOX will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. *Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler vs. Tamina & Emma. *Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight. The updated lineup for Monday Night Raw this Monday from from Louisville, Kentucky's KFC Yum! Center:. *WWE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CARLITO CHALLENGING FOR UWN TITLE & MORE: CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
The following matches are set to air on this week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana & The Embassy vs. Carlito Colon. *Danny Limelight vs. Shane Haste. *Ju Dizz vs. Honest w/ The Institution. *Alex Gracia & Savanna Stone vs. Zeda...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS 2022 SPOILERS FROM INDIANAPOLIS
WWE taped the 2022 Tribute to the Troops special, branded as the 20th anniversary of the event tonight in Indianapolis, featuring:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet defeated Imperium. *Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Tamina & Emma. *Braun Strowman pinned LA Knight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah. Match Number One: Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley versus Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. Legend and Nile start things off and Legend with a knee and forearm followed by an elbow drop to the back. Legend sends Nile into the corner and Nile with boots to Legend. Nile with a jumping forearm. Legend goes for a slam but Nile escapes and Nile with a thrust kick. Jackson tags in and Nile with a waist lock but Jackson and Nile with standing switches. Nile with a suplex and Paxley with a flip senton for a near fall. Jackson with a waist lock and she hits a leaping Edge-O-Matic for a near fall. Jackson sends Paxley in the ropes and punches her. Legend tags in and gets a near fall. Paxley with a forearm and drop kick.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FANS EJECTED FROM THE SHOW AND MORE: 11/12 WWE IN PEORIA, IL RESULTS
WWE returned to Peoria, IL with the following results:. *Sheamus defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER via DQ when Imperium interferes. Turns into 6 man tag.... *The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium. *Dana Brooke defeated Tamina with a surprise rollup. *Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory. *Drew McIntyre defeated Karion Kross. Scarlet was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MADISON STREET FIGHT, BLOODLINE VS. BRAUN & NEW DAY AND MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE has a live event in Peoria, Illinois tonight at the Peoria Civic Center. This will be the company's first event in that market in over two years. Advertised are The Usos & Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn vs. The New Day & Braun Strowman, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins,Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series PPV in Boston, MA features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & two competitors to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & an additional competitor to be named. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/12 WWE NXT RESULTS FROM ORLANDO
The hosts for the show were Kelly Kincaid and Sudu Shah. Match 1) Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Valerie Loureda (with Lucien Price). Grayson Waller came out for a promo. He jokingly called for tribute and respect to both the 24/7 title...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAY LETHAL SITS DOWN WITH KURT ANGLE AND MORE AEW NOTES
The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny: Uncut | Hey! (EW), 11/13/22. 11/16 - Dynamite in Bridgeport, CT at the Total Mortgage Arena. 11/18 - Rampage in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center. 11/19 - AEW Full Gear 2022 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center. 11/24 - Dynamite and Rampage taping...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women Of Wrestling Episode 9: Out of Control Mayhem. Our Commentary team is David McLane, AJ Mendez, and Steven Dickey. Disciplinarian attacks before the bell, but once the bell rings, Americana takes over with head lock takeovers. Disciplinarian reverses it to a body scissors. Americana escapes and they run the ropes. Americana goes for a back handspring, but Disciplinarian knees her in the gut as she hits the ropes and takes over the match.
Comments / 0