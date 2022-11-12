WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: MEN'S TAG TITLE MATCH, RONDA HAS AN OPPONENT FOR BOSTON, DO THE BLOODLINE TOO?, THE WORLD CUP STARTS, AND MORE

Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah. Match Number One: Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley versus Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. Legend and Nile start things off and Legend with a knee and forearm followed by an elbow drop to the back. Legend sends Nile into the corner and Nile with boots to Legend. Nile with a jumping forearm. Legend goes for a slam but Nile escapes and Nile with a thrust kick. Jackson tags in and Nile with a waist lock but Jackson and Nile with standing switches. Nile with a suplex and Paxley with a flip senton for a near fall. Jackson with a waist lock and she hits a leaping Edge-O-Matic for a near fall. Jackson sends Paxley in the ropes and punches her. Legend tags in and gets a near fall. Paxley with a forearm and drop kick.

2 DAYS AGO