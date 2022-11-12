ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr. Southern Utah (3-6) put up 450 yards of offense while holding Lincoln to 74 yards and just four first downs. Rhett Reiley completed three passes for 35 yards for Lincoln.
CEDAR CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy